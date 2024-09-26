'It was just pure relief that I'd done it' – Cat Ferguson savours second junior world title before step-up with Movistar

British rider ends junior career on an emotional high with road race win in Zürich

Cat Ferguson, the newly crowned junior women&#039;s road race world champion, celebrates her title in Zürich
Cat Ferguson, the newly crowned junior women's road race world champion, celebrates her title in Zürich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat Ferguson ended her Junior career on an emotional high with a second world title in Zurich, confirming the incredible talents she will now take to the women's WorldTour peloton with Movistar. 

The British rider from Yorkshire won the junior time trial title in Zürich on Tuesday and then won a second rainbow jersey – the one she really wanted – in the rain-soaked junior women's road race.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.