Giro d'Italia: Nibali secures maglia rosa on stage 20

Taaramae wins stage in Sant’Anna di Vinadio

Image 1 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa
Image 2 of 31

Esteban Chaves and his Orica-GreenEdge teammates

Esteban Chaves and his Orica-GreenEdge teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) still in red

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) still in red
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) warming up for stage 20

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) warming up for stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha

Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa
Image 15 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Katusha)

Rein Taaramae (Katusha)
Image 16 of 31

Rein Taaramae (Katusha) won stage 20

Rein Taaramae (Katusha) won stage 20
Image 17 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
Image 18 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa
Image 19 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali rides alone to the finish of stage 19 at the Giro.

Vincenzo Nibali rides alone to the finish of stage 19 at the Giro.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Esteban Chaves at the start of stage 20

Esteban Chaves at the start of stage 20
(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 21 of 31

Maglia rosa Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 20 Giro d'Italia

Maglia rosa Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 20 Giro d'Italia
Image 22 of 31

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) signing in for the start of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) signing in for the start of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 23 of 31

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 24 of 31

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 25 of 31

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 26 of 31

The UCI check for mechanical doping on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

The UCI check for mechanical doping on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 27 of 31

The turbo trainers were out for Astana to warm up on ahead of the stage

The turbo trainers were out for Astana to warm up on ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 28 of 31

Steven Kruijswijk warms up ahead of stage 20

Steven Kruijswijk warms up ahead of stage 20
(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 29 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali warms up ahead of stage 20

Vincenzo Nibali warms up ahead of stage 20
(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 30 of 31

The Cannondale riders warm up ahead of stage 20

The Cannondale riders warm up ahead of stage 20
(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 31 of 31

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) rides alone ot the finish of stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) rides alone ot the finish of stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pulled off what seemed impossible just a few days ago and all but won the Giro d’Italia with a devastating performance on the final mountain stage.

The Italian started stage 20 to Sant'Anna di Vinadio 44 seconds down on maglia rosa Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) but made up the deficit on the penultimate climb with a long-range attack after cracking all his major rivals, including the Colombian.

Rein Taaramae (Team Katusha) won the stage after surviving from the day’s early break, the Estonian somewhat making up for the fact that his team leader Ilnur Zakarin crashed out 24 hours previously.

The day, and ultimately the maglia rosa, belongs to Nibali, who came into the final mountain stages almost five minutes in arrears. He cut that to under a minute after winning stage 19 but on the penultimate stage before Turin’s flat encounter, he still had to crack Chaves, who had inherited pink after Steven Kruijswijk's (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) untimely stage 19 crash.

And Nibali pulled it off, first having his team set a near-relentless pace on the Colle della Lombarda, before attacking himself with two brutal accelerations. The first could only be matched by Chaves and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) but the second, while seated and with Chaves on his wheel, broke the Colombian’s brave resistance.

With constant time checks coming through the radio and with Tanel Kangert - who had been called back from the early break - for company Nibali slowly but surely opened a significant gap.

Chaves held on for as long as he could, and even had support from countryman Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) but when the Orica rider failed to even follow that wheel, the writing was on the wall. A second group containing Rafa Majka and Bob Jungels caught Chaves just before the summit, giving a sliver of hope that Nibali could be curtailed on the descent but it wasn’t to be.

Spurred on by the tifosi as the race re-entered Italy, Nibali provided another memorable display. He crossed the line in sixth but Chaves was still losing ground and eventually came in nearly a minute and a half down and slipped to second, 52 seconds off Nibali’s new race lead.

Valverde, who has never quite been able to stamp any authority on this year’s Giro d’Italia at least demonstrated his skills in stage race management and limited his losses to Nibali. He briefly rode with Chaves and Uran before moving clear with the Cannondale rider before the summit of the Colle della Lombarda. The pair came in just 13 seconds adrift of Nibali – a fact that will tear at Orica’s hearts had their climber been able to only just hold them on the climb.

Steven Kruijswijk - who just two days ago looked almost unbreakable in the leader’s jersey - was unable to respond to Nibail’s surges. He looked comfortable when Tinkoff and then Astana, courtesy of Jakob Fuglsang and Michele Scarponi, set a furious tempo, but was found wanting when his rivals played out for the podium places.

He eventually dropped another place, to fourth, with Valverde moving up and onto the final podium position.

Just two days ago Nibali considered retiring from the race. With a day to go he is on course to win his second Giro, and his fourth Grand Tour.

Watch Giro d'Italia stage 20 video highlights

Taaramae’s stage glory

The headlines will understandably be Nibali’s but Rein Taaramae produced a storming performance to provide consolation for Katusha after Zakarin’s exit and to earn the biggest win of his own career.

The Estonian wasn’t actually part of the initial breakaway, which formed as the road started climbing from KM0 up the first-category ascent of the Col de Vars. Instead, he counter attacked and bridged over with Gazprom’s Aleksey Rybalkin on the upper reaches of the climb.

Stefan Denifl (IAM) took maximum KOM points at the top, shortly followed by Mikel Nieve (Team Sky), who had gained considerable ground in the mountains classification after his second place on stage 19. With the breakaway’s lead going out all the team, Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini), struck in the peloton, saw his KOM lead under real threat.

After a descent, the break hit the first-category Col de la Bonette, and Nieve immediately took off. The Spaniard made his way up the monster 20-kilometre climb with poise and crested first to make sure he will be the winner of the mountains classification of this Giro.

Things split up behind Nieve but it came back together at the head of the race – despite some being dropped for good – on the ensuing 40km descent.

The road then pitched up once more for the first-cat Colle della Lombarda and there was a clear group of eight out front: Tanel Kangert (Astana), Nieve, Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale), Taaramae, Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), and Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep).

The attacks soon came and Dombrowksi, Atapuma and Visconti looked particularly strong and forged on together. Taaramae was distanced but over time came back with Kangert. It wasn’t long before he made his stage-winning move just over 3km from the summit of the Lombarda. While other attacks had been short-lived and quickly countered, the Katusha rider produced a searing extended acceleration that quickly produced a considerable gap.

There was a tussle between Atapuma, Dombrowski and Visconti behind, with the Colombian Atapuma emerging as the strongest, but Taaramae could not be pegged back on the descent of the Lombarda. He lost ground on the steep, short final climb to the line but had done enough to hold on and celebrate with a salute dedicated to Zakarin.

The second race on the road

As the breakaway stretched out their lead on the first and second climbs of the day, it became apparent that the GC battle would be a self-contained one – with stage honours not up for grabs.

After such drama yesterday, the first two thirds of stage 20 were relatively subdued. Alejandro Valverde, fourth overall at the start of the day, got himself in the break halfway up the Col de Vars but Astana were having none of it.

Halfway up the brutally long Cole de la Bonette it was Movistar who took the initiative, putting men on the front and upping the pace to being the thinking-out process. Things began to settle down but then Majka’s Tinkoff teammates took it up near the top.

The pace was high on the descent but all the GC men arrived at the foot of the pivotal Lombarda pass together and with teammates. Chaves’ teammate Amets Txurruka led for much of the climb keeping a comfortable pace but Astana weren’t going to put up with it for too long.

Jakob Fuglsang took it up about halfway up and it was his effort on the front that really ignited the GC race for the first time as riders in that group started to lose contact. It wasn’t long before he peeled off and handed over to Michele Scarponi – surely the standout domestique of this Giro – and the Italian really piled on the pressure, forming an elite group of eight: Scarponi, Majka, Kruijswijk, Valverde, Chaves, Nibali, Jungels.

Scarponi did a mammoth turn before getting signal from his leader 5km from the summit. On a hairpin Nibali surged and only Valverde and Chaves could follow.

Nibali drove it hard and soon dropped the pair, with Chaves looking in real trouble as he toiled to keep the wheel of Valverde. While Nibali linked up with former breakaway man Kangert, Chaves found an ally in compatriot Uran, who came up to him and led him up. The maglia rosa, however, could not follow for long, and it soon transpired that his Giro was under serious threat.

Nibali, needing 45 seconds, crested with 55 and made his way down the gnarly descent with characteristic guts and poise. Just a short, steep climb separated him from the line and though he seemed to slow up in the final couple of kilometres, Chaves was finding himself in more and more difficulty, and one of the most remarkable comebacks this sport has seen for some time – one of the cruelest from Chaves’ point of view – was complete.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha4:22:43
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:04:12
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:36
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:44
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:57
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:47
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:08:06
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:13
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:20
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:51
17Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:29
18Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:15
22Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:11:55
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:12:09
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:46
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:58
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:35
28Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
29Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:16:02
33Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:19
34Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:42
36Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:28
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:51
38Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:19:23
41Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:17
42Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:22:09
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:54
46Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:05
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:24:10
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:16
49Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:54
51Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:04
52Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
55Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
56Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
58Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
60Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:25
61Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:40
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:48
63Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:34:31
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
66Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
67Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:49
68Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:05
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
70Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
71Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
72Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
76Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:09
77José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:51
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:17
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:45:06
81Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
84Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
85Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
87Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
92Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
96Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
97Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
98Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
100Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
101Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
102Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
104Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
105Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
106Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
108Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
109Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
112Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
114Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
116Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
122Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
124Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
125Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
126Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
127Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
130Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
132Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
133Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
134Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
135Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
138David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
139Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
140Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
141Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
142Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
143Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
144Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
146Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
147Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
148Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
149Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
150Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
151Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
152Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
154Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
155Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:42
156Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:50
157Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha15pts
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team12
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky7
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 1 - Col de Vars, 19km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling35pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team18
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky12
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha2
8Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Bonnette, 63km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha18
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team9
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Colle Della Lombarda, 123km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha35pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team18
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky6
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 - Sant'Anna Di Vinadio, 134km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha7pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team4
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1

Intermediate sprint 1 - 14km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Isola, 103km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha16pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team13
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team11
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling4
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team82:44:31
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:50
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:04:37
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:31
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:47
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:13:21
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:14:09
10Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:16:20
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:33
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:24:59
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:38
14Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:12
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:34
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:09
17Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:41:00
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:49
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:49
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:56:59
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:57:08
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:59:30
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:04:44
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1:05:22
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:05
27Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:18:38
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data1:22:43
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1:23:22
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:24:38
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:27:19
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:28:35
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:32:53
34Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:56
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:50:37
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:51:10
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:54:34
38Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1:56:08
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:57:12
40Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2:00:13
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:01:27
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:02:23
43Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2:05:57
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:06:37
45Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
46Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:11:15
47Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:13:24
48Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:15:18
49Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2:17:44
50Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:03
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:21:13
52Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2:21:34
53Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:25:44
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:32:28
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:39:42
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:40:39
57Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:43:03
58Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:43:25
59Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team2:44:44
60Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:52:25
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:55:43
62José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3:03:04
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:03:47
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3:07:17
65Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:08:06
66Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:09:06
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:13:04
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:13:19
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3:18:34
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:19:25
71Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3:19:42
72Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3:20:38
73Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:20:39
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3:21:00
75Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3:21:36
76Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:22:42
77Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:23:08
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3:25:49
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:28:27
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:28:47
81Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:29:23
82Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:29:48
83Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling3:30:44
84Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:31:30
85Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3:31:50
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:33:43
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:34:14
88Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team3:35:37
89Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:36:41
90Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team3:38:02
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3:39:13
92Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ3:40:01
93Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:42:29
94Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3:44:49
95Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:44:56
96Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:48:07
97Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:48:24
98Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3:48:40
99Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:49:14
100Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3:49:24
101Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha3:50:10
102Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:51:01
103Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:52:57
104Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:53:15
105Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:54:08
106Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:56:18
107Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:58:02
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:58:47
109Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:58:53
110Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:59:07
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:03:51
112Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team4:06:35
113Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast4:07:22
114Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4:07:36
115Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:08:24
116Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast4:08:54
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha4:10:44
118Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team4:11:33
119Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:12:52
120Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:14:10
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:16:03
122Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:16:19
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:16:34
124Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4:18:19
125Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:18:59
126Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge4:19:37
127Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4:19:46
128Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4:20:08
129Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4:21:37
130Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:22:05
131Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast4:23:15
132Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:23:26
133Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:28:08
134Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ4:29:26
135Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ4:31:38
136Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:32:04
137Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ4:33:09
138Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4:33:28
139Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step4:35:16
140Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:35:56
141Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:36:19
142Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:36:25
143Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4:36:45
144Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:38:30
145Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data4:40:38
146Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4:41:38
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge4:43:04
148Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:43:48
149Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ4:45:40
150Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data4:47:03
151Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:47:59
152Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:49:05
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ4:49:59
154Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:53:53
155Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin5:03:42
156Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5:08:00
157Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5:08:51

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step82:53:02
2Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:29:38
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:10:07
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:48
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:24:25
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:46:03
7Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:57:26
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:58:06
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:06:47
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:12:42
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:17:13
12Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:43:54
13Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:59:35
14Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3:11:11
15Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:14:11
16Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:14:37
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:19:56
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:25:12
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:25:43
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team3:27:06
21Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:28:10
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:39:53
23Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3:40:09
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:40:43
25Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:44:44
26Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:45:37
27Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:49:31
28Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:50:22
29Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:58:51
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3:59:05
31Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:05:39
32Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:14:55
33Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ4:20:55
34Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step4:26:45
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:27:48
36Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:27:54
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:39:28
38Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:40:34
39Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:45:22
40Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:59:29

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo185pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida152
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step141
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team127
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida126
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team92
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo83
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo76
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha62
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step61
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
12Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo53
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step53
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team50
15Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling50
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge47
17Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data44
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal40
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin38
23Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast36
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling35
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky34
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin31
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team30
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
29Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
30Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team28
31Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team28
32Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team28
33Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team27
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling27
36Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
37Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
38Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
43Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team17
44Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
45Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo16
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida16
48Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha15
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
50Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
52Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
53Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14
54Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
55Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
56Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
57Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data12
58Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
59Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
60Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
61Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky11
63Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
64Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky10
66Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
67Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
68Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling9
70Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge8
71Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
73Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
74Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
75Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
77Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
78Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
79Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
80Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
81Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
82Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
83Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
84Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
85Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
86Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
88Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ3
89Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
90Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
91Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
92Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2
93Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
94Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
95Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
96Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
97Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
98Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
100Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1
101Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
102Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky152pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini134
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team118
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling109
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team77
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo66
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha62
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky54
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida42
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling39
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
14Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data36
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step33
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team31
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge26
19Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge23
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin22
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
22Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team19
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
24Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
25Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
27Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky14
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
30Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
32Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
35Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
37Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
38Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
40Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
41Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
44Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
46Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
49Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
50Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
52Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky4
53Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
54Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
55Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
56Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
58Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
59Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
60Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1
63Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
64Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team67pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step48
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo43
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida37
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal34
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast24
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida21
9Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
13Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling14
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
16Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
17Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
19Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step10
20Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
22Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
23Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team10
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
28Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
29Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
31David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
32Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
34Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
35Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
36Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
37Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
39Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
40Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
41Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
44Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
45Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
47Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
48Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
49Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
50Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
51Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step1
53Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
54Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1
55Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
58Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
59Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
60Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step42pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida41
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team41
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo37
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky34
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida31
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team31
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo30
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team28
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team27
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling25
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step22
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal22
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast20
19Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha16
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky16
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge13
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
26Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
27Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step12
29Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
30Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
32Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
33Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
34Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
37Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data8
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team8
41Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
42Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
43Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
44Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
46Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
47Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
48Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling6
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
50Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
51Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
53Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
54Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
55Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha6
56Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
58Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
59Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
60Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
61Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
62Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
63Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
64Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team4
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
67Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
68Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
69Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
71Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
73Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
75Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
76Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
77Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
78Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
79Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
80Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
82Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team248:37:41
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:57
3Movistar Team0:21:00
4AG2R La Mondiale0:53:52
5Team Sky1:04:21
6Etixx - Quick-Step1:37:53
7Tinkoff Team1:40:44
8Team Katusha2:06:36
9Dimension Data2:53:26
10Lampre - Merida3:15:00
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:17:03
12Orica-GreenEdge3:35:52
13BMC Racing Team3:51:21
14Team Giant-Alpecin4:38:16
15Gazprom-Rusvelo5:03:19
16Lotto Soudal5:18:02
17Trek-Segafredo5:51:12
18IAM Cycling6:02:34
19Bardiani CSF6:14:22
20Nippo - Vini Fantini8:03:49
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast8:04:38
22FDJ11:26:38

 

