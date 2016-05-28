Image 1 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa Image 2 of 31 Esteban Chaves and his Orica-GreenEdge teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) still in red (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) warming up for stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa Image 15 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Katusha) Image 16 of 31 Rein Taaramae (Katusha) won stage 20 Image 17 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) Image 18 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa Image 19 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali rides alone to the finish of stage 19 at the Giro. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Esteban Chaves at the start of stage 20 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 31 Maglia rosa Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 20 Giro d'Italia Image 22 of 31 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) signing in for the start of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia Image 23 of 31 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 31 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 25 of 31 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 26 of 31 The UCI check for mechanical doping on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 27 of 31 The turbo trainers were out for Astana to warm up on ahead of the stage (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 28 of 31 Steven Kruijswijk warms up ahead of stage 20 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 29 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali warms up ahead of stage 20 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 30 of 31 The Cannondale riders warm up ahead of stage 20 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 31 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) rides alone ot the finish of stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pulled off what seemed impossible just a few days ago and all but won the Giro d’Italia with a devastating performance on the final mountain stage.

The Italian started stage 20 to Sant'Anna di Vinadio 44 seconds down on maglia rosa Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) but made up the deficit on the penultimate climb with a long-range attack after cracking all his major rivals, including the Colombian.

Rein Taaramae (Team Katusha) won the stage after surviving from the day’s early break, the Estonian somewhat making up for the fact that his team leader Ilnur Zakarin crashed out 24 hours previously.

The day, and ultimately the maglia rosa, belongs to Nibali, who came into the final mountain stages almost five minutes in arrears. He cut that to under a minute after winning stage 19 but on the penultimate stage before Turin’s flat encounter, he still had to crack Chaves, who had inherited pink after Steven Kruijswijk's (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) untimely stage 19 crash.

And Nibali pulled it off, first having his team set a near-relentless pace on the Colle della Lombarda, before attacking himself with two brutal accelerations. The first could only be matched by Chaves and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) but the second, while seated and with Chaves on his wheel, broke the Colombian’s brave resistance.

With constant time checks coming through the radio and with Tanel Kangert - who had been called back from the early break - for company Nibali slowly but surely opened a significant gap.

Chaves held on for as long as he could, and even had support from countryman Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) but when the Orica rider failed to even follow that wheel, the writing was on the wall. A second group containing Rafa Majka and Bob Jungels caught Chaves just before the summit, giving a sliver of hope that Nibali could be curtailed on the descent but it wasn’t to be.

Spurred on by the tifosi as the race re-entered Italy, Nibali provided another memorable display. He crossed the line in sixth but Chaves was still losing ground and eventually came in nearly a minute and a half down and slipped to second, 52 seconds off Nibali’s new race lead.

Valverde, who has never quite been able to stamp any authority on this year’s Giro d’Italia at least demonstrated his skills in stage race management and limited his losses to Nibali. He briefly rode with Chaves and Uran before moving clear with the Cannondale rider before the summit of the Colle della Lombarda. The pair came in just 13 seconds adrift of Nibali – a fact that will tear at Orica’s hearts had their climber been able to only just hold them on the climb.

Steven Kruijswijk - who just two days ago looked almost unbreakable in the leader’s jersey - was unable to respond to Nibail’s surges. He looked comfortable when Tinkoff and then Astana, courtesy of Jakob Fuglsang and Michele Scarponi, set a furious tempo, but was found wanting when his rivals played out for the podium places.

He eventually dropped another place, to fourth, with Valverde moving up and onto the final podium position.

Just two days ago Nibali considered retiring from the race. With a day to go he is on course to win his second Giro, and his fourth Grand Tour.

Watch Giro d'Italia stage 20 video highlights

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.

Taaramae’s stage glory

The headlines will understandably be Nibali’s but Rein Taaramae produced a storming performance to provide consolation for Katusha after Zakarin’s exit and to earn the biggest win of his own career.

The Estonian wasn’t actually part of the initial breakaway, which formed as the road started climbing from KM0 up the first-category ascent of the Col de Vars. Instead, he counter attacked and bridged over with Gazprom’s Aleksey Rybalkin on the upper reaches of the climb.

Stefan Denifl (IAM) took maximum KOM points at the top, shortly followed by Mikel Nieve (Team Sky), who had gained considerable ground in the mountains classification after his second place on stage 19. With the breakaway’s lead going out all the team, Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini), struck in the peloton, saw his KOM lead under real threat.

After a descent, the break hit the first-category Col de la Bonette, and Nieve immediately took off. The Spaniard made his way up the monster 20-kilometre climb with poise and crested first to make sure he will be the winner of the mountains classification of this Giro.

Things split up behind Nieve but it came back together at the head of the race – despite some being dropped for good – on the ensuing 40km descent.

The road then pitched up once more for the first-cat Colle della Lombarda and there was a clear group of eight out front: Tanel Kangert (Astana), Nieve, Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale), Taaramae, Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), and Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep).

The attacks soon came and Dombrowksi, Atapuma and Visconti looked particularly strong and forged on together. Taaramae was distanced but over time came back with Kangert. It wasn’t long before he made his stage-winning move just over 3km from the summit of the Lombarda. While other attacks had been short-lived and quickly countered, the Katusha rider produced a searing extended acceleration that quickly produced a considerable gap.

There was a tussle between Atapuma, Dombrowski and Visconti behind, with the Colombian Atapuma emerging as the strongest, but Taaramae could not be pegged back on the descent of the Lombarda. He lost ground on the steep, short final climb to the line but had done enough to hold on and celebrate with a salute dedicated to Zakarin.

The second race on the road

As the breakaway stretched out their lead on the first and second climbs of the day, it became apparent that the GC battle would be a self-contained one – with stage honours not up for grabs.

After such drama yesterday, the first two thirds of stage 20 were relatively subdued. Alejandro Valverde, fourth overall at the start of the day, got himself in the break halfway up the Col de Vars but Astana were having none of it.

Halfway up the brutally long Cole de la Bonette it was Movistar who took the initiative, putting men on the front and upping the pace to being the thinking-out process. Things began to settle down but then Majka’s Tinkoff teammates took it up near the top.

The pace was high on the descent but all the GC men arrived at the foot of the pivotal Lombarda pass together and with teammates. Chaves’ teammate Amets Txurruka led for much of the climb keeping a comfortable pace but Astana weren’t going to put up with it for too long.

Jakob Fuglsang took it up about halfway up and it was his effort on the front that really ignited the GC race for the first time as riders in that group started to lose contact. It wasn’t long before he peeled off and handed over to Michele Scarponi – surely the standout domestique of this Giro – and the Italian really piled on the pressure, forming an elite group of eight: Scarponi, Majka, Kruijswijk, Valverde, Chaves, Nibali, Jungels.

Scarponi did a mammoth turn before getting signal from his leader 5km from the summit. On a hairpin Nibali surged and only Valverde and Chaves could follow.

Nibali drove it hard and soon dropped the pair, with Chaves looking in real trouble as he toiled to keep the wheel of Valverde. While Nibali linked up with former breakaway man Kangert, Chaves found an ally in compatriot Uran, who came up to him and led him up. The maglia rosa, however, could not follow for long, and it soon transpired that his Giro was under serious threat.

Nibali, needing 45 seconds, crested with 55 and made his way down the gnarly descent with characteristic guts and poise. Just a short, steep climb separated him from the line and though he seemed to slow up in the final couple of kilometres, Chaves was finding himself in more and more difficulty, and one of the most remarkable comebacks this sport has seen for some time – one of the cruelest from Chaves’ point of view – was complete.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 4:22:43 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:12 5 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:36 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:44 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:57 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:47 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:08:06 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:13 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:20 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:51 17 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:29 18 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:15 22 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:55 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:12:09 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:46 26 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:58 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:35 28 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 29 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:16:02 33 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:19 34 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:42 36 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:28 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:51 38 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:19:23 41 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:17 42 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:22:09 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:54 46 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:05 47 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:24:10 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:16 49 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:54 51 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:04 52 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 56 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 58 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 60 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:25 61 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:40 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:48 63 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:34:31 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 66 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 67 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:49 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:05 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 70 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 71 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 72 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 76 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:09 77 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:51 78 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:17 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:45:06 81 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 84 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 85 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 87 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 93 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 96 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 97 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 100 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 101 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 102 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 104 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 105 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 106 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 108 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 109 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 112 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 114 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 116 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 122 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 124 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 125 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 126 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 127 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 130 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 132 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 133 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 135 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 138 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 139 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 140 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 143 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 146 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 147 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 148 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 149 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 152 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 154 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 155 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:42 156 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:50 157 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 14 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 7 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Vars, 19km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 35 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 12 4 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 2 8 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Bonnette, 63km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 18 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Colle Della Lombarda, 123km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 35 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 4 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 6 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 - Sant'Anna Di Vinadio, 134km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 7 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - 14km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Isola, 103km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 4 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 16 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 13 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 11 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82:44:31 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:50 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:04:37 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:31 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:47 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:13:21 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:14:09 10 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:16:20 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:33 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:24:59 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:38 14 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:12 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:34 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:09 17 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:41:00 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:49 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:49 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:56:59 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:57:08 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:59:30 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:04:44 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1:05:22 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:05 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:18:38 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 1:22:43 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1:23:22 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:24:38 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:27:19 32 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:28:35 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:32:53 34 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:56 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:50:37 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:51:10 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:54:34 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:56:08 39 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:12 40 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:00:13 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:01:27 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:02:23 43 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:05:57 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:06:37 45 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 46 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:11:15 47 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:13:24 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:15:18 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:17:44 50 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:03 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:21:13 52 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:21:34 53 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:25:44 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:32:28 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:39:42 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:40:39 57 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:43:03 58 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:43:25 59 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 2:44:44 60 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:52:25 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:55:43 62 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3:03:04 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:03:47 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:07:17 65 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:08:06 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:09:06 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:13:04 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:13:19 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3:18:34 70 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:19:25 71 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3:19:42 72 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3:20:38 73 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:20:39 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:21:00 75 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3:21:36 76 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:22:42 77 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:23:08 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:25:49 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:28:27 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:28:47 81 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:29:23 82 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:29:48 83 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:30:44 84 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:31:30 85 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:31:50 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:33:43 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:34:14 88 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 3:35:37 89 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:36:41 90 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3:38:02 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:39:13 92 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 3:40:01 93 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:42:29 94 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3:44:49 95 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:44:56 96 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:48:07 97 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:48:24 98 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3:48:40 99 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:49:14 100 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3:49:24 101 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:50:10 102 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:51:01 103 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:52:57 104 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:53:15 105 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:54:08 106 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:56:18 107 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:58:02 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:58:47 109 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:58:53 110 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:59:07 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:03:51 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4:06:35 113 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4:07:22 114 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4:07:36 115 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:08:24 116 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4:08:54 117 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4:10:44 118 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4:11:33 119 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:12:52 120 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:14:10 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:16:03 122 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:16:19 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:16:34 124 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4:18:19 125 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:18:59 126 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 4:19:37 127 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4:19:46 128 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4:20:08 129 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4:21:37 130 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:22:05 131 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4:23:15 132 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:23:26 133 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:28:08 134 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 4:29:26 135 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 4:31:38 136 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:32:04 137 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 4:33:09 138 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4:33:28 139 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:35:16 140 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:35:56 141 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:36:19 142 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:36:25 143 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4:36:45 144 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:38:30 145 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 4:40:38 146 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4:41:38 147 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 4:43:04 148 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:43:48 149 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 4:45:40 150 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 4:47:03 151 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:47:59 152 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:49:05 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 4:49:59 154 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:53:53 155 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:03:42 156 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:08:00 157 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5:08:51

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 82:53:02 2 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:29:38 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:10:07 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:48 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:24:25 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:46:03 7 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:57:26 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:58:06 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:06:47 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:12:42 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:17:13 12 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:43:54 13 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:59:35 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3:11:11 15 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:14:11 16 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:14:37 17 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:19:56 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:25:12 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:25:43 20 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 3:27:06 21 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:28:10 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:39:53 23 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3:40:09 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:40:43 25 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:44:44 26 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:45:37 27 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:49:31 28 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:50:22 29 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:58:51 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3:59:05 31 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:05:39 32 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:14:55 33 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 4:20:55 34 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:26:45 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:27:48 36 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:27:54 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:39:28 38 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:40:34 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:45:22 40 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:59:29

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 185 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 152 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 92 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 12 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 53 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 50 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 47 17 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 44 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 40 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 23 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 36 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 34 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 30 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 29 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 30 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 31 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 28 32 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 28 33 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 27 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 27 36 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 37 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 38 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 42 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 43 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 17 44 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 45 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 16 48 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 15 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 50 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 52 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 53 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 54 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 55 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 56 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 57 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 12 58 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 59 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 60 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 61 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 11 63 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 64 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 10 66 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 67 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 68 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 69 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 70 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 8 71 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 73 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 74 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 75 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 76 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 77 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 78 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 79 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 80 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 81 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 82 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 83 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 86 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 88 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 3 89 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 90 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 91 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 92 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2 93 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 94 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 95 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 96 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 97 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 98 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 100 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1 101 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 102 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 152 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 118 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 109 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 77 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 62 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 54 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 42 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 26 19 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 23 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 22 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 19 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 24 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 25 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 27 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 14 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 30 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 32 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 35 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 37 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 38 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 39 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 40 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 41 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 44 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 46 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 49 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 50 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 53 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 55 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 56 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 58 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 59 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 60 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1 63 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 64 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 37 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 34 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 21 9 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 13 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 16 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 19 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 20 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 22 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 23 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 10 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 28 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 29 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 31 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 32 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 34 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 35 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 36 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 37 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 39 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 40 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 41 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 44 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 45 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 47 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 48 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 49 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 51 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 53 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 54 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1 55 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 59 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 60 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 61 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 41 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 34 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 31 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 30 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 28 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 25 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 22 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 16 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 16 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 13 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 26 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 27 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 29 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 30 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 32 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 33 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 34 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 8 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 8 41 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 42 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 43 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 44 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 46 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 47 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 48 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 6 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 50 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 51 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 53 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 54 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 55 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 56 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 58 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 60 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 61 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 62 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 63 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 64 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 66 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 67 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 68 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 69 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 71 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 73 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 75 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 76 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 77 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 78 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 79 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 80 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 82 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1