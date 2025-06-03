Recommended reading

Relegation Watch 2025: Cofidis out of top 18 as Picnic-PostNL, XDS Astana gain on Giro d'Italia success

By published

Arkéa-B&B Hotels drop further, but margins are still razor thin for Picnic-PostNL and Cofidis as XDS Astana pull away

(L-R) Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy - Blue Mountain Jersey as second place and the stage winner Christian Scaroni of Italy and Team XDS Astana crosses the finish line together and celebrate victory during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 16 a 203km stage from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino (Brentonico) 1316m / #UCIWT / on May 27, 2025 in San Valentino, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Lorenzo Fortunato and Christian Scaroni finish 1-2 on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Giro d'Italia was a boon for Picnic-PostNL and XDS Astana but a bust for Cofidis and Arkéa-B&B Hotels when it comes to the end-of-season WorldTour relegation watch.

The Giro d'Italia was the most lucrative race of the season so far, and left out three of the top teams, Lotto, who declined their automatic invitation, and Uno-X Mobility and TotalEnergies, who were not granted wildcard invitations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Points scored since last ranking
TeamGiro pointsNon-Giro pointsTotal
Visma-Lease a Bike18713202191
UAE Team Emirates XRG19301682098
EF Education-Easypost1045781123
XDS Astana Team8552601115
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe81548863
Bahrain Victorious8320832
Israel-Premier Tech77510785
Picnic PostNL517145662
Ineos Grenadiers450170620
Movistar5205525
Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale4400440
Tudor37545420
Lidl-Trek36545410
Alpecin-Deceuninck225101326
Q36.522586311
Arkea-B&B Hotels22085305
Groupama-FDJ110168278
Jayco Alula2750275
Soudal Quickstep2400240
Intermarché-Wanty95116211
Totalenergies0195195
Uno-X Mobility0185185
Cofidis1590105
Lotto03535
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.