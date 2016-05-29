Giro d'Italia stage 21 - Finish line quotes

Sprinter Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) will be looking for stage wins at the 2016 Giro. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana):

"It was a wonderful stage with fantastic crowds and it was great throughout the day. Unfortunately, there was a little bit of rain at the start. I couldn't be happier with how the Giro d'Italia has ended here in Turin."

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin):

"It's a good feeling to get the stage win. It was a hard race today and I think the team worked really hard for me. It was difficult to stay the whole day in position. In the end, it was a nice race with a good finish. I got a nice extra victory.

"It was a difficult decision [official disqualified Giacomo Nizzolo for irregular sprinting]. It was a hard sprint with two hectic corners before hand. Everyone was very nervous and pushing each other. In the end, it was a decision of the jury about whether it was safe or not. For me it was a hard race."

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo):

"I don’t think it was an incorrect manoeuvre. Whoever is in front decides his line in the sprint."

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar):

"I've achieved eight podiums in the Tour and the Vuelta, and now at the Giro d'Italia, so I couldn't be any happier. I will take six days of rest then the national championships, and the Tour de France with Nairo Quintana - for the yellow dream."

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

"Yesterday and today were two of the most important days of my life. Yesterday I said to the team: 'This is only the beginning. We have to keep working and we can achieve big things in the years to come.' The thing I won't ever forget from this Giro is when my parents arrived on the race yesterday."

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep):

"We were lucky with the weather here. Gianluca Brambilla was working for Matteo Trentin and I couldn't let the guys do it alone. So, I wanted to do everything for them. I'm super happy, in the end [with the best young rider victory]. I knew that I could climb, a little bit before. I did lots of training in the mountains, altitude training, so I've been preparing for the Giro d'Italia since the first of February, and I'm super happy to have more than achieved my goal."

Giuseppe Martinelli (Astana DS)

"I'm very happy. Winning this Giro was very difficult but maybe it was a stronger feeling to take the jersey so late. Andalo [stage 16] was the most difficult moment because Vincenzo thought he would start his comeback that day. The rest is history. The team was magisterial, and they followed our orders perfectly. But it was a question of legs more than tactics."