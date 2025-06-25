Recommended reading

'Pay attention!' - Cian Uijtdebroeks escapes serious injury after being hit by driver while training

By published

Bad luck continues for Visma-Lease a Bike rider

Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, a 189km race from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday 11 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease A Bike) at the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cian Uijtdebroeks had been planning to mark his comeback from a back injury at this weekend's Belgian national championships, but that plan is now in doubt after the 22-year-old was struck by a driver while training.

Posting a photo of his legs from the hospital on his Instagram page, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider wrote, "Today a car, came out of his parking, crossed the road and hit me hard during training.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.