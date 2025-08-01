'My body just completely shut off' – Kim Le Court-Pienaar's yellow-saving down hill fight back at Tour de France Femmes

By published

'I knew I had to do the best downhill of my life' says race leader, adding that she also had to overcome being tactically blocked by two FDJ-Suez riders

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal - Yellow Leader Jersey reacts after the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Kim Le Court-Pienaar remained in yellow after stage 7's tough ride over the Col du Granier into Chambéry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) looked down for the count when she fell away from the group of GC favourites on the final climb of the Col du Granier on Friday's stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes, and the gap grew to the point where her yellow jersey looked set to find another home.

"My body just completely shut off at that moment, and then I just had to focus on my own numbers and my own pace and try and do the best climb possible, but also kind of not kill myself," Le Court-Pienaar told the assembled reporters at her fourth yellow jersey press conference of the week.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.