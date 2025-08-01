'Other teams don't know what's coming' – Australia gets a reason to dream of a Tour de France Femmes winner as Sarah Gigante faces up to Col de la Madeleine

Australian says rivals have missed opportunities to derail AG Insurance-Soudal's GC position and 'hopefully they live to regret it'

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sarah Gigante of Team AG Insurance - Soudal (centre) rides on stage 7 to Chambéry (Image credit: Getty Images)

"August the second is a day I've been waiting for ever since the courses came out," a bubbly Sarah Gigante told reporters as she warmed down alongside the AG Insurance-Soudal team bus after stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes.

She had every reason to be excited after she came over the line in Chambéry holding to a spot in the top 10 overall. Tomorrow the Col de la Madeleine awaits.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

