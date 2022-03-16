Milan-San Remo: Alaphilippe out, Jakobsen in
By Stephen Farrand published
World champion suffering from bronchitis so QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team call up their sprinter
Julian Alaphilippe will not ride Saturday’s Milan-San Remo after coming down with bronchitis, his Belgian team have revealed.
The world champion won the Italian race in 2019 and is perfectly suited to the aggressive finale over the Cipressa and Poggio climbs but will miss the race for the first time in six years as he tries to make a rapid recovery and be at his best for the Ardennes Classics.
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl named sprinter Fabio Jakobsen in their seven-rider squad but played down their chances of success.
There is no place for 2009 winner Mark Cavendish in the line-up, with Belgium’s Yves Lampaert also out of action after suffering at Paris-Nice.
The seven riders selected are: Andrea Bagioli, Davide Ballerini, Mattia Cattaneo, Mikkel Honoré, Fabio Jakobsen, Florian Sénéchal and Zdenek Stybar.
"Milano-Sanremo is an event we love and which we are always happy to race, but this year we know the chances won’t favour us, as we can’t count on Julian, who we hope will make a fast and complete recovery," said directeur sportif Davide Bramati.
"We have a young team at the start, featuring also Fabio, who has had a great season so far and will make his first appearance here. Despite not being among the favourites, we are still motivated to do a good race."
More to follow
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.