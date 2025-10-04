Pauline Ferrand-Prévot ends season early to undergo ankle surgery

By published

Tour de France Femmes champion fixes 'annoying little injury' sustained in Strade Bianche crash

France Pauline Ferrand Prevot pictured in action during the elite women road race (164,6 km) at the cycling road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday 27 September 2025. The 2025 UCI Road World Championships take place from 21 to 28 September in Kigali, Rwanda. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in action at the Road World Championships in Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has ended her season to undergo surgery on an ankle injury that has been troubling her since March.

The Visma-Lease A Bike racer had already been ruled out of today's UEC Road European Championships road race due to an illness sustained after the World Championships in Rwanda.

A period of three weeks' recovery from the surgery means that Ferrand-Prévot won't be racing again during this year, and so her season has come to an end.

"My dear friends, there have been ups and downs, but overall I have always had problems with my ankle since my fall in March on Strade Bianche, and I felt that since the World Championships in Rwanda, it hadn't been great. In a repeat of what happened before Paris-Roubaix, I fell ill immediately after my return and had to have surgery today," Ferrand-Prévot wrote in a post on Instagram.

Ferrand-Prévot's season may have come to a premature end, but she can look back on a highly successful year, her first full season on the road since 2018.

"I wish the French team all the best for the European Championships," Ferrand-Prévot concluded her Instagram post. "With the level of fitness and spirit of this group, they are going to make us dream.

"Get well soon Maëva Squiban, who has also fallen ill. Have a good rest after an incredible season."

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.