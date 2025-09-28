'Most unenjoyable race of the year' – Tom Pidcock accepting of 10th in World Championships after up and down day

By

British racer struggled early on, then found his rhythm, only to crack as the finish in Kigali approached

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 28/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Men Elite Road Race - Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
Pidcock stayed with the chasing group late into the men's road race, but then blew up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock settled for 10th in the men's road race at the World Championships on Sunday, enduring an up and down day off the back of his Vuelta a España podium.

Pidcock told the press pre-race how he hadn't put any specific focus onto the road race in Kigali, but still wanted to race to try and perform. In the end 10th was what he could muster at the end of a very tough race that saw his sensations ebb and flow.

Pidcock found his way back into the race at a useful moment, as the chase behind the leader and eventual winner Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) shrank down. As a result, the British rider got within 50 seconds of him, but he and the chasers struggled to hold onto their momentum as the kilometres wore on.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


