UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město: Tom Pidcock takes fourth victory in a row in elite men’s race

By
published

British rider now unbeaten on the Nove Mesto course as Nino Schurter comes in second

NOVE MESTO NA MORAVE CZECH REPUBLIC MAY 24 Tom Pidcock of Great Britain and team Ineos Grenadier rides during the training run of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Nove Mesto Na Morave on May 24 2024 in Nove Mesto Na Morave Czech Republic Czech Republic Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) rides on the Nove Mesto Na Morave UCI Mountain Bike World Cup course (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) took a pitch-perfect victory at the UCI World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, riding solo from an attack on the fourth lap ahead of Nino Schurter (Scott–SRAM), who finished second, and Marcel Guerrini (BIXS Performance Race Team) in third.

Pidcock, reigning World and Olympic champion, has now raced in Nove Mesto four years in a row and won on each occasion, giving him an unbeaten record.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

Latest on Cyclingnews