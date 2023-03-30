Kask has launched the new Utopia Y helmet

Kask has launched a new version of its popular Utopia helmet, the Utopia Y. The Utopia was released in 2018 in collaboration with Ineos Grenadiers and the new Utopia Y picks up where the original model left off. The Kask Protone helmet also features in our best road bike helmets guide.

Kask says the Utopia Y pushes the boundaries of aerodynamics and ventilation in a restyled design. Both were key considerations for the design of the original Utopia and Kask says these elements continue to feature. The brand says this makes the Utopia Y an essential helmet for road races and triathlons, where speed is key.

The Utopia Y also features what Kask calls Resistex carbon padding. A breathable material that will move moisture to the outer helmet shell. This has been fitted to the front of the helmet to help produce an optimum fit.

The Utopia Y succeeds the Utopia which was launched in 2018 (Image credit: Kask)

The Utopia Y also receives a new OCTOFIT+ adjustment system, which Kask says will guarantee greater comfort and stability. A new, larger rotation dial that is coated in a special rubber features, which the brand says will increase grip and ergonomics. This new retention system is also said to envelop a wider area across the nape of the neck.

There are also reflective graphics to aid visibility whilst cycling in traffic and a Kask logo on the side of the outer shell replicating the helmets being used by current professional athletes.

The Utopia Y, as is standard for all Kask helmets, complies with their rotational impact WG11 test, which is an internal test to measure a helmet's performance against rotational impacts.

The Utopia Y features a larger rotational dial with a grippy rubber coating (Image credit: Kask)

The Utopia Y is available in a range of colours including gloss and matte white and black options as well as oxford blue, red and grey.

The Utopia Y weighs in at a claimed 260 grams for a size Medium and is on sale worldwide priced at £245 / $300 / €275 / AUD$410.

For more information head to www.kask.com (opens in new tab)