Defending champion Mads Pedersen, ill, will not start In Flanders Fields, loses chance to take record-breaking fourth win

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Three-times winner has a cold, Lidl-Trek will switch focus to Jonathan Milan, third last year

2025 Gent-Wevelgem: Mads Pedersen wins for a third time
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-times In Flanders Fields winner Mads Pedersen will not be starting the race on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has a cold, Lidl-Trek announced on Saturday, so will rest up to try to get better in time for the Classics later this spring.

Pedersen was set to start Sunday's 241 kilometre Classic as one of the top favourites alongside E3 Saxo Classic winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). In his absence, Pedersen's Lidl-Trek squad will now refocus their efforts on the best possible finish for Jonathan Milan, third last year in the race.

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The setback comes barely a week after Pedersen finished an impressive fourth a week ago in Milan-San Remo behind winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). His top result in La Primavera culminated a remarkable comeback from a lengthy spell away from racing, due to breaking his collarbone and wrist in the opening stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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