'No pressure for results just yet' - Movistar announce British super-talent Cat Ferguson's cyclocross schedule

Movistar have announced the cyclocross calendar of British super-talent Cat Ferguson, as the Spanish squad makes their debut in the discipline.

Ferguson is set to race 14 times in her 2024-2025 off-road season at a mixture of elite and under-23 levels, with a final appearance scheduled for the World Championships in Liévin, France on February 2.

The double junior road world champion will be looking to go one better than her finish at cyclocross Worlds earlier in the year in Tabor, where she lost out to fellow top prospect Celia Gery (FDJ-Suez).

After a season debut at the X20 Trofee Herentals on December 14, Ferguson will race eight World Cups before the end of January, including the only Spanish round in Benidorm on January 19.

"I feel very fortunate to have the support of Movistar Team for this cyclocross season. The trust the team has in me and the backing they provide is evident in their willingness to try something new this winter and take on the muddy fields of Belgium," said the young Brit.

"Being my first year in Elite/U23, I’m excited to start competing and learning as much as possible, with no pressure for results just yet. I can’t wait for my first race on December 14th in Herentals."

Ferguson, 18, started her time at Movistar with a stagiaire stint towards the end of the 2024 road season, when she enjoyed great success and managed two wins at stage 1 of the AG Tour de la Semois and at Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames, where she bested WorldTour opposition.

Her win in Belgium came after dominating the World Championships in Zurich, where she won the time trial by 34 seconds, before triumphing in a three-up sprint at the road race just two days later to complete the double.

Before she gets started fully on the road in 2025 with Movistar, who she signed with almost a year before riding her first race in their blue jersey, Ferguson will head to the off-road as she did for both her years at junior level.

She took two junior World Cup victories last season before also claiming the British junior national cyclocross title by a margin of almost four minutes in Falkirk.

Ferguson is one of several multi-discipline talents entering the Women's WorldTour in 2025, with British compatriot Imogen Wolff heading to Visma-Lease a Bike alongside junior MTB world champion Viktória Chladoňová, and Gery securing a contract at home team FDJ-Suez.

Cat Ferguson's 2024-25 cyclocross schedule