Nils Politt rejects accusations of bullying after shouting at Tour de France attackers

'I've always been taught that the racing eases when the yellow jersey stops to pee' UAE domestique says

CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE - JULY 13: (L-R) Nils Politt of Germany and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey compete during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 9 a 174.1km stage from Chinon to Chateauroux ) / #UCIWT / on July 13, 2025 in Chateauroux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders protect race leader Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nils Politt refuted claims he bullied or harassed riders trying to join the breakaway during stage 16 of the Tour de France, saying he was trying to remind riders of the unwritten rules of the peloton.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG domestique was seen shouting at several riders, including Spain's Ivan Romeo of Movistar, during the high-speed first hour of racing. They were keen to go across to a three-rider breakaway and Politt was trying to control the race for team leader Tadej Pogačar.

