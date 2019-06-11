Criterium du Dauphine mega tech gallery

Image 1 of 58 Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 58 Laurens ten Dam wears a Garmin watch alongside an Edge 520 computer (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 58 A look at Richie Porte's cockpit setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 58 Most race jerseys now feature pockets stiched to the inside of the jersey to stow the race radio securely (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 58 A closer look at the custom paint work on Gorka Izaguirre's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 58 Deceuninck-QuickStep are using Bryton computers for the 2019 season (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 58 The new Pinarello Dogma F12 feature direct mount rim brakes and threaded bottom brackets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 58 Gregor Muhlberger has a non-team-issue insert on his down tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 58 Thibaut Pinot has a The Critérium du Dauphiné is frequently a hotbed for brand new bike tech, offering riders a final race test platform for their sponsors’ latest and greatest products before showcasing them to the world properly at the Tour de France next month.

Last year, both Trek and Specialized used the event to showcase their new Madone and Venge aero framesets, respectively, before launching them soon after ahead of the Tour. This year, we’ve seen the new SuperSix EVO from Cannondale and plenty more from the opening stages of the race.

Mitchelton-Scott’s riders are racing on a mix of Scott Foil and Addict framesets on the opening stages of the race, and two of the team’s riders appear to be racing with a new integrated cockpit system from Scott’s component brand Syncros, paired with what looks to be a component-specific computer mount from K-Edge.

Earlier this season, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) made headlines, winning Gent-Wevelgem on a tubeless tyre set-up and becoming the first WorldTour winner to do so. However, after the earlier success, the Norwegian’s Paris-Roubaix fell apart with three punctures on the tyres before switching to traditional tubulars, by which point his race was over.

UAE Team Emirates clearly believe in the technology, though, with Vegard Stake Laengen racing with the Vittoria tubeless set-up at this year’s Dauphiné.

Team Ineos launched their new team name, kit and Pinarello Dogma F12 bikes last month at the Tour de Yorkshire. The team arrived at this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné with three-time race winner Chris Froome, who has set his sights on attaining a fourth Dauphiné victory as he mounts a bid for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France.

Froome is racing with his usual elliptical chainrings and Pinarello have added an extra piece of carbon to the chainstay to protect the frame structure in the event of dropping a chain.

Team Ineos also have a British-registered scooter at the race as a support vehicle, which followed the team for both stages 1 and 2 of the race. Hidden behind the scooter on stage 1 was a Pinarello Dogma F12 Disk in team colours, although the team is yet to use the braking technology in a race scenario.

As usual with WorldTour races of this calibre, the field contains a selection of marquee riders and national champions, ensuring there are plenty of custom framesets to take a look at. Gorka Izagirre and Alexey Lutsenko of Astana each had custom framesets for their respective national titles, while Thibaut Pinot and Anthony Roux of Groupama-FDJ also had custom framesets.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at some of the tech on display at one of the biggest stage races in the world.