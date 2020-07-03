Nairo Quintana escapes serious injury in crash with car

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) escaped serious injury after being struck by a car while training in Motavita, Colombia on Friday.

The municipal Twitter account posted news of the crash, saying that the driver of the car made an 'improper maneuver' and collided with the Tour de France contender.

Quintana was not transferred to a hospital, instead chose to go home and be treated by his personal doctor.

The team is expected to make a statement on his injuries.

The 30-year-old winner of the 2014 Giro d'Italia and 2017 Vuelta a España had a sparkling start to the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted all the races.

Quintana won the Tour de la Provence and Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var and took a stage win in Paris-Nice on the climb to Valdeblore La Colmiane, finishing sixth overall.

He is expected to lead Arkéa-Samsic at the Tour de France, traveling to Europe on July 19 on a special charter flight with other top Colombian pros including 2019 Tour champion Egan Bernal.

More to follow.

#AEstaHora📍|| El ciclista Boyacense @NairoQuinCo sufre un accidente en la vía nacional sector vereda Salvial de #Motavita, un conductor realiza maniobra indebida y lo colisiona mientras realiza su tradicional entrenamiento. La alcaldesa Mery Mozo acude para atender la emergencia pic.twitter.com/Gh6GH2RJ81July 3, 2020