Peter Stetina passes on fourth year in Life Time Grand Prix to seek 'races that truly suit me'

'If I'm going to leave my family, I need to make it count' says 37-year-old as he extends privateer career with new adventures on Gravel Earth Series

Peter Stetina finished fourth at 2024 BWR California, and secured Tripel Crown for elite men
Peter Stetina finished fourth at 2024 BWR California, and secured Tripel Crown for elite men (Image credit: Unroad UNLTD with Dan Hughes, Rob Wessels, Kris Hull)

Peter Stetina has been one of the top protagonists in the Life Time Grand Prix since the series launched in 2022, but he will not return for a fourth season of the invitation-only field of athletes competing for the richest series purse in off-road racing. That does not mean the 37-year-old's career is coming to an end, but he was looking to "focus on the races that really suit me" and prioritise "quality over quantity".

"I'm late 30s, you know, I'm in the waning years of my career now. In the remaining time I have left in a professional capacity, I need to focus on the races that truly suit me," he told Cyclingnews.

