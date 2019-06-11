Trending

Criterium du Dauphine mega tech gallery

New bars from Syncros, Team Ineos on disc brakes and a brand new Cannondale

Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F12

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Laurens ten Dam wears a Garmin watch alongside an Edge 520 computer

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A look at Richie Porte's cockpit setup

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Most race jerseys now feature pockets stiched to the inside of the jersey to stow the race radio securely

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A closer look at the custom paint work on Gorka Izaguirre's bike

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Deceuninck-QuickStep are using Bryton computers for the 2019 season

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The new Pinarello Dogma F12 feature direct mount rim brakes and threaded bottom brackets

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gregor Muhlberger has a non-team-issue insert on his down tube

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Thibaut Pinot has a number of his race victories adorning the top tube of his bikes at the race

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Pinot's spare bike featured the same custom design but in different colours

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Tom Dumoulin's Cervelo R5 for the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Astana's Davide Ballerini raced Stage 1 on the new Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro Disc

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gorka Izaguirre opts for a setback FSA K-Force Light seat post in an inverse position

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gorka Izaguirre's custom-painted frameset features his name on the down tube of his Argon 18 Gallium Pro

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Chris Froome is racing with his usual elliptical chainrings

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Froome's bike has an additional piece of carbon glued to the chain stay to protect the frame if the chain gets dropped

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A look at the additional piece of carbon from the underside of the bike

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gorka Izaguirre's custom-painted Argon 18 Gallium Pro celebrates his Spanish national road race title

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A closer look at Anthony Roux's custom paintwork

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
French national champion Anthony Roux is racing on a custom-painted Lapierre Xelius SL

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Despite eight categorised climbs on Stage 2, Bardet had a 54-tooth outer chainring

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A Team Ineos mechanic adjusts the brakes of all team riders' bikes ahead of the start on a wet Stage 2

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Pinarello's component brand Most provides Team Ineos with their cockpit components

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Several Team Ineos riders opt for satellite sprint shifters on their handlebar drops

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
CCC Team race on bikes from Giant with the brand also providing nearly of all of the finishing kit and wheels

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A Wanty Group Gobert rider opts for a carbon-railed Selle San Marco Aspide saddle

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Belgian ceramic bearings specialist C-Bear provides the team with bottom brackets for their Ridley bikes

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Julian Alaphilippe's custom-painted S-Works Tarmac Disc SL6

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Deceuninck-QuickStep denote their race wheels with small stickers

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Simon Clarke began Stage 2 of the race aboard a Cannondale SuperSix EVO Disc, which wasn't equipped with a power meter

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The current neutral service bikes are re-badged Canyon Aeroads in Mavic colours but these old aluminium models were on display at the start of Stage 2

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Romain Bardet's spare bike was equipped with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 rear derailleur and paired with a CeramicSpeed OSPW system

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Kazakh national champion Alexey Lutsenko is another Astana rider with a custom-painted frameset

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Andre Greipel opts for a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Darwin Atapuma has a custom-painted pair of POC sunglasses

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
An AG2R La Mondiale rider was racing Stage 1 with a full Shimano Ultegra groupset

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe wore the aero-focused S-Works Evade helmet for Stage 1

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Stage 1 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen's BMC Timemachine Road

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Dan Martin and Romain Bardet look to be wearing new editions of the carbon-shell Mavic Comete Ultimate shoe

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Nacer Bouhanni's – who abandoned on Stage 2 – Team Cofidis Kuota Khan

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
UCI commissaires check team bikes for tecnological fraud ahead of each stage

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Alberto Bettiol celebrates his Tour of Flanders victory with a De Ronde sticker at the head of his top tube

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
An EF Education First mechanic checks tyre pressures ahead of a stage start

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Andre Greipel continues to wear his customised Gorilla shoes

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Vital Concept appeared to be racing on updated versions of Mavic's Cosmic Pro tubular wheels

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Team Ineos scooter had spare disc brake wheels and a bidon on the rear rack, although no team riders were racing on discs

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
There was a Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk at the start of Stage 1

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
UAE Team Emirates' Vegard Stake Laengen is running tubeless tyres at the race

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The team are continuing to test with tubeless tyres following Alexander Kristoff's disasterous Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
UAE Team Emirates are racing with Stages left-sided power meters on their new Camapgnolo Super Record 12-speed cranksets

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Movistar have issued team edition Fizik R1 Infinito Knit

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Team Ineos have a member of support staff following the race on a scooter

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Spot the difference… (Clue: the tyres)

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Two Mitchelton-Scott riders were using these new handlebars from Syncros

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The new cockpit system features an out-front computer mount from K-Edge

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Thibaut Pinot's Lapierre Xelius SL on Stage 1 was equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000-series wheels and crankset

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Jumbo-Visma have used shrink wrap to attach the timing chips to the fork legs

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Richie Porte runs metal rails on his Bontrager saddle instead of carbon rails

(Image credit: Josh Evans)

The Critérium du Dauphiné is frequently a hotbed for brand new bike tech, offering riders a final race test platform for their sponsors’ latest and greatest products before showcasing them to the world properly at the Tour de France next month.

Last year, both Trek and Specialized used the event to showcase their new Madone and Venge aero framesets, respectively, before launching them soon after ahead of the Tour. This year, we’ve seen the new SuperSix EVO from Cannondale and plenty more from the opening stages of the race.

Mitchelton-Scott’s riders are racing on a mix of Scott Foil and Addict framesets on the opening stages of the race, and two of the team’s riders appear to be racing with a new integrated cockpit system from Scott’s component brand Syncros, paired with what looks to be a component-specific computer mount from K-Edge.

Earlier this season, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) made headlines, winning Gent-Wevelgem on a tubeless tyre set-up and becoming the first WorldTour winner to do so. However, after the earlier success, the Norwegian’s Paris-Roubaix fell apart with three punctures on the tyres before switching to traditional tubulars, by which point his race was over.

UAE Team Emirates clearly believe in the technology, though, with Vegard Stake Laengen racing with the Vittoria tubeless set-up at this year’s Dauphiné.

Team Ineos launched their new team name, kit and Pinarello Dogma F12 bikes last month at the Tour de Yorkshire. The team arrived at this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné with three-time race winner Chris Froome, who has set his sights on attaining a fourth Dauphiné victory as he mounts a bid for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France.

Froome is racing with his usual elliptical chainrings and Pinarello have added an extra piece of carbon to the chainstay to protect the frame structure in the event of dropping a chain.

Team Ineos also have a British-registered scooter at the race as a support vehicle, which followed the team for both stages 1 and 2 of the race. Hidden behind the scooter on stage 1 was a Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk in team colours, although the team is yet to use the braking technology in a race scenario.

As usual with WorldTour races of this calibre, the field contains a selection of marquee riders and national champions, ensuring there are plenty of custom framesets to take a look at. Gorka Izagirre and Alexey Lutsenko of Astana each had custom framesets for their respective national titles, while Thibaut Pinot and Anthony Roux of Groupama-FDJ also had custom framesets.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at some of the tech on display at one of the biggest stage races in the world.