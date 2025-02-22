Great Britain's Anna Morris sets another world record in women's 4km Individual Pursuit

By
published

World, European and British Champion shatters her own Individual Pursuit world record with new time of 4:24.060 at national championships in Manchester

Anna Morris (Private Member) racing the 4000-metre Individual Pursuit at Lloyds National Track Championships - National Cycling Centre, Manchester, England
Anna Morris (Private Member) racing the 4000-metre Individual Pursuit at Lloyds National Track Championships - National Cycling Centre, Manchester, England (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

29-year-old Welsh rider Anna Morris is on a world record roll smashing her own time in the women’s 4000-metre Individual Pursuit with a new time of 4:24.060 at the Lloyds British National Track Championships held at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester on Saturday.

“The motivation was really high, especially on my home track in front of a home crowd. I am feeling it a bit after racing at Euros, so I wasn’t sure how much I had left in me, but the crowd definitely carried me in those last four laps," said Morris, who is now the World, European and British Champion in the Individual Pursuit.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

More about womens cycling
Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan p/b TP32) wins the stage 3 time trial at the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League

ProVelo Super League – Oliver Bleddyn and Alli Anderson sweep up Tour of Tasmania stage 3 time trial
Stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League

ProVelo Super League - Hamish McKenzie and Sophie Marr win hilly stage 2 through Meander Valley at Tour of Tasmania
Jan Christen wearing the leader&#039;s jersey on stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve

'It's all or nothing' - Volta ao Algarve leader Jan Christen resolute before final TT challenge
See more latest