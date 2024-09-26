'It was just pure relief that I'd done it' – Cat Ferguson savours second junior world title before step-up with Movistar

Cat Ferguson ended her Junior career on an emotional high with a second world title in Zurich, confirming the incredible talents she will now take to the women's WorldTour peloton with Movistar.

The British rider from Yorkshire won the junior time trial title in Zürich on Tuesday and then won a second rainbow jersey – the one she really wanted – in the rain-soaked junior women's road race.

She's now won four world titles in 2024, adding the team pursuit and the omnium titles to her road titles. She was also a close second in the Cyclocross World Championships.

"I worked so hard for this all year, for this race in particular," Ferguson said to Cyclingnews and other media after pulling on the rainbow jersey.

"I knew going into the race that I wouldn't be happy with anything but gold. It was just pure relief that I'd done it. I also don't have to feel the emotions I felt last year."

Last year in Glasgow, Ferguson finished a disappointing second after France's Julie Bego won alone with a late attack.

"This year I've been super consistent and that's why Worlds was a little bit scary for me. I knew that I was the big favourite and it was almost my race to lose."

As Ferguson crossed the finish line in Zürich, she emotionally pointed to the sky and then hugged her parents, who have played such a huge role in her career.

'My mum passed away when I was younger, I was only two when she died, so maybe it was a tribute to her. I have my other mum and she's 100% my mum now. I feel lucky to have two mums," she said.

As her palmarès confirms, Ferguson always wants to win.

Her 'worst' result of 2024 in a junior race is third in the Santini Women's Otley Grand Prix near her home in Yorkshire. She was seventh in an elite race with Movistar, but also won a stage at the AG Tour de la Semois in Belgium.

Ferguson will not race again as a junior and will quickly head to Belgium for the Binche-Chimay-Binche for Movistar on Tuesday.

"I'm ready for a new chapter but I'm closing out the two years with a great race," she said, clearly looking to her future in the elite women's peloton. "I'm incredibly grateful to my parents, British Cycling, Movistar, and my domestic team Shibden Hopetech Apex, it's been so much fun.

"I heard Lotte Kopecky yesterday say at the Junior Conference that the junior years are the best years of your life and that you should enjoy them. I agree, for me, it was all about learning."

Ferguson has signed a three-year contract with Movistar and will surely be a future team leader but is staying humble for now.

"I've got still three more races to do with Movistar, so the off-season is not for a while yet, but I'll celebrate tonight," she said. "I've been the leader for the past two years, so now it's my time to play a team role and learn how to do that.

"The elite races I've done were hard for me, so there is no pressure going into the next few years. I just want to learn and learn from the best and from my teammates and see what happens. Movistar has been so welcoming. I'm so happy with the team."