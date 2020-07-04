No fractures for Nairo Quintana after training crash

Arkéa-Samsic have announced that Nairo Quintana has suffered no fractures after being hit by a car while out training on Friday. The Colombian was riding in Motavita, Colombia when a car made an 'improper manoeuvre' and collided with the Tour de France contender.

After initially going home to be treated by his personal doctor, Quintana underwent a number of tests, including X-rays, ultrasounds and an MRI scan.

A team statement issued on Saturday morning confirmed that Quintana had suffered no fractures but has a knee injury which will mean two weeks of rest to recuperate.

"In the early afternoon, Nairo Quintana was examind by his attending physician and subsequently underwent a battery of tests: X-rays, ultrasounds, and an MRI," read Arkéa-Samsic's statement.

"Fortunately, no fractures were diagnosed, but Nairo does suffer from poly-trauma to his right knee, a situation that will lead him to take two weeks of total rest, as suggested by the orthopaedic doctor who assessed him.

"Nairo is nevertheless convinced that this forced rest will in no way affect his preparation for his goal of the year, the Tour de France."

Quintana, winner of the 2014 Giro d'Italia and 2017 Vuelta a España, posted a video explaining the accident to his team's social media account.

"He came up behind me, I couldn't see him or anything," Quintana said. "He was on the white line and hit me. I have a small scratch, a blow on my right knee and another blow on my left thigh, which is where I hit the rearview mirror of the vehicle that hit me."

Quintana enjoyed a strong start to the season, his first with Arkéa, before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to racing across Europe. The 30-year-old won the Tour de la Provence and Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var, taking summit finish victories at Mont Ventoux and Col d'Éze along the way.

In March, Quintana finished sixth at Paris-Nice after suffering in the crosswinds early on, though he recovered to win the final day summit finish at Valdeblore La Colmiane, his early season results cementing himself as a top contender in what will now be a September Tour de France.

In the run-up to the race, he'll contest the Tour de l'Ain and Critérium du Dauphiné in August. A charter flight requested by the Colombian Cycling Federation looks set to transport Quintana and a number of other Colombian riders to Europe in mid-July.