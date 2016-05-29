Nibali gets glossy pink bike to celebrate Giro d'Italia victory - Gallery

Image 1 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali's special custom glossy Specialized Tarmac for the final stage of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 42 The glossy paint job is one of the most distinctive for grand tours in recent years (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 3 of 42 Very nicely wrapped pink bar tape for Nibali (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 4 of 42 Standard black Corima S+ wheels for Nibali (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 5 of 42 This is a bike you can't miss (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 6 of 42 The blue SRM headunit stands out against the otherwise pink components and highlights (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 42 Pink Tacx bidon cages complete the look (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 42 Number 11 dossard for Vincenzo Nibali in 2016 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 9 of 42 The paint job shines in the sunlight (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 10 of 42 A clean cassette and chain and a glossy paint job certainly attract attention (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 11 of 42 The fork matches the glossy frame (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 12 of 42 Another close up of the paint (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 13 of 42 Look at the frame for too long it might start ti hurt your eyes (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 14 of 42 Nibali's custom Specialized Tarmac for stage 21 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 15 of 42 Everything is kept neat and tidy upfront (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 16 of 42 The pink and black of the Tarmac as seen from the front (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 17 of 42 A beautiful front end to the Tarmax (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 18 of 42 Campagnolo take care of the shifting (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 19 of 42 UCI approved frame and paintjob (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 20 of 42 Standard black Look Pedals for Nibali with no pink highlights (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 21 of 42 This bike is likely to go up on a wall somewhere rather than being ridden (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 22 of 42 There is no hiding the cables up front (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 23 of 42 Nibali prefers 'old school' mechanical shifting (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 24 of 42 Nibali started the season on 172.5mm cranks but reverted back to 175mm to win the Giro (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 25 of 42 Nibali was running a height adjustable FSA seatpost during stage 21 (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 26 of 42 Specialized had a Tarmac painted up in glossy pink to celebrate Nibali's win (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 27 of 42 'Vincenzo Nibali: 2016 Giro Champion' (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 28 of 42 In case you weren't sure who the bike belongs to... (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 29 of 42 A glossy pink for Nibali's Tarmac frame (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 42 Nibali's bike gets a pink makeover (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 42 Nibali's bike gets a pink makeover (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 42 Most riders nowadays go for pink bar tape when leading the Giro (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 42 Most riders nowadays go for pink bar tape when leading the Giro (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 42 Most riders nowadays go for pink bar tape when leading the Giro (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 35 of 42 The glossy paintjob (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 36 of 42 The bottle cages are pink too (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 37 of 42 Nibali's bike gets a pink makeover (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 38 of 42 Nibali's race number (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 39 of 42 The forks (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 40 of 42 The bottle cages are pink too (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 41 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali's celebratory pink bike for the final Giro d'Italia stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 42 of 42 Nibali's bike stands out against the other team issue Astana bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Most riders opt for customisation of their equipment and kit when leading a Grand Tour, but Vincenzo Nibali, leader of the Giro d'Italia with one stage remaining, has gone all out with a full glossy pink paintjob on the frame of his Specialized Tarmac.

The Italian completed a thrilling comeback yesterday to all but seal a fourth Grand Tour title that had seemed an impossibility 48 hours previously. Perhaps the attention-grabbing, statement-making makeover to his bike reflects the nature in which he has roared back to win this Giro.

Most riders opt for pink bar tape and a pink helmet as a minimum but Nibali has gone for a full pink frame. Steven Kruijswijk had some pink added to the celeste of his Bianchi frame when he led the race but never actually rode that model.

The last time Nibali won the Giro, in 2013, he rode a normal white Astana issue bike. He celebrated his 2014 Tour de France win with yellow accents on a predominantly black set-up..

Flick through the gallery above for a first look at Nibali's pink bike and Brakethrough Media's beautiful photographs.