Navigate the Cyber Monday sales with these great Garmin bike computer deals
By Graham Cottingham , Adam Becket
There are Cyber Monday offers across the Garmin Edge bike computer range and here are the best
If you are someone looking for a GPS cycling computer that doesn't break the bank, there are still loads of bargains out there. Garmin is the go-to brand for so many cyclists, and there are so many reasons why you should be looking for them among the Cyber Monday bike deals.
Garmin's GPS computers are market leaders, they measure every conceivable metric and keep you headed in the right direction. This is why for many people, Garmin cycling computers are the best cycling computers out there. We regularly include the whole range of Garmin computers in our lists of the best out there.
If you've been eyeing up a new computer, now is a great time to pull the trigger on your purchase with all the major retailers keeping deals going through in their Cyber Monday bike deals.
The best deals on Garmin computers this Cyber Monday
Garmin Edge 530 | 17-23% off
Wiggle UK:
£259.99 £199.99 | Amazon USA: $299.99 $249.99
The Garmin Edge 530 is a great balance between features and price, however, while the Wiggle price is the best available right now, it's not the best deal we've seen. Amazon had been selling it at £169.00 since Black Friday, but unfortunately it looks to have sold out. However, if you're not in a rush, maybe hold off buying until Cyber Monday itself, just in case Amazon comes good again.
US shoppers don't get quite as much off and Amazon is only offering 17% off. If you are buying sensors too, Amazon has 13% off the 530 bundle too.
Garmin Edge 130 Plus | 25 - 41% off
Amazon UK:
£169.99 £99.99 | Amazon USA: $199.99 $149.99
If you are looking at the cheaper end of bike computers, the Garmin 130 Plus has even more money off, making it a very attractive proposition. Simplified design in black and white.
Garmin Edge 830 | 13 - 20% off
Amazon USA:
$399.99 $349.99 | Wiggle UK: £349.99 £279.99
If you want one of Garmin's premium GPS computers, you can still get money off the Edge 830 at Amazon. This model is touchscreen, unlike its cheaper siblings, and comes with all of Garmin's top features.
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus | 12 - 17% off
Amazon USA:
$599.99 $524.99 | Wiggle UK: £519.99 £429.99
Garmin's top offering does not escape the Cyber Monday deals, currently being reduced by 17% by Wiggle in the UK. It truly is everything you could possibly want from a GPS computer, all in one handy package.
There is a different Garmin GPS computer deal for every different kind of cyclist. If you are simply after a basic device, then the Edge 130 Plus is for you, with the already low price being reduced even further as part of the Cyber Monday deals. If you want colour but don't want to pay too much more, or aren't fussed about having a touchscreen, then the 530 is for you.
Meanwhile, if you do want a full touchscreen and Garmin's premium technology, then the 830 or the 1030 are for you, and there are deals out there for you whether you are in the UK or the US.
They all come with mapping and loads of capability whether it's connecting sensors and tracking fitness to recording MTB metrics. They all have great battery life too, and are hardy through all kinds of weathers. If you're on the look out for a new bike computer on Cyber Monday, you don't have to look much further than here.
