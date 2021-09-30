Joscelin Lowden sets new women's UCI Hour Record in 48.405km
By Cyclingnews
More to come!
Joscelin Lowden set the new women’s UCI Hour Record in 48.405km at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
-
CRO Race: Menten wins stage 324-year-old Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB rider takes GC lead
-
Valverde crashes beyond Giro di Sicilia finish line after winning stage 3Veteran Movistar rider hoping to recover and find form for Il Lombardia
-
Teams preview the pavé ahead of first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes - GalleryTeams preview the rain-soaked cobbles ahead of the first edition of the women's Hell of the North
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.