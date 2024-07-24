Kask finally releases its 'over-ear' road helmet, promising six-watt saving over Utopia model

By
published

Kask’s latest helmet incorporates 3D printed padding for impact absorption and airflow

Kask Nirvana
(Image credit: Kask)

Kask says that its new Nirvana helmet offers significantly better ventilation than many of the best aero helmets, as well as increased protection. It claims that the Nirvana is a good option for riders obsessed with aero performance, not just for road racing, but also on the track and in triathlon. 

We spotted the new helmet on the heads of the Ineos Grenadiers pros, including Filippo Ganna, in pre-season training at the start of 2024, so it's taken a while for Kask to officially launch the new helmet. At the time, we postulated that it was a new Utopia, but it's unclear if the Nirvana replaces that helmet or sits alongside it. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 