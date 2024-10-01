Cat Ferguson continues stunning run of form with victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames

British super-talent Cat Ferguson continued her stunning run of form with victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames, taking her second win as a professional and first since becoming junior time trial and road race world champion in Zürich.

Ferguson, 18, who is still riding as a stagiaire in just her fourth race for Movistar, was led out perfectly by Emma Norsgaard who kept the pace high in the final until her young teammate launched.

The Brit quickly distanced Charlotte Kool after the top sprinter suffered a late mechanical and easily sprinted to the victory ahead of Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility).

"It's incredible, I'm here just to learn, I'm still a junior, I'm still a stagiaire and this is totally not what I expected at the front of the race so it's really surreal," said Ferguson post-race.

"I'm so grateful to the girls because I'm new and they are so welcoming and accommodating and they help me so much to learn.

"I hope to just continue how I'm doing now - if I can keep on the progression that I'm going on at the minute then I think I can achieve great things but the next three years are just about adapting to the new category and learning from the girls around me."

More to come...

Results

