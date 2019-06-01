Trending

Giro d'Italia: Bilbao wins stage 20

Carapaz unflappable as disaster strikes for Lopez

Image 1 of 85

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 85

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 85

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 85

Pello Bilbao (Astana)

Pello Bilbao (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 85

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 85

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 85

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 85

Pello Bilbao (Astana)

Pello Bilbao (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 85

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 85

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 85

Pello Bilbao (Astana) celebrates ahead of Mikel Landa on stage 20

Pello Bilbao (Astana) celebrates ahead of Mikel Landa on stage 20
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 85

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) couldn't shake Carapaz

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) couldn't shake Carapaz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 85

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 85

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 85

Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli)

Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 85

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) takes the Cima Coppi prize

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) takes the Cima Coppi prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 85

Another stage win for Pello Bilbao (Astana)

Another stage win for Pello Bilbao (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 85

Primoz Roglic crosses the line, having shed time to Mikel Landa

Primoz Roglic crosses the line, having shed time to Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 85

Carapaz grimaces as he crosses the line ahead of Nibali

Carapaz grimaces as he crosses the line ahead of Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 85

Descending on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Descending on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 85

The strung-out peloton during stage 20

The strung-out peloton during stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 85

Bilbao celebrates victory

Bilbao celebrates victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 85

The peloton ride into the Dolomites

The peloton ride into the Dolomites
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 85

Carapaz has all but sealed pink

Carapaz has all but sealed pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 85

Nibali, Carapaz and Landa on the attack late on stage 20

Nibali, Carapaz and Landa on the attack late on stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 85

Pello Bilbao celebrates after the finish

Pello Bilbao celebrates after the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 85

Nibali launches an attack ahead of Carapaz

Nibali launches an attack ahead of Carapaz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 85

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the podium as best young rider

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the podium as best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 85

Pello Bilbao takes the stage trophy

Pello Bilbao takes the stage trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 85

Another day in blue for Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)

Another day in blue for Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 85

A descent in the Dolomites

A descent in the Dolomites
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 85

The beauty of the Dolomites

The beauty of the Dolomites
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 85

The main break of the day on the Manghen

The main break of the day on the Manghen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 85

Carapaz follows Lopez and Landa as they attack the Manghen

Carapaz follows Lopez and Landa as they attack the Manghen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 85

A scenic view for the breakaway on stage 19

A scenic view for the breakaway on stage 19
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 85

Astana lead the peloton on the Passo Manghen

Astana lead the peloton on the Passo Manghen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 85

Fausto Masnada on his way to taking the Cima Coppi prize on the Manghen

Fausto Masnada on his way to taking the Cima Coppi prize on the Manghen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 85

Roglic, Sivakov and Nibali chasing attacks on the Manghen

Roglic, Sivakov and Nibali chasing attacks on the Manghen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 85

Carapaz, Landa and Lopez catch the break at the top of the Passo Manghen

Carapaz, Landa and Lopez catch the break at the top of the Passo Manghen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 85

Lopez, Carapaz and Landa launch their mid-stage attack

Lopez, Carapaz and Landa launch their mid-stage attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 85

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and teammate Nicola Conci on the attack

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and teammate Nicola Conci on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 85

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 85

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) in the breakaway on stage 20

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) in the breakaway on stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 85

The peloton rides through the Dolomites

The peloton rides through the Dolomites
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 85

Lopez, Landa and Carapaz crest the Manghen

Lopez, Landa and Carapaz crest the Manghen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 85

Pavel Sivakov, Primoz Roglic and Vincenzo Nibali chase on the climb

Pavel Sivakov, Primoz Roglic and Vincenzo Nibali chase on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 47 of 85

The Movistar train surrounds race leader Carapaz

The Movistar train surrounds race leader Carapaz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 85

Lopez leads Carapaz and Landa on the Manghen while Roglic and Nibali linger further back.

Lopez leads Carapaz and Landa on the Manghen while Roglic and Nibali linger further back.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 85

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) in the breakaway

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 50 of 85

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 51 of 85

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 52 of 85

Race leader Richard Carapaz and best young rider Miguel Angel Lopez attack on the KOM

Race leader Richard Carapaz and best young rider Miguel Angel Lopez attack on the KOM
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 53 of 85

The breakaway on stage 20

The breakaway on stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 54 of 85

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 55 of 85

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) in the breakaway

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 56 of 85

Carapaz follows his Movistar teammates

Carapaz follows his Movistar teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 57 of 85

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks on the climb ahead of Carapaz and Landa

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks on the climb ahead of Carapaz and Landa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 58 of 85

The breakaway on stage 20

The breakaway on stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 85

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 85

The peloton rolls out in Feltre

The peloton rolls out in Feltre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 85

The peloton start stage 20

The peloton start stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 85

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) leads the break early on

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) leads the break early on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 85

Mikel Landa (Movistar) at the start of stage 20

Mikel Landa (Movistar) at the start of stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 85

The break early in the stage

The break early in the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 85

The break rides through the Dolomites

The break rides through the Dolomites
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 85

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) in the break

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) in the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 85

The peloton early on stage 20

The peloton early on stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 85

Andrey Amador (Movistar) got into the early break

Andrey Amador (Movistar) got into the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 85

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) at the stage start

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) at the stage start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 85

Riders roll out in Feltre

Riders roll out in Feltre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 85

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) at the stage start

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) at the stage start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 85

A view of the stage 20 start

A view of the stage 20 start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 85

Primoz Roglic fans at the stage start

Primoz Roglic fans at the stage start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 85

Tanel Kangert (EF Education First) in the breakaway

Tanel Kangert (EF Education First) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 85

Race leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Race leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 85

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 85

The Dolomites loom for the peloton

The Dolomites loom for the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 78 of 85

Movistar controlled the pace early on

Movistar controlled the pace early on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 79 of 85

The riders head towards the Dolomites on stage 20

The riders head towards the Dolomites on stage 20
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 80 of 85

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) in the break

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) in the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 81 of 85

The peloton tackle Cima Campo

The peloton tackle Cima Campo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 82 of 85

Riders rolling out in Feltre

Riders rolling out in Feltre
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 83 of 85

Feltre welcomes the Giro

Feltre welcomes the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 84 of 85

The peloton start stage 20

The peloton start stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 85

The peloton leaves Feltre for the mountains of stage 20

The peloton leaves Feltre for the mountains of stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pello Bilbao (Astana) claimed his second stage victory of the Giro d'Italia, winning the queen stage to Croce d'Aune-Monte Avena over Mikel Landa (Movistar) and mountains classification winner Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 20 finish line quotes

Giro d'Italia stage 20 highlights - Video

The unflappable maglia rosa Richard Carapaz opened up a bigger gap on Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the final stage time trial and had enough left to help his teammate move up the standings.

Carapaz put in some aggressive pace-making on the final climb after Roglic was distanced in order to set up Landa for the stage. Bilbao proved too quick in the end, but the gap, the bonus seconds, and a 10-second penalty to Roglic for an extended push by a spectator proved enough to move Landa into third overall.

"We tried to win the stage with Mikel as well as keep the jersey. We missed out by very little, but we are happy with the outcome today," Carapaz said.

Sandwiched between the two Movistar riders, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) remains second overall at 1:54, with Landa at 2:53, 13 seconds in front of Roglic.

Although Nibali has the palmares and experience over Carapaz, the Ecuadorian remains confident that he has enough of a gap on Nibali for the time trial to keep the maglia rosa.

"I don't think I will lose that much, but anything can happen in the last stage. I think it's OK for now."

There was no 'Hail Mary' for Nibali on the stage as every move the Italian made in the mountains was easily marked by Movistar. However, Nibali's keen descending skills came in handy when Landa attacked over the penultimate climb. Nibali flew down the descent, bringing Carapaz across to his teammate and leaving Roglic well behind.

Landa's 23-second advantage over the Jumbo-Visma rider is likely not nearly enough to keep the podium placing, but Nibali will rest a little bit easier with a 1:12 lead over Roglic.

Big win for Bilbao

The stage win was the second victory in the Giro for Bilbao, who also won stage 7 in L’Aquila. The 29-year-old made the day's breakaway and, when the maglia rosa group reeled them in with 4km to go, he fought to stay on for another chance at glory.

"The first win was really special but today because of the difficulty of the stage was also more difficult to arrive and be here at the finish in first. When Nibali, Landa, Carapaz group arrived I felt that my stage was almost finished but they weren’t with a lot of energy – as tired as me.

"I tried to recover, take the best wheel. I knew that Carapaz was going to try to give the stage win to Landa so I stayed on his wheel and I wanted to have this opportunity in the sprint because I knew I had a small advantage and in the last metres I could beat Landa."

The victory took some of the sting out of an unfortunate incident involving Bilbao's teammate Miguel Angel Lopez, who was knocked off his bike on the final climb by an overzealous spectator, before hitting the fan and eventually losing 1:49.

All in for the breakaway

Stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia had every right to be considered a queen stage, at least since the cancellation of the Passo Gavia on stage 16. The two first-category and three second-category climbs which dotted the 194km route included the new Cima Coppi, Passo Manghen, and the summit finish at Monte Avena. It would, after all, be the final chance for a GC shakeup before the final time trial in Verona.

The early stages of the race saw climbing almost from the off, with the second category Cima Campo (18.7km at 5.9 per cent) starting after 8.5km. As the last chance to make a real mark on the race, it was no surprise that the fight for the break was a tough one – both for those seeking stage glory and for the domestiques of GC riders.

Eventually, after numerous attempts by different riders, a strong group broke away midway up the climb, following Pello Bilbao’s (Astana) initial attack. He was joined by Andrey Amador (Movistar), Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Tanel Kangert (EF Education First), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos), Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), and the group had 40 seconds over the summit.

By that point, the break was almost half as large as the peloton, with only around 25 men remaining in the pink jersey group after a fast start. There was a regrouping on the descent into the valley though, with the peloton swelling up to around 50 men as Movistar let the break gain time.

On the lower slopes of the Passo Manghen (18.9km at 7.9 per cent), Masnada struck out alone, taking the intermediate sprint and all but sealing victory in that minor competition. He kept on going, some 3:45 up on the peloton, seeking out the Cima Coppi prize at the top of the 2047-metre summit.

Further back, Astana took to the front of the peloton, pushing the pace and shedding riders from the reduced peloton. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was a notable victim, while Lopez launched after his teammates Ion Izagirre, Andrey Zeits and Jan Hirt did the damage.

Only Carapaz and Landa could follow, while Nibali and Roglic had no answer to the acceleration. Lopez, Carapaz and Landa caught the break before the summit, while the Nibali-Roglic duo followed 20 seconds back. Up front, Masnada duly took the Cima Coppi prize.

The breakaway and the GC groups merged on the descent, and Masnada was brought back in the valley. Attacks were soon flying again though, with Bilbao and Nieve leading the way. Kangert, Ghebreigzabhier and Dunbar soon joined them, making it five up front on the Passo Rolle.

Blue jersey Ciccone and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) bridged across on the Rolle. He may not have needed any more points, but Ciccone nonetheless swept up the 18 points on offer atop the Rolle while Movistar controlled the reduced peloton 2:25 back, biding their time for the final two climbs.

After the long descent to the base of the dual ascents of the Croce d'Aune, the weight of three hard weeks of racing was apparent in the legs of the leaders. Capecchi was the first to pop as the maglia rosa group bore down on them just 1:47 behind with 21km to go.

Ciccone saw the gap tumbling and tried to spark some life into the breakaway with a surge, but was quickly marked. A surge from Bilbao had a bit more of an impact, and he drew clear with Ciccone, Dunbar and Kangert, but Nieve reeled them back in on a flat section of the climb.

Madouas had better luck as the gradient kicked back in, and went clear solo with just under 16.5km to go.

Free Landa

The maglia rosa was well protected by his teammates, who kept a brisk pace to discourage attacks. With 14km to go, Lopez put in a move, but Carapaz was right on the wheel, and soon Pozzovivo, Nibali, Landa, Sivakov and Roglic were back on terms.

The gloves were off, however, and Pozzovivo came to the fore to attempt to set up Nibali for an assault in the steeper section. But Lopez went first and was again marked Carapaz, Landa and Nibali.

Sensing an opportunity, Landa put in a vicious surge and separated from the maglia rosa group. Roglic was forced to chase to protect his podium position. Putting aside his previous spat with the Slovenian, Nibali diplomatically sent Pozzovivo to the front to chase.

Landa crested the first peak with a 17-second lead over the race leader's group, and just 45-seconds from the front group. Over the top and onto the frantic descent, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) clipped a pedal and crashed on a bend, forcing Sivakov to grab the brakes.

Nibali meanwhile, was busy putting his infamous descending skills to good use, bearing down on Landa with 7km to go, with Carapaz locked on his wheel. The trio hit the final climb with a gap over Roglic.

Disaster struck for Lopez as he was pushed from his bike by an overzealous spectator and in frustration slapped the man before getting back to his bike, which he had to stop again to fix the gears. That mayhem alone cost the Colombian almost a minute.

Up ahead, Nibali poured on the pace to put more time into Roglic and, with his two Movistar companions, reeled in all of the breakaway riders by 3.5km to go. Then followed a detente in the lead group as Carapaz was keen to add to his teammate's advantage over Roglic and set a furious pace.

Behind, Roglic was time trialling at 41 seconds with 1km to go and losing more time as Carapaz continued apace under the 1km banner and through to the final few hundred metres, leading Landa out for the sprint. Bilbao who claimed the stage, but Roglic lost 54 seconds at the end.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team5:46:02
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:04
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:00:15
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:44
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:00:48
12Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
14Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:54
15Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:10
16Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
17Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
18Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
19Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:01:59
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:18
21Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:03:25
22Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
23Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:05:40
24Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:04
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
26Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:20
27Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:06:31
28Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:32
29Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:36
30Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:12:48
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:50
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:58
37Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:05
38Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
39Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:13:33
43Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:56
45Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:57
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:35
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:55
49Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:37
50Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:17:39
51Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:51
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:49
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:23:40
54José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:20
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:38
56Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
58Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
59Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
61Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:21
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:03
63Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:32:07
64Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
66Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
68Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
69Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
70Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
71Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:15
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:38:04
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
74Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
76Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
77Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
78Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
80Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
81Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
82Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
83Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
84Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
88Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
89Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
90Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
91Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:38:08
94Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
95Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
96Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
97Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
101Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:38:14
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:36
103Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:16
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
105Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:40:46
106Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
107Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
108Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
109Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
110Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
111Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
114Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
115Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
117Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
118Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
119Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
120Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
121Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
122Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
123Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
124Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
125Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
126Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
128Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
129Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
131Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:40:55
132Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:41:02
133Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:21
134Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:42:23
138Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:42:25
139Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:42:37
140Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:42
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:43:31
142Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team17pts
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
5Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First8
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team7
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos5
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott4
12Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb4
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Cima Campo, km. 27.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb18pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos4
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo Manghen, km. 78
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec50pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida30
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott20
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos14
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
6Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
7Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First4
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Passo Rolle, km. 133.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18pts
2Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos8
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
4Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First4
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
6Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Croce d'Aune, km. 183.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data4
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Monte Avena, km. 194
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team40pts
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team9
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
6Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First4
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Sprint 1 - Telve, km. 58.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos2
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1
6Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 2 - Predazzo, km. 112.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos10pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott3
4Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First2
5Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team14pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos10
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team8
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team4
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb4
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
12Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First3
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
15Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1

Breakaway stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team77pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott77
3Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First74
4Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data74
5Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos74
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ70
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo51
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep41
9Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec37
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
11Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott17:20:28
2EF Education First0:02:28
3Bahrain-Merida0:04:30
4Astana Pro Team0:04:43
5Trek-Segafredo0:04:48
6Team Ineos0:06:05
7Movistar Team0:09:18
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:08
9Team Jumbo-Visma0:32:58
10Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:34:11
11AG2R La Mondiale0:36:14
12Team Sunweb0:48:54
13Dimension Data0:50:34
14Katusha-Alpecin0:53:55
15UAE Team Emirates1:06:11
16Deceuninck-QuickStep1:07:44
17Groupama-FDJ1:16:53
18CCC Team1:20:37
19Bardiani CSF1:24:34
20Lotto Soudal1:37:47
21Israel Cycling Academy1:45:53
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:52:08

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team89:38:28
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:53
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:16
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:51
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:07:18
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:28
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:01
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:09:11
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:50
11Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:15:57
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:20:12
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:13
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:52
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:23:13
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:26:20
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:22
18Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:30:00
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:33:22
20Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:34:18
21Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:39:18
22Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:39:56
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:50:09
24Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:57:35
25Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team1:04:18
26Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:33
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:05:10
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:10:03
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:47
30François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:44
31Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data1:17:39
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:18:36
33Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:23:25
34Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:23:31
35Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:28:03
36Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:28:10
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:31:26
38Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1:31:53
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:32:16
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:33:19
41Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:36:49
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:38:40
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb1:49:04
44Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos1:51:24
45Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:53:57
46Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:54:08
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:35
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:57:53
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:58:03
50José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2:02:10
51Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:13
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:06:27
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:07:32
54Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team2:09:53
55Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:11:52
56Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2:13:36
57Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:17:52
58Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:18:22
59Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:22:31
60Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:26:06
61Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:30:35
62Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:40:07
63Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:40:20
64Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:40:23
65Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:41:34
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2:42:43
67Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First2:42:47
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:44:54
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data2:49:25
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2:50:06
71Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy2:54:48
72Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:54:50
73Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team2:59:21
74Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma3:01:17
75Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:01:42
76Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:02:21
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy3:04:45
78Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos3:08:35
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
80Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:10:09
81Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:12:39
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3:16:58
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data3:17:07
84Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:19:11
85Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:23:08
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos3:24:21
87Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team3:27:56
88Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3:32:14
89Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:34:19
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:35:04
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data3:38:25
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:43:24
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:51:25
94Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin3:52:24
95Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3:53:30
96Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos3:53:31
97Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:58:21
98Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:58:39
99Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:05:41
100Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy4:06:21
101Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4:06:55
102Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:07:33
103Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:10:35
104Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:14:04
105Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb4:14:58
106Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First4:16:33
107Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4:17:20
108Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First4:17:22
109Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:18:35
110Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:20:57
111Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:25:24
112Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:26:11
113Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy4:26:50
114Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:28:56
115Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin4:30:48
116Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team4:32:49
117Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4:34:12
118Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data4:44:34
119Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:49:02
120Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4:53:17
121Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:54:58
122Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:55:32
123Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4:56:39
124Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4:56:57
125Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:57:01
126Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team5:00:47
127Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5:01:27
128Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy5:04:11
129Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team5:07:18
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy5:07:43
131Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5:08:09
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ5:14:22
133Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ5:19:49
134Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5:24:09
135Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy5:24:57
136Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo5:27:22
137Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5:27:23
138Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ5:33:42
139Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5:33:44
140Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates5:35:28
141Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5:59:28
142Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6:03:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe226pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ213
3Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane104
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec93
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team90
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy60
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF54
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma49
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida49
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec45
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team44
12José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team44
13Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec44
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott44
15Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe42
16Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates37
17Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data36
18Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team33
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott33
21Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo32
22Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team32
23Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team30
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates28
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe27
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida27
27Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe26
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb26
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe26
30Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First25
31Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
32Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First22
33Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ22
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott21
36Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
37Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane20
38Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos19
39Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First19
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
42Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
44Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
45Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
46Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team14
47Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
50Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
51Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
52Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team12
53Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
55Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy12
56Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
58Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott11
59Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane11
60Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale11
61Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ11
62Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb10
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ9
64Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
65Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
66Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
67Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy8
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
69Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
70François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
71Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
72Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos7
73Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
74Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
75Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos6
76Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
77Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
78Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
79Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First5
80Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb5
81Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team5
82Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy5
83Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos4
84Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team4
85Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
86Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
87Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma3
88Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
89Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
90Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2
91Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos2
92Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
93Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
94Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
95Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2
97Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
98Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
99Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1
100Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma-6

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo267pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec115
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida84
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team75
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott68
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin54
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec53
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team46
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team42
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team39
12Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos36
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida32
14Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma30
15Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos30
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
17Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb24
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott22
20Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team18
21Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team18
22Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team18
23Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec17
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16
26Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
27Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
29Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First13
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
31Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb10
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
34Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
36Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
37Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
38Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8
39François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
40Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe7
41Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team7
42Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First6
43Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
44Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data6
45Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
46Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
47José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
48Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy4
49Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
50Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
52Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team3
53Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3
54Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
55Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos2
56Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
57Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
58Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
59Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
60Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
62Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1
63Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
64Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1
65Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1
66Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team89:45:46
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:01:53
3Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:08:39
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:55
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:02
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:32:00
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:57:15
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data1:10:21
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:16:13
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:20:45
11Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos1:44:06
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:46:50
13Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:04:34
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2:06:18
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:10:34
16Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:23:17
17Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:33:05
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:34:16
19Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:47:32
20Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos3:01:17
21Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:11:53
22Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:15:50
23Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3:24:56
24Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data3:31:07
25Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3:59:03
26Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:00:15
27Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First4:09:15
28Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy4:19:32
29Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4:26:54
30Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data4:37:16
31Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:47:40
32Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:48:14
33Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4:49:39
34Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5:00:51
35Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ5:26:24
36Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates5:28:10

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec88pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane83
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF58
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec50
5José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team31
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ31
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
8Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane26
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb22
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
11Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
12Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
14Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos13
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
18Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
19Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
20Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
21Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
22Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
23Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb8
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
25Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
28Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
29Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First6
30Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
33Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
34Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott4
36Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
37Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
39Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
40Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott3
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
42Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
43Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy3
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
45Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
46Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
47Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
48Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy3
49Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First2
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
51Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team2
52Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
53Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
55Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
56Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
57Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
58Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
59Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
60Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
61Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
62Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1
63Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
64Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
65Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1
66Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
67Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec74pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane58
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo57
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ47
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe43
6Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF36
7Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team30
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
11José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team21
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott18
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team18
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma17
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb17
19Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos16
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
21Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
22Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
26Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ11
29Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb11
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
31Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
34Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
35Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
36Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First9
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe8
38Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team8
39Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
40Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team7
41Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
42Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale7
43Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
44Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
45Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
46Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
47Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy6
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
49Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
50Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
51Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
53Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos5
54Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
56Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy5
57Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
58Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
59Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
60Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
62Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First4
63Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
64Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4
65Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
66Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
68Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
69Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data3
70Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
71Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
72Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3
73Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
74Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
75Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy3
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
77François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
79Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
80Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
82Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
83Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
84Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
85Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
86Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
87Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1
88Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
89Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
90Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1
91Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
92Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1
93Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane932pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec816
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF742
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo367
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec306
6Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane259
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team246
8François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale219
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team195
10Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First180
11Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale172
12Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec156
13Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo150
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team127
15Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos123
16Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF115
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott93
18Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott88
19Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec85
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane85
21Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First80
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep79
23Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data74
24Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ70
25Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale68
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe67
27José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team57
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida55
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo55
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb43
31Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos42
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team41
33Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team41
34Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe41
35Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy40
36Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First38
37Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team38
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team38
39Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos38
40Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott38
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal34
42Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin34
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe31
44Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates29
45Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team28
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
47Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team24
48Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
49Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First18
50Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin17
51Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb17
52Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
53Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
55Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott14
56Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
58Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane11
59Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy10
60Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First9
61Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
62Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team9
63Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data7
64Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team6
65Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team6
66Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team269:34:59
2Astana Pro Team0:17:53
3Bahrain-Merida0:19:23
4EF Education First0:24:15
5Mitchelton-Scott0:31:35
6Team Ineos0:34:37
7Trek-Segafredo1:09:47
8Bora-Hansgrohe1:37:46
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:40:45
10Team Jumbo-Visma2:08:09
11AG2R La Mondiale2:13:00
12UAE Team Emirates2:31:53
13Team Sunweb3:13:43
14Deceuninck-QuickStep3:32:17
15CCC Team4:26:03
16Dimension Data4:29:15
17Katusha-Alpecin4:56:58
18Lotto Soudal5:54:26
19Bardiani CSF6:07:15
20Groupama-FDJ6:41:17
21Israel Cycling Academy8:00:50
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane11:28:56

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida
2Trek-Segafredo
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Team Ineos
5Groupama-FDJ
6UAE Team Emirates
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Lotto Soudal
9Movistar Team5pts
10CCC Team5
11Dimension Data5
12Bardiani CSF5
13Katusha-Alpecin10
14EF Education First10
15Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
16Mitchelton-Scott25
17Astana Pro Team30
18Israel Cycling Academy35
19Team Sunweb40
20Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane55
21Team Jumbo-Visma120
22Deceuninck-QuickStep190

Latest on Cyclingnews