'Much more than just a sport performance' – Vittoria Bussi returns from retirement to attempt to beat her own Hour Record

Italian became first woman to break 50km barrier in 2023, will attempt to extend record and chase 4km individual pursuit record in May

Bussi already holds the women's Hour Record, but wants to go further (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Women's UCI Hour Record holder Vittoria Bussi has announced that she will come out of retirement to attempt to beat her own record in Mexico on May 9, before also attempting to break the women's 4km individual pursuit record.

Bussi set the current record for the furthest distance ridden in an hour in October 2023, simultaneously becoming the first woman to cross the 50km mark by completing a distance of 50.627km. She beat the previous record set by Ellen van Dijk in 2022.

