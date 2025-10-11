'Now it's time for something new to start' - Remco Evenepoel ends seven years at Soudal-QuickStep with another second behind Pogačar
'I gave it my all, the same guy was better again' Belgian says of third consecutive second place at Il Lombardia
Remco Evenepoel ended his time with Soudal-QuickStep and his 2025 season with another second place behind Tadej Pogačar at Il Lombardia. He was again forced to accept Pogačar's superiority, defeat tempering his post-race emotions, but he was happy to finally end the season.
"I gave it my all, the same guy was better again," Evenepoel said after the podium ceremony.
"In the end, I finished second again, but I'm happy with the way I did it. I can be proud of how I've finished the season."
Evenepoel has now finished second behind Pogačar at the World Championships, the European Championships and the final moment of the season.
He has learnt to focus on his own race and results when the Slovenian makes his seated power surges. "It was just the story of the past few races. When the pace is high, Pogačar can accelerate a bit. The rest have to do their own thing," Evenepoel explained.
"Everything went perfectly until UAE pushed ahead. There were only four of us left behind Pogačar. It was clear he was better. I think he was outstanding. I can't complain, it's just a shame I finished second three weeks in a row."
Teammate Pieter Serry came to the podium area to see Evenepoel after the final race of his career ended early. Evenepoel later hugged all his teammates and staff at the team bus, but there was no emotional goodbye.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Evenepoel ended his contract a year early to move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026, forcing the Belgian team to rebuild and return to focusing on the Classics. Il Lombardia marked the end of an era.
“I’m very happy and proud to have been the leader in this team, to have taken a lot of victories for this team," Evenepoel said with pride.
"I wanted to give myself one more time at the maximum, and I think I did that again. I’m the type of guy who will always keep fighting till the end, and I did that.
"The last seven years is something I will take with me for the rest of my life, but I think now it's time to start something new."
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.