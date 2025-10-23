'I'm ready to put in the work on the time trial' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot enthusiastic about Ventoux, home roads in the 2026 Tour de France Femmes

Defending champion 'needs to take a step forward' for 21km test in Dijon according to team manager

Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot celebrates with the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey on the podium for the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race at the end of the 9th and final stage (out of 9), 124.1 km from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel, in Chatel eastern France, on August 3, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is the defending champion of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending Tour de France Femmes champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot sounded an optimistic note about next year's race following the 2026 route presentation on Thursday.

The Visma-Lease A Bike rider, who became the first Frenchwoman to win the modern iteration of the race, called it a "super nice route", singling out the grand finale on her home roads in Nice and the summit finish atop Mont Ventoux as two stages she's particularly looking forward to.

"It's a super nice route. It's going to be beautiful, and I really like it," Ferrand-Prévot said after the route presentation, according to her team.

Ferrand-Prévot built her 2025 Tour victory in the mountainous stages of the race back in July, soloing to a dominant penultimate stage victory and the yellow jersey atop the Col de la Madeleine before sealing overall glory with another solo ride on the final day in Châtel.

Stage 4 of the race sees the return of the individual time trial, with the 21km test in Dijon the longest featured in the Tour de France Femmes since the 2023 edition. Ferrand-Prévot said that she's looking forward to working on the time trial bike in preparation for the stage, which runs in a region of France she knows well.

Visma-Lease A Bike team manager Rutger Tijssen echoed Ferrand-Prévot's enthusiasm for the race route, calling it a "complete Tour" and singling out the Mont Ventoux stage as the one which will make the big GC differences.

Tijssen also noted that Ferrand-Prévot would need to dedicate herself to time trial training, saying the 33-year-old would need to "take a step forward" in the discipline ahead of next August.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

