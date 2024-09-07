Visma-Lease a Bike Women sign top young talents Imogen Wolff and Viktória Chladonová until 2027

Brit to make debut at Sunday's La Choralis Fourmies Féminine as junior MTB World Champion starts in 2025

Viktória Chladonová wins the women&#039;s junior XCO race at the 2024 MTB World Championships
Viktória Chladonová wins the women's junior XCO race at the 2024 MTB World Championships (Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix)

Visma-Lease a Bike Women have bolstered their ranks for the 2025 season by signing two of the sport’s top junior talents, Imogen Wolff and recently crowned junior MTB XCO World Champion Viktória Chladonová.

Briton Wolff is due to make her debut in the yellow and black as a ​​stagiaire this Sunday at La Choralis Fourmies Féminine, where compatriot and fellow young star prospect Cat Ferguson is also due to make her first start with Movistar.

