'I don't want to win everything because I don't want that pressure' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to continue radically limiting goals in 2026 in bid for second Tour de France

French star feels more motivated by bid for second World Championships win in 2027 than trying for repeat Paris-Roubaix victory

2025 Tour de France Femmes: race leader Pauline Ferrand-Prévot takes a stage win (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Pauline Ferrand-Prévot confirmed in a recent interview that she will be battling for a second Tour de France Femmes win in 2026, it was hardly surprising: what was much more striking, perhaps, was the French star's explanation of her preferred approach to winning.

Rather than broaden her goals excessively and find herself constantly find herself under pressure to win, the Visma-Lease a Bike star explained in an extensive interview with Ouest-France on Saturday, her favoured strategy was to narrow down her targets to "just one or two a year".

In the same interview, Ferrand-Prévot explained that the Tour is the major objective. However, the spring classics, where she took second in the Tour of Flanders and then won Paris-Roubaix, were by no means forgotten, either.

According to Ferrand-Prévot, focusing on specific goals, rather than trying to win as much as possible, is what really motivates her, meaning that she is not going to overly broaden her objectives.

Unlike many pros, Ferrand-Prévot explained that the moments she preferred during the year were when she was "altitude training for months" and she knew what she had to do to be ready for the Tour.

Amongst her big goals, she said, were to win Strade Bianche, Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège "one day." The Vuelta a España and the Giro d'Italia, on the other hand, "don't make me dream so much."

Ferrand-Prévot said her very selective approach to racing was strongly supported by her current team, Visma-Lease a Bike. As she pointed out, Visma men's team leader Jonas Vingegaard's preference for limiting the number of race days in favour of training more was also an accepted in-house strategy.

