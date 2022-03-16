Milan-San Remo: Alaphilippe out, Jakobsen in

Julian Alaphilippe will not ride Saturday’s Milan-San Remo after coming down with bronchitis, his Belgian team have revealed.

The world champion won the Italian race in 2019 and is perfectly suited to the aggressive finale over the Cipressa and Poggio climbs but will miss the race for the first time in six years as he tries to make a rapid recovery and be at his best for the Ardennes Classics.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl named sprinter Fabio Jakobsen in their seven-rider squad but played down their chances of success.

There is no place for 2009 winner Mark Cavendish in the line-up, with Belgium’s Yves Lampaert also out of action after suffering at Paris-Nice.

The seven riders selected are: Andrea Bagioli, Davide Ballerini, Mattia Cattaneo, Mikkel Honoré, Fabio Jakobsen, Florian Sénéchal and Zdenek Stybar.

"Milano-Sanremo is an event we love and which we are always happy to race, but this year we know the chances won’t favour us, as we can’t count on Julian, who we hope will make a fast and complete recovery," said directeur sportif Davide Bramati.

"We have a young team at the start, featuring also Fabio, who has had a great season so far and will make his first appearance here. Despite not being among the favourites, we are still motivated to do a good race."

