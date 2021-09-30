Trending

Joscelin Lowden sets new women's UCI Hour Record in 48.405km

By

More to come!

Loscelin Lowden breaks World Hour Record in Grenchen, Switzerland, photo from British Cycling
Loscelin Lowden breaks World Hour Record in Grenchen, Switzerland, photo from British Cycling (Image credit: British Cycling)

Joscelin Lowden set the new women’s UCI Hour Record in 48.405km at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Latest on Cyclingnews