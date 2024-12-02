'No pressure for results just yet' - Movistar announce British super-talent Cat Ferguson's cyclocross schedule

18-year-old to race 14 times in 2024-2025 off-road season with final appearance set at World Championships in France

Cat Ferguson (Movistar) will make her cyclocross season debut at the X20 Trofee Herentals
Cat Ferguson (Movistar) will make her cyclocross season debut at the X20 Trofee Herentals (Image credit: Movistar Team)
Movistar have announced the cyclocross calendar of British super-talent Cat Ferguson, as the Spanish squad makes their debut in the discipline. 

Ferguson is set to race 14 times in her 2024-2025 off-road season at a mixture of elite and under-23 levels, with a final appearance scheduled for the World Championships in Liévin, France on February 2. 

