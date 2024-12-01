My $50 Castelli gloves have been flawless for over a decade, but this $12 Cyber Monday deal has me questioning everything
Would you risk it on an Amazon Cyber Monday bargain?
My colleague, Tom, has been working his butt off over recent months testing the best winter cycling gloves. He's been out in all weathers, often with multiple pairs on his person so he can back to back several options at once. I on the other hand am pretty set in my ways: I just wear 3mm neoprene Castelli gloves. I have the same pair, still going strong, that I bought with my own hard-earned money as a fresh graduate around ten years ago.
Like a wetsuit, neoprene gloves won't keep you dry, but they will keep you warm despite the dampness. If you want a really top-notch neoprene pair then Tom, and World Champion Tadej Pogačar, opt for the Velotoze Waterproof Neoprene Gloves. They do a far better job at keeping you dry, and half a very long cuff, but they are significantly more expensive than what I'm about to show you, even with a Cyber Monday discount...
Here's the thing: Neoprene isn't complicated, and it's been used in watersports far longer than it has in cycling. I love my Castelli gloves, and I will continue to use them, but I've found sets of 3mm diving gloves on Amazon that are functionally identical. Same thickness, same stitching pattern... They've even got a grippy palm to hold a spear gun, which should be more than a match for your hoods.
Like I said, I think the Velotoze option will be a better bet in terms of absolute performance, dexterity, waterproof etc., but if you want to give neoprene a try then I can't think of a compelling reason to buy a Castelli branded pair when these generic diving gloves exist.
I should caveat this with at least a small note of caution: I haven't tested the generic Amazon diving gloves myself, though they do have thousands of positive reviews. I have no idea if the stitching will fall apart immediately or if they're made of some sort of worse, lower-quality neoprene, so proceed at your own risk.
Generic Neoprene Diving Gloves
UK: £12.59 £10.70 at Amazon
USA: $14.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Up to 20% off - If you struggle to keep your hands warm in cold, wet weather I urge you to give neoprene a try. Give up on staying dry, and focus on staying warm instead. A set of merino glove liners can boost this if you really want to stay warm, but the occasions where I've needed to use that setup are few and far between.
Velotoze Waterproof Neoprene Gloves
UK: £59.90 £47.92 at Velotoze
USA: $68.00 $55.20 at Amazon
19% off - If you want the best neoprene gloves on the market, as approved by our tester Tom and Poggi himself, then these are the ones to go for. They are more expensive, but you get better waterproofing, and better dexterity too, plus a much longer cuff which keeps your wrist warm and insulates the blood going into your hand, stopping it chilling on the way.
