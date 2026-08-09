Dorian Godon rode the final nine stages of the Tour de France with broken ribs

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The French champion crashed on stage 12 but continued on to finish his home Grand Tour

Dorian Godon (Netcompany INEOS) before stage 13 of the 2026 Tour de France in Dole, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Dorian Godon (Netcompany INEOS) before stage 13 of the 2026 Tour de France in Dole, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

French champion Dorian Godon has revealed he rode the final nine stages of the Tour de France with four broken ribs.

The Netcompany-Ineos rider crashed in the final meters of stage 12 into Chalon-sur-Saône, won by Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), flipping over another rider who had fallen ahead of him, but continued the race.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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