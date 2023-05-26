Memorial Day bike sales 2023: 28 of the best places to find deals

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the USA which was established in 1868 to honour those who have died in American wars. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated during the American Civil War, but its name was changed to Memorial Day following World War I. It is held each year, on the last Monday in May, meaning that this year, it'll be on the 29th.

In a curious but widely accepted method of marking the date, retailers across the country turn the weekend leading up to Memorial Day into a weekend-long sale event, providing an opportunity to find discounts at a wide range of stores. This extends to cycling, so it presents the chance to pick up a new bike, some cycling clothing, components or accessories and save money at an ideal time with summer around the corner.

But where exactly can the best Memorial Day bike sales be found? That's where we come in. Sure you could head to Google and search for Memorial Day bike sales, and that'll give you some of the bigger retailers, but you'll probably miss out on smaller niche brands whose online presence isn't as strong as the quality of their Memorial Day bike deals. Google's algorithm is good, but our hand-picked selection of the best Memorial Day sales below ignores things like domain authority and keyword position in favour of two simple criteria:

1. Are the deals good?

2. Will they be of interest to our readers?

Competitive Cyclist needs no introduction. The sponsors of the L39ion LA pro road team have a great selection of Memorial Day deals, with up to 50% off apparel, helmets, shoes and other essentials.

Jenson USA is another that needs no introduction. The California-based retailer has been around for decades and has deals on Adidas, 7Mesh, POC, Lazer, Pearl Izumi and many more!

BackCountry is technically connected to Competitive Cyclist, so many of the deals replicate across the two, but whereas CC is specific to bikes, Backcountry extends well beyond two wheels with deals across all manner of outdoor adventure, including 30% off The North Face kit, 25% off Salomon and Scarpa shoes.

REI tends to buck the trend with big sale events. It doesn't do Black Friday out of principle, and it technically doesn't to Memorial Day. But, coindicentally, it does run an 'Anniversary Sale' this weekend every year, so the deals are worth checking out. Especially if you're after more than just cycling kit.

Mike's Bikes is a popular store, stocking some huge brands such as Specialized, Cannondale and giant, with a team of its own in the North American racing scene. The biggest headline deal here is an extra 15% off all sale items, which covers everything from kids' training wheels to multi-thousand-dollar gravel bikes.

Wiggle is technically a British company, but with a worldwide presence, so always worth eyeballing during your deal hunt. It's not doing a Memorial Day sale specifically, but has up to 50% off kit for swim, bike, run and all other outdoor adventures.

Chain Reaction Cycles is partnered with Wiggle, so there's no specific Memorial Day bike sales here either, but once again, the deals are worth checking out.

ProBikeKit is running two concurrent sales at the moment. Neither are being called Memorial Day sales, but in one you can get 45% off lights, and in the other, you can get up to 65% off various other accessories such as wheels, clothing and power meters.

Rapha doesn't often get involved in the Memorial Day bike sales, but for 2023 you're in luck as the website has 20% off select collections using code SAVE20 this weekend.

Moosejaw is offering 25% off a whole host of cycling and non-cycling tech, alongside 20% off your choice of one full-priced item with the code 'CHEESEBURGER'. It's not a dedicated cycling retailer, but the brand's bike sale section is as strong as any other. Also, if nothing else, just browse the homepage and enjoy the captions on each of the images.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but it has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Amazon, like Walmart above, is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.

The Pro's Closet

The Pro's closet cut its teeth selling certified second-hand bikes, but these days is just as popular for its retail store. The 2023 Memorial Day TPC sale has up to 70% off apparel, half-price components, and up to $800 off wheels with code GEAR10.

Evo is a brand that covers all manner of outdoor sports, from the bike to skate, surf, ski, snowboard and more. You can get up to 50% off, with a Santa Cruz Hightower looking pretty with $750 off.

Bike Tires Direct doesn't only sell tires, and the deals in its Memorial Day sale this year cover all sorts from Kask helmets, Oakley sunglasses, Garmin tech and more.

Velotric is offering $200 off its electric bikes this Memorial Day, bringing the smart Thunder 1 commuter down to $1799.

Tifosi is a popular affordable eyewear maker, with styles for everyone... Ok, maybe not Geraint Thomas, but everyone else. It's offering 25% off sitewide, which is pretty decent given their products are already usually great value.

Specialized isn't doing a Memorial Day sale, but we think it's worth including here because you can currently get more than $1500 off a Stumpjumper, $150 off a Sirrus and a Rockhopper for under $500.



Priority Bicycles makes bikes for all manner of discipline, from fixie track bikes to gravel and cruisers alike. For Memorial Day weekend, you can get 15% off site wide, knocking up to $525 off a new bike.

Pearl Izumi is well known for its quality clothing for both men and women across road and gravel, and while it's typically considered good value anyway, you can currently get 25% off everything on the site.

Rad Power Bikes is a maker of urban electric bikes, great for commuting and carrying cargo. This weekend in the Rad Power Bikes Memorial Day sale you can get $700 off the RadRover 6, or a more-modest $150 off other bikes.

Litespeed has been making high quality titanium bikes for an age, and has a strong reputation for quality. Titanium bikes rarely come cheap, so to get up to $1000 off is already impressive, but they'll even give you a free graphic upgrade.

Fezzari is a direct-to-consumer brand making road, gravel and mountain bikes with impressive value and a fast-growing reputation for quality. This weekend, the brand's Memorial Day sale is providing huge deals, with one bike getting almost $2000 off.



POC needs little introduction. Whether it's the wild Tempor helmet and titanium sunglasses or more everyday road helmets and apparel, it has a huge dedicated following for its out-there style and forward-thinking technologies. It rarely gets involved with big sale events like this, but for Memorial Day you can pick up various helmets and eyewear at half price.

Adidas only returned to cycling a few years ago following a long hiatus, but it did so with a bang. Adding to its already-venerable FiveTen collection of mountain bike kit, it now makes lycra clothing, road and gravel shoes, and sunglasses too. This Memorial Day, you can get all of the above with varying discounts. By joining the Adiclub membership (free of charge) and using code 'savings' you'll get the best deals.

Showers Pass makes kit designed for all sorts of cycling, but specialises in wet-weather kit. For the 'official unofficial start to summer' - AKA Memorial Day weekend - there's 20% off all apparel, 25% off outerwear, 30% off accessories, and more.

Rocky Mounts is offering 20% off all car and truck mounts with code Spring23, including hitch- and roof-mounted racks.