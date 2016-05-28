Giro d'Italia: Nibali secures maglia rosa on stage 20
Taaramae wins stage in Sant’Anna di Vinadio
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pulled off what seemed impossible just a few days ago and all but won the Giro d’Italia with a devastating performance on the final mountain stage.
The Italian started stage 20 to Sant'Anna di Vinadio 44 seconds down on maglia rosa Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) but made up the deficit on the penultimate climb with a long-range attack after cracking all his major rivals, including the Colombian.
Rein Taaramae (Team Katusha) won the stage after surviving from the day’s early break, the Estonian somewhat making up for the fact that his team leader Ilnur Zakarin crashed out 24 hours previously.
The day, and ultimately the maglia rosa, belongs to Nibali, who came into the final mountain stages almost five minutes in arrears. He cut that to under a minute after winning stage 19 but on the penultimate stage before Turin’s flat encounter, he still had to crack Chaves, who had inherited pink after Steven Kruijswijk's (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) untimely stage 19 crash.
And Nibali pulled it off, first having his team set a near-relentless pace on the Colle della Lombarda, before attacking himself with two brutal accelerations. The first could only be matched by Chaves and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) but the second, while seated and with Chaves on his wheel, broke the Colombian’s brave resistance.
With constant time checks coming through the radio and with Tanel Kangert - who had been called back from the early break - for company Nibali slowly but surely opened a significant gap.
Chaves held on for as long as he could, and even had support from countryman Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) but when the Orica rider failed to even follow that wheel, the writing was on the wall. A second group containing Rafa Majka and Bob Jungels caught Chaves just before the summit, giving a sliver of hope that Nibali could be curtailed on the descent but it wasn’t to be.
Spurred on by the tifosi as the race re-entered Italy, Nibali provided another memorable display. He crossed the line in sixth but Chaves was still losing ground and eventually came in nearly a minute and a half down and slipped to second, 52 seconds off Nibali’s new race lead.
Valverde, who has never quite been able to stamp any authority on this year’s Giro d’Italia at least demonstrated his skills in stage race management and limited his losses to Nibali. He briefly rode with Chaves and Uran before moving clear with the Cannondale rider before the summit of the Colle della Lombarda. The pair came in just 13 seconds adrift of Nibali – a fact that will tear at Orica’s hearts had their climber been able to only just hold them on the climb.
Steven Kruijswijk - who just two days ago looked almost unbreakable in the leader’s jersey - was unable to respond to Nibail’s surges. He looked comfortable when Tinkoff and then Astana, courtesy of Jakob Fuglsang and Michele Scarponi, set a furious tempo, but was found wanting when his rivals played out for the podium places.
He eventually dropped another place, to fourth, with Valverde moving up and onto the final podium position.
Just two days ago Nibali considered retiring from the race. With a day to go he is on course to win his second Giro, and his fourth Grand Tour.
Taaramae’s stage glory
The headlines will understandably be Nibali’s but Rein Taaramae produced a storming performance to provide consolation for Katusha after Zakarin’s exit and to earn the biggest win of his own career.
The Estonian wasn’t actually part of the initial breakaway, which formed as the road started climbing from KM0 up the first-category ascent of the Col de Vars. Instead, he counter attacked and bridged over with Gazprom’s Aleksey Rybalkin on the upper reaches of the climb.
Stefan Denifl (IAM) took maximum KOM points at the top, shortly followed by Mikel Nieve (Team Sky), who had gained considerable ground in the mountains classification after his second place on stage 19. With the breakaway’s lead going out all the team, Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini), struck in the peloton, saw his KOM lead under real threat.
After a descent, the break hit the first-category Col de la Bonette, and Nieve immediately took off. The Spaniard made his way up the monster 20-kilometre climb with poise and crested first to make sure he will be the winner of the mountains classification of this Giro.
Things split up behind Nieve but it came back together at the head of the race – despite some being dropped for good – on the ensuing 40km descent.
The road then pitched up once more for the first-cat Colle della Lombarda and there was a clear group of eight out front: Tanel Kangert (Astana), Nieve, Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale), Taaramae, Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), and Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep).
The attacks soon came and Dombrowksi, Atapuma and Visconti looked particularly strong and forged on together. Taaramae was distanced but over time came back with Kangert. It wasn’t long before he made his stage-winning move just over 3km from the summit of the Lombarda. While other attacks had been short-lived and quickly countered, the Katusha rider produced a searing extended acceleration that quickly produced a considerable gap.
There was a tussle between Atapuma, Dombrowski and Visconti behind, with the Colombian Atapuma emerging as the strongest, but Taaramae could not be pegged back on the descent of the Lombarda. He lost ground on the steep, short final climb to the line but had done enough to hold on and celebrate with a salute dedicated to Zakarin.
The second race on the road
As the breakaway stretched out their lead on the first and second climbs of the day, it became apparent that the GC battle would be a self-contained one – with stage honours not up for grabs.
After such drama yesterday, the first two thirds of stage 20 were relatively subdued. Alejandro Valverde, fourth overall at the start of the day, got himself in the break halfway up the Col de Vars but Astana were having none of it.
Halfway up the brutally long Cole de la Bonette it was Movistar who took the initiative, putting men on the front and upping the pace to being the thinking-out process. Things began to settle down but then Majka’s Tinkoff teammates took it up near the top.
The pace was high on the descent but all the GC men arrived at the foot of the pivotal Lombarda pass together and with teammates. Chaves’ teammate Amets Txurruka led for much of the climb keeping a comfortable pace but Astana weren’t going to put up with it for too long.
Jakob Fuglsang took it up about halfway up and it was his effort on the front that really ignited the GC race for the first time as riders in that group started to lose contact. It wasn’t long before he peeled off and handed over to Michele Scarponi – surely the standout domestique of this Giro – and the Italian really piled on the pressure, forming an elite group of eight: Scarponi, Majka, Kruijswijk, Valverde, Chaves, Nibali, Jungels.
Scarponi did a mammoth turn before getting signal from his leader 5km from the summit. On a hairpin Nibali surged and only Valverde and Chaves could follow.
Nibali drove it hard and soon dropped the pair, with Chaves looking in real trouble as he toiled to keep the wheel of Valverde. While Nibali linked up with former breakaway man Kangert, Chaves found an ally in compatriot Uran, who came up to him and led him up. The maglia rosa, however, could not follow for long, and it soon transpired that his Giro was under serious threat.
Nibali, needing 45 seconds, crested with 55 and made his way down the gnarly descent with characteristic guts and poise. Just a short, steep climb separated him from the line and though he seemed to slow up in the final couple of kilometres, Chaves was finding himself in more and more difficulty, and one of the most remarkable comebacks this sport has seen for some time – one of the cruelest from Chaves’ point of view – was complete.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|4:22:43
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:12
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:36
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:44
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:57
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:47
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:06
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:13
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:20
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:51
|17
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:29
|18
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:15
|22
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:55
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:12:09
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:46
|26
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:58
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:35
|28
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|29
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:16:02
|33
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:19
|34
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:42
|36
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:28
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:51
|38
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:23
|41
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:17
|42
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:09
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:54
|46
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:05
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:10
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:16
|49
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:54
|51
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:04
|52
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|58
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:25
|61
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:40
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:48
|63
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:34:31
|64
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|67
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:49
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:05
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|70
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|71
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|72
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|76
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:09
|77
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:51
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:17
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:45:06
|81
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|87
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|96
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|97
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|100
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|101
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|102
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|105
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|106
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|108
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|109
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|112
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|116
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|120
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|124
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|125
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|126
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|127
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|130
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|132
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|133
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|135
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|138
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|139
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|142
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|143
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|147
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|148
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|152
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|154
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|155
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:42
|156
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:50
|157
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|35
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|2
|8
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|18
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|8
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|35
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|7
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|16
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|13
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|8
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82:44:31
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:50
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:37
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:31
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:47
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:13:21
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:09
|10
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:16:20
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:33
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:59
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:38
|14
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:12
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:34
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:09
|17
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:41:00
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:49
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:49
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:56:59
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:57:08
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:30
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:04:44
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1:05:22
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:05
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:18:38
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:22:43
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1:23:22
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:24:38
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:27:19
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:28:35
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:53
|34
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:56
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:50:37
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:51:10
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:54:34
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:56:08
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:12
|40
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:00:13
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:01:27
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:02:23
|43
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:05:57
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:06:37
|45
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|46
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:11:15
|47
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:13:24
|48
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:15:18
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:17:44
|50
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:03
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:21:13
|52
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2:21:34
|53
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:25:44
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:32:28
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:39:42
|56
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:40:39
|57
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:43:03
|58
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:43:25
|59
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|2:44:44
|60
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:52:25
|61
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:55:43
|62
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:03:04
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:03:47
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:07:17
|65
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:08:06
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:09:06
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:13:04
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:13:19
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3:18:34
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:19:25
|71
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3:19:42
|72
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:20:38
|73
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:20:39
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:21:00
|75
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3:21:36
|76
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:22:42
|77
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:23:08
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:25:49
|79
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:28:27
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:28:47
|81
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:29:23
|82
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:29:48
|83
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3:30:44
|84
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:31:30
|85
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:31:50
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:33:43
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:34:14
|88
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|3:35:37
|89
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:36:41
|90
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3:38:02
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:39:13
|92
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|3:40:01
|93
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:42:29
|94
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3:44:49
|95
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:44:56
|96
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:48:07
|97
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:48:24
|98
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3:48:40
|99
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3:49:14
|100
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3:49:24
|101
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:50:10
|102
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:51:01
|103
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:52:57
|104
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:53:15
|105
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:54:08
|106
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:56:18
|107
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:58:02
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:58:47
|109
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:58:53
|110
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:59:07
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:03:51
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4:06:35
|113
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4:07:22
|114
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|4:07:36
|115
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:08:24
|116
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4:08:54
|117
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:10:44
|118
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4:11:33
|119
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:12:52
|120
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:14:10
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:16:03
|122
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:16:19
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:16:34
|124
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:18:19
|125
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:18:59
|126
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:19:37
|127
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4:19:46
|128
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4:20:08
|129
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4:21:37
|130
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:22:05
|131
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4:23:15
|132
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:23:26
|133
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:28:08
|134
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|4:29:26
|135
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|4:31:38
|136
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:32:04
|137
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|4:33:09
|138
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4:33:28
|139
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:35:16
|140
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:35:56
|141
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:36:19
|142
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:36:25
|143
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4:36:45
|144
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:38:30
|145
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:40:38
|146
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:41:38
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:43:04
|148
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:43:48
|149
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4:45:40
|150
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:47:03
|151
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:47:59
|152
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:49:05
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|4:49:59
|154
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:53:53
|155
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:03:42
|156
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:08:00
|157
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5:08:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82:53:02
|2
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:29:38
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:10:07
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:48
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:24:25
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:46:03
|7
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:57:26
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:58:06
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:06:47
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:12:42
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:17:13
|12
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:43:54
|13
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:59:35
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3:11:11
|15
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:14:11
|16
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:14:37
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:19:56
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:25:12
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:25:43
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|3:27:06
|21
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:28:10
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:39:53
|23
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3:40:09
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3:40:43
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:44:44
|26
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:45:37
|27
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:49:31
|28
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:50:22
|29
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:58:51
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3:59:05
|31
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:05:39
|32
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:14:55
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|4:20:55
|34
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:26:45
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:27:48
|36
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:27:54
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:39:28
|38
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:40:34
|39
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:45:22
|40
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:59:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|185
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|152
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|12
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|50
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|17
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|44
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|40
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|23
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|36
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|34
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|30
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|29
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|30
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|31
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|28
|32
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|28
|33
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|27
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|27
|36
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|37
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|38
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|43
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|17
|44
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|45
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|16
|48
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|15
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|50
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|52
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|53
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|54
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|55
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|56
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|57
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|12
|58
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|59
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|60
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|61
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|63
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|64
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|10
|66
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|67
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|68
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|70
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|71
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|73
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|74
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|75
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|77
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|78
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|79
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|80
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|81
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|82
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|83
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|86
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|87
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|88
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|3
|89
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|90
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|91
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|92
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2
|93
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|94
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|95
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|96
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|97
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|98
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|99
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|100
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|101
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|102
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|152
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|118
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|109
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|77
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|62
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|42
|12
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|14
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|22
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|19
|23
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|24
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|25
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|27
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|14
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|30
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|32
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|35
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|37
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|38
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|39
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|40
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|41
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|44
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|46
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|49
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|50
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|53
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|55
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|56
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|58
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|59
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|60
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|63
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|64
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|37
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|34
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|7
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|21
|9
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|13
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|14
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|16
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|17
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|19
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|20
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|22
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|23
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|10
|26
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|28
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|31
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|32
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|34
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|35
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|36
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|37
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|39
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|40
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|41
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|44
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|45
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|47
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|48
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|49
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|51
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|53
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|54
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1
|55
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|58
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|59
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|60
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|41
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|34
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|31
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|25
|13
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|22
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|16
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|23
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|26
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|27
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|29
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|30
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|32
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|33
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|34
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|37
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|8
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|41
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|42
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|43
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|44
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|46
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|48
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|6
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|50
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|51
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|53
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|54
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|55
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|56
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|58
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|60
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|61
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|62
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|63
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|64
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|4
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|66
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|67
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|68
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|69
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|71
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|73
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|74
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|75
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|76
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|77
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|78
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|79
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|80
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|82
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|248:37:41
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:57
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:21:00
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:52
|5
|Team Sky
|1:04:21
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:37:53
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|1:40:44
|8
|Team Katusha
|2:06:36
|9
|Dimension Data
|2:53:26
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|3:15:00
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:17:03
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|3:35:52
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|3:51:21
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:38:16
|15
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5:03:19
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|5:18:02
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|5:51:12
|18
|IAM Cycling
|6:02:34
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|6:14:22
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8:03:49
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8:04:38
|22
|FDJ
|11:26:38
