Heather Jackson and Justin Peck win Stetina's Paydirt gravel race

By
published

Legan, Van der Linden second and third in women's race as Morton grabs men's podium spot behind pair of 21 year olds

Stetina's Paydirt 2024, a gravel event in the Pine Nut Mountains
Peter Stetina at the start line of Stetina's Paydirt in 2024(Image credit: Stetina's Paydirt)

Heather Jackson won a second consecutive women’s title at Stetina’s Paydirt on Saturday, while Justin Peck secured the victory in the men’s overall.

Elite women top 3
RankRider   
1Heather Jackson02:33:53
2Kristen Legan00:01:12
3Leah van der Linden00:05:04
Elite men top 3
Pos.RiderTime
1Justin Peck02:12:30
2Lucas Miers00:00:02
3Lachlan Morton00:00:53

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).