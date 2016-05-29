Giro d'Italia stage 21 highlights - Video
Watch as Nibali officially wins the maglia rosa in Turin
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the overall title at the Giro d'Italia on a finale stage 21 in Turin. The day ended in controversy, however, as initial stage winner Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was relegated for an irregular sprint, leaving runner-up Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) with the stage win.
Watch the final stage of the Giro d'Italia unfold in our latest highlights video.
