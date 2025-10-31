Pauline Ferrand-Prévot 'still struggling' after ankle surgery, not yet training again

'Recovery sure is gonna hurt' says Tour de France Femmes winner

CHATEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
It has been a longer off-season than expected for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who cut her racing season short to have ankle surgery, and confirmed this week that she is not yet back training as she continues to recover.

Despite winning the Tour de France Femmes in August, Ferrand-Prévot revealed that she had been struggling all season with an ankle injury after crashing in Strade Bianche in March.

Given she won Paris-Roubaix and the Tour de France Femmes, Ferrand-Prévot's injury didn't seem to affect her comeback season too negatively, but needed to be addressed before she heads into her second year of her return to road racing.

The Frenchwoman has already been outlining her goals for 2026, which will naturally include a Tour de France title defence – she's said she needs to "work on the time trial" before that – and another tilt at the spring Classics.

The Road World Championships are another big goal, but she's eyeing the event in 2027, when it will take place in France, more than next season's Worlds in Montréal. She has also pointed out her lack of desire to race for racing's sake, and is expected to have another programme of targeted, purposeful races.

Ferrand-Prévot doesn't seem swayed by the setback, but conceded that she has a tough way back to her best.

"Mentally I’m doing great, it’s also super cool spending time with Dylan [van Baarle, her partner], his family, my friends and soon-to-be family," she said. "But recovery sure is gonna hurt."

