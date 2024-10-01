Cat Ferguson continues stunning run of form with victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames

18-year-old takes second pro win for Movistar and first since becoming junior world champion

British super-talent Cat Ferguson continued her stunning run of form with victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames, taking her second win as a professional and first since becoming junior time trial and road race world champion in Zürich.

Ferguson, 18, who is still riding as a stagiaire in just her fourth race for Movistar, was led out perfectly by Emma Norsgaard who kept the pace high in the final until her young teammate launched.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

