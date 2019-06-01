Image 1 of 85 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 85 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 85 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 85 Pello Bilbao (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 85 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 85 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 85 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 85 Pello Bilbao (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 85 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 85 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 85 Pello Bilbao (Astana) celebrates ahead of Mikel Landa on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 85 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) couldn't shake Carapaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 85 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 85 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 85 Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 85 Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) takes the Cima Coppi prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 85 Another stage win for Pello Bilbao (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 85 Primoz Roglic crosses the line, having shed time to Mikel Landa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 85 Carapaz grimaces as he crosses the line ahead of Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 85 Descending on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 21 of 85 The strung-out peloton during stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 22 of 85 Bilbao celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 23 of 85 The peloton ride into the Dolomites (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 24 of 85 Carapaz has all but sealed pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 25 of 85 Nibali, Carapaz and Landa on the attack late on stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 26 of 85 Pello Bilbao celebrates after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 85 Nibali launches an attack ahead of Carapaz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 28 of 85 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the podium as best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 29 of 85 Pello Bilbao takes the stage trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 30 of 85 Another day in blue for Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 31 of 85 A descent in the Dolomites (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 85 The beauty of the Dolomites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 85 The main break of the day on the Manghen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 85 Carapaz follows Lopez and Landa as they attack the Manghen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 85 A scenic view for the breakaway on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 85 Astana lead the peloton on the Passo Manghen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 85 Fausto Masnada on his way to taking the Cima Coppi prize on the Manghen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 85 Roglic, Sivakov and Nibali chasing attacks on the Manghen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 85 Carapaz, Landa and Lopez catch the break at the top of the Passo Manghen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 85 Lopez, Carapaz and Landa launch their mid-stage attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 85 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and teammate Nicola Conci on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 85 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 85 Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) in the breakaway on stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 85 The peloton rides through the Dolomites (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 85 Lopez, Landa and Carapaz crest the Manghen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 85 Pavel Sivakov, Primoz Roglic and Vincenzo Nibali chase on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 47 of 85 The Movistar train surrounds race leader Carapaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 85 Lopez leads Carapaz and Landa on the Manghen while Roglic and Nibali linger further back. Pello Bilbao (Astana) claimed his second stage victory of the Giro d'Italia, winning the queen stage to Croce d'Aune-Monte Avena over Mikel Landa (Movistar) and mountains classification winner Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).

The unflappable maglia rosa Richard Carapaz opened up a bigger gap on Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the final stage time trial and had enough left to help his teammate move up the standings.

Carapaz put in some aggressive pace-making on the final climb after Roglic was distanced in order to set up Landa for the stage. Bilbao proved too quick in the end, but the gap, the bonus seconds, and a 10-second penalty to Roglic for an extended push by a spectator proved enough to move Landa into third overall.

"We tried to win the stage with Mikel as well as keep the jersey. We missed out by very little, but we are happy with the outcome today," Carapaz said.

Sandwiched between the two Movistar riders, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) remains second overall at 1:54, with Landa at 2:53, 13 seconds in front of Roglic.

Although Nibali has the palmares and experience over Carapaz, the Ecuadorian remains confident that he has enough of a gap on Nibali for the time trial to keep the maglia rosa.

"I don't think I will lose that much, but anything can happen in the last stage. I think it's OK for now."

There was no 'Hail Mary' for Nibali on the stage as every move the Italian made in the mountains was easily marked by Movistar. However, Nibali's keen descending skills came in handy when Landa attacked over the penultimate climb. Nibali flew down the descent, bringing Carapaz across to his teammate and leaving Roglic well behind.

Landa's 23-second advantage over the Jumbo-Visma rider is likely not nearly enough to keep the podium placing, but Nibali will rest a little bit easier with a 1:12 lead over Roglic.

Big win for Bilbao

The stage win was the second victory in the Giro for Bilbao, who also won stage 7 in L’Aquila. The 29-year-old made the day's breakaway and, when the maglia rosa group reeled them in with 4km to go, he fought to stay on for another chance at glory.

"The first win was really special but today because of the difficulty of the stage was also more difficult to arrive and be here at the finish in first. When Nibali, Landa, Carapaz group arrived I felt that my stage was almost finished but they weren’t with a lot of energy – as tired as me.

"I tried to recover, take the best wheel. I knew that Carapaz was going to try to give the stage win to Landa so I stayed on his wheel and I wanted to have this opportunity in the sprint because I knew I had a small advantage and in the last metres I could beat Landa."

The victory took some of the sting out of an unfortunate incident involving Bilbao's teammate Miguel Angel Lopez, who was knocked off his bike on the final climb by an overzealous spectator, before hitting the fan and eventually losing 1:49.

All in for the breakaway

Stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia had every right to be considered a queen stage, at least since the cancellation of the Passo Gavia on stage 16. The two first-category and three second-category climbs which dotted the 194km route included the new Cima Coppi, Passo Manghen, and the summit finish at Monte Avena. It would, after all, be the final chance for a GC shakeup before the final time trial in Verona.

The early stages of the race saw climbing almost from the off, with the second category Cima Campo (18.7km at 5.9 per cent) starting after 8.5km. As the last chance to make a real mark on the race, it was no surprise that the fight for the break was a tough one – both for those seeking stage glory and for the domestiques of GC riders.

Eventually, after numerous attempts by different riders, a strong group broke away midway up the climb, following Pello Bilbao’s (Astana) initial attack. He was joined by Andrey Amador (Movistar), Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Tanel Kangert (EF Education First), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos), Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), and the group had 40 seconds over the summit.

By that point, the break was almost half as large as the peloton, with only around 25 men remaining in the pink jersey group after a fast start. There was a regrouping on the descent into the valley though, with the peloton swelling up to around 50 men as Movistar let the break gain time.

On the lower slopes of the Passo Manghen (18.9km at 7.9 per cent), Masnada struck out alone, taking the intermediate sprint and all but sealing victory in that minor competition. He kept on going, some 3:45 up on the peloton, seeking out the Cima Coppi prize at the top of the 2047-metre summit.

Further back, Astana took to the front of the peloton, pushing the pace and shedding riders from the reduced peloton. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was a notable victim, while Lopez launched after his teammates Ion Izagirre, Andrey Zeits and Jan Hirt did the damage.

Only Carapaz and Landa could follow, while Nibali and Roglic had no answer to the acceleration. Lopez, Carapaz and Landa caught the break before the summit, while the Nibali-Roglic duo followed 20 seconds back. Up front, Masnada duly took the Cima Coppi prize.

The breakaway and the GC groups merged on the descent, and Masnada was brought back in the valley. Attacks were soon flying again though, with Bilbao and Nieve leading the way. Kangert, Ghebreigzabhier and Dunbar soon joined them, making it five up front on the Passo Rolle.

Blue jersey Ciccone and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) bridged across on the Rolle. He may not have needed any more points, but Ciccone nonetheless swept up the 18 points on offer atop the Rolle while Movistar controlled the reduced peloton 2:25 back, biding their time for the final two climbs.

After the long descent to the base of the dual ascents of the Croce d'Aune, the weight of three hard weeks of racing was apparent in the legs of the leaders. Capecchi was the first to pop as the maglia rosa group bore down on them just 1:47 behind with 21km to go.

Ciccone saw the gap tumbling and tried to spark some life into the breakaway with a surge, but was quickly marked. A surge from Bilbao had a bit more of an impact, and he drew clear with Ciccone, Dunbar and Kangert, but Nieve reeled them back in on a flat section of the climb.

Madouas had better luck as the gradient kicked back in, and went clear solo with just under 16.5km to go.

Free Landa

The maglia rosa was well protected by his teammates, who kept a brisk pace to discourage attacks. With 14km to go, Lopez put in a move, but Carapaz was right on the wheel, and soon Pozzovivo, Nibali, Landa, Sivakov and Roglic were back on terms.

The gloves were off, however, and Pozzovivo came to the fore to attempt to set up Nibali for an assault in the steeper section. But Lopez went first and was again marked Carapaz, Landa and Nibali.

Sensing an opportunity, Landa put in a vicious surge and separated from the maglia rosa group. Roglic was forced to chase to protect his podium position. Putting aside his previous spat with the Slovenian, Nibali diplomatically sent Pozzovivo to the front to chase.

Landa crested the first peak with a 17-second lead over the race leader's group, and just 45-seconds from the front group. Over the top and onto the frantic descent, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) clipped a pedal and crashed on a bend, forcing Sivakov to grab the brakes.

Nibali meanwhile, was busy putting his infamous descending skills to good use, bearing down on Landa with 7km to go, with Carapaz locked on his wheel. The trio hit the final climb with a gap over Roglic.

Disaster struck for Lopez as he was pushed from his bike by an overzealous spectator and in frustration slapped the man before getting back to his bike, which he had to stop again to fix the gears. That mayhem alone cost the Colombian almost a minute.

Up ahead, Nibali poured on the pace to put more time into Roglic and, with his two Movistar companions, reeled in all of the breakaway riders by 3.5km to go. Then followed a detente in the lead group as Carapaz was keen to add to his teammate's advantage over Roglic and set a furious pace.

Behind, Roglic was time trialling at 41 seconds with 1km to go and losing more time as Carapaz continued apace under the 1km banner and through to the final few hundred metres, leading Landa out for the sprint. Bilbao who claimed the stage, but Roglic lost 54 seconds at the end.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5:46:02 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:04 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:00:15 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:25 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:44 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:48 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54 15 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:10 16 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:19 17 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 18 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 19 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:01:59 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:18 21 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:03:25 22 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 23 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:05:40 24 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:04 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:20 27 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:06:31 28 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:32 29 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:36 30 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:12:48 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:50 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:58 37 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:05 38 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:33 43 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:56 45 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:57 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:35 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:55 49 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:37 50 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:17:39 51 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:51 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:49 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:23:40 54 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:20 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:38 56 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 58 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 59 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:21 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:03 63 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:32:07 64 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 66 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 68 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 69 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 70 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:15 72 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:04 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 74 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 76 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 77 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 78 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 80 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 82 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 83 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 84 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 88 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 89 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 91 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:38:08 94 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 97 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 101 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:38:14 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:36 103 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:16 104 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 105 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:40:46 106 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 107 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 108 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 109 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 110 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 111 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 114 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 117 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 119 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 120 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 121 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 123 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 124 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 125 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 126 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 128 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 129 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 131 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:40:55 132 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:02 133 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:21 134 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:23 138 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:42:25 139 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:42:37 140 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:42 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:31 142 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 8 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 7 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 10 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 5 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4 12 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Cima Campo, km. 27.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 4 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo Manghen, km. 78 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 20 4 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 14 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 4 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 9 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Passo Rolle, km. 133.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 pts 2 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 8 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 4 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Croce d'Aune, km. 183.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 4 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Monte Avena, km. 194 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 4 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 8 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Sprint 1 - Telve, km. 58.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 2 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 2 - Predazzo, km. 112.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 10 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 3 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 2 5 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 4 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 10 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 4 8 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 3 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Breakaway stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 77 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 77 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 74 4 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 74 5 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 74 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 70 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 51 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 37 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 17:20:28 2 EF Education First 0:02:28 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:04:30 4 Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:48 6 Team Ineos 0:06:05 7 Movistar Team 0:09:18 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:08 9 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:58 10 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:34:11 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:14 12 Team Sunweb 0:48:54 13 Dimension Data 0:50:34 14 Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:55 15 UAE Team Emirates 1:06:11 16 Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:07:44 17 Groupama-FDJ 1:16:53 18 CCC Team 1:20:37 19 Bardiani CSF 1:24:34 20 Lotto Soudal 1:37:47 21 Israel Cycling Academy 1:45:53 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:52:08

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 89:38:28 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:53 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:16 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:51 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:18 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:28 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:01 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:09:11 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:50 11 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:15:57 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:20:12 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:13 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:52 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:13 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:20 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:22 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:30:00 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:22 20 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:34:18 21 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:39:18 22 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:39:56 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:50:09 24 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:57:35 25 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1:04:18 26 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:04:33 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:05:10 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:10:03 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:47 30 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:44 31 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:17:39 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:18:36 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:23:25 34 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:23:31 35 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:28:03 36 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:28:10 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:31:26 38 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1:31:53 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:32:16 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:33:19 41 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:36:49 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:40 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:49:04 44 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 1:51:24 45 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:53:57 46 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:54:08 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:35 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:53 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:03 50 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:02:10 51 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:13 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:06:27 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:07:32 54 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 2:09:53 55 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:11:52 56 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:13:36 57 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:17:52 58 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:18:22 59 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:22:31 60 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:26:06 61 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:30:35 62 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:40:07 63 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:40:20 64 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:40:23 65 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:41:34 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:42:43 67 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 2:42:47 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:44:54 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 2:49:25 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2:50:06 71 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 2:54:48 72 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:54:50 73 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 2:59:21 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:01:17 75 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:01:42 76 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:02:21 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3:04:45 78 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 3:08:35 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:10:09 81 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:12:39 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3:16:58 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 3:17:07 84 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:19:11 85 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:23:08 86 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 3:24:21 87 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 3:27:56 88 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:32:14 89 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:34:19 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:35:04 91 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3:38:25 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:43:24 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:51:25 94 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 3:52:24 95 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:53:30 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 3:53:31 97 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:58:21 98 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:58:39 99 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:05:41 100 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 4:06:21 101 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4:06:55 102 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:07:33 103 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:10:35 104 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:14:04 105 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4:14:58 106 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 4:16:33 107 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4:17:20 108 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 4:17:22 109 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:18:35 110 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:20:57 111 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:25:24 112 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:26:11 113 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 4:26:50 114 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:28:56 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 4:30:48 116 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 4:32:49 117 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4:34:12 118 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 4:44:34 119 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:49:02 120 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4:53:17 121 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:54:58 122 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:55:32 123 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4:56:39 124 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4:56:57 125 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:57:01 126 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 5:00:47 127 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:01:27 128 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 5:04:11 129 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 5:07:18 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 5:07:43 131 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:08:09 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5:14:22 133 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 5:19:49 134 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5:24:09 135 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 5:24:57 136 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 5:27:22 137 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5:27:23 138 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5:33:42 139 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5:33:44 140 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 5:35:28 141 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5:59:28 142 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6:03:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 226 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 213 3 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 104 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 90 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 60 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 44 12 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 13 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 15 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 16 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 17 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 36 18 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 33 21 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 22 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 32 23 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 27 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 26 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 30 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 25 31 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 32 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 22 33 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 22 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 35 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 21 36 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 37 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 20 38 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 19 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 19 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 42 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 44 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 45 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 46 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 14 47 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 49 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 50 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 51 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 52 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 12 53 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 54 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 55 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 12 56 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 57 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 58 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 59 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11 60 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 11 61 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 11 62 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 9 64 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 65 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 66 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 67 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 8 68 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 69 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 70 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 71 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 7 73 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 74 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 75 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 6 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 77 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 78 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 79 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 5 80 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 5 81 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 5 82 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 83 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 4 84 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 4 85 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 86 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 87 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 88 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 89 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 90 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 91 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 2 92 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 93 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 95 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2 97 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 98 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 99 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1 100 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma -6

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 267 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 115 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 84 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 75 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 68 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 54 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 42 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 36 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 14 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 15 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 30 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 17 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 22 20 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 21 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 18 22 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 23 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 17 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 26 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 13 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 31 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 10 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 34 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 36 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 37 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 38 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 39 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 40 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 41 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 7 42 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 6 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 44 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 6 45 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 46 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 47 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 48 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 4 49 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 50 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 52 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 3 53 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 54 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 55 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 2 56 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 57 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 58 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 59 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 60 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 62 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 63 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 64 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 66 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 89:45:46 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:01:53 3 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:08:39 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:55 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:02 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:32:00 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:57:15 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 1:10:21 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:16:13 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:20:45 11 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 1:44:06 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:46:50 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:04:34 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:06:18 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:10:34 16 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:23:17 17 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:33:05 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:34:16 19 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:47:32 20 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 3:01:17 21 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:11:53 22 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:15:50 23 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3:24:56 24 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3:31:07 25 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3:59:03 26 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:00:15 27 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 4:09:15 28 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 4:19:32 29 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4:26:54 30 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 4:37:16 31 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:47:40 32 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:48:14 33 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4:49:39 34 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:00:51 35 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5:26:24 36 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 5:28:10

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 88 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 83 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 5 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 8 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 26 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 22 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 11 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 12 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 14 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 13 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 20 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 21 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 22 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 23 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 25 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 28 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 29 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 6 30 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 33 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 34 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 35 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4 36 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 37 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 38 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 39 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 40 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 3 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 42 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 43 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 3 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 45 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 46 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 47 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 48 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 3 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 2 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 51 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 2 52 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 53 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 54 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 55 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 56 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 57 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 58 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 59 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 60 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 61 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 62 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 63 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 64 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 65 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1 66 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 67 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 58 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 57 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 6 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 7 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 30 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 11 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 18 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 18 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 17 19 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 16 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 22 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 26 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 31 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 34 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 35 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 36 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 9 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 38 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 8 39 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 40 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 7 41 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 42 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 7 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 44 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 46 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 47 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 6 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 49 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 51 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 53 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 5 54 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 56 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 5 57 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 58 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 59 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 60 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 62 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 4 63 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 64 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4 65 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 66 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 68 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 69 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3 70 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 71 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 72 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 73 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 74 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 75 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 3 76 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 77 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 79 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 80 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 82 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 83 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 84 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 85 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 86 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 87 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 88 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 89 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 90 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1 91 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 92 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1 93 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 932 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 816 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 742 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 367 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 306 6 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 259 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 246 8 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 219 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 195 10 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 180 11 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 172 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 156 13 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 150 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 127 15 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 123 16 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 93 18 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 88 19 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 85 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 80 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 23 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 74 24 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 70 25 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 27 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 55 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 43 31 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 42 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 33 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 41 34 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 35 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 40 36 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 38 37 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 38 38 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 38 39 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 38 40 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 38 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 42 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 34 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 45 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 47 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 24 48 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 49 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 18 50 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 51 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 52 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 55 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 14 56 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 58 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11 59 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 10 60 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 9 61 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 62 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 9 63 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 64 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 6 65 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 6 66 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 269:34:59 2 Astana Pro Team 0:17:53 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:19:23 4 EF Education First 0:24:15 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:35 6 Team Ineos 0:34:37 7 Trek-Segafredo 1:09:47 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:37:46 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:40:45 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 2:08:09 11 AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:00 12 UAE Team Emirates 2:31:53 13 Team Sunweb 3:13:43 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:32:17 15 CCC Team 4:26:03 16 Dimension Data 4:29:15 17 Katusha-Alpecin 4:56:58 18 Lotto Soudal 5:54:26 19 Bardiani CSF 6:07:15 20 Groupama-FDJ 6:41:17 21 Israel Cycling Academy 8:00:50 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11:28:56