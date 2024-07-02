Les soldes du Tour: the best Tour de France-inspired cycling deals

It's that time again to settle down to three weeks of the best road racing on the planet. If you get time between watching the stages, you'll want to head out for a ride or two, so we've got our pick of the best cycling jerseys, books and other cycling items on offer across the internet in the US and the UK.

And maybe pick up a deal or two below.

Tour de France deals for readers in the USA

The First Tour de France: $40.00 $25.99 at Amazon 35% off - Read how 60 cyclists set off on a 19 day race around France on gearless bikes weighing up to 35 pounds, with characters including a butcher and a chimney sweep drafted in to make up the numbers.

Castelli Climbers 4.0 jersey: $139.99 $104.99 at Competitive Cyclist 25% off - Castelli's lightweight jersey is designed for the summer heat. It's super-lightweight, but still blocks 90% of the UV rays. It's not as yellow as some, but if you want to avoid sudden attacks, you can also find it in white, wine red or blue.

POC Ventral Lite helmet: $274.95 From $134.99 at Competitive Cyclist Up to 51% off - POC's lightweight, well vented helmet is another hot weather option that, at 240g, won't weigh you down on the climbs. You can add a sunglass storage garage to keep your sunnies safe.

Castelli Free Aero RC bib shorts: $219.99 From $120.99 at Competitive Cyclist Up to 45% off - Castelli's Free Aero bib shorts have been at the top of the game for years. They feature the top Progetto X2 Air seat pad, a compressive fit and lay-flat straps for all-day racing comfort.

Giro Republic R Knit shoes: $149.95 $74.98 at Competitive Cyclist 50% off - A great option for summer airflow, the Republic's knitted upper will keep your feet comfortable. Lace-up shoes have Tour approval, with Pogacar wearing DMR's version.

Tour de Force: $16.99 $9.79 at Amazon 42% off - Cav thought his career was over before 2021, when four stage victories allowed him to rival Eddy Merckx's Tour stage tally. This book details his Tour comeback and what came before. Will he make it 35 in 2024?

Smith Reverb ChromaPop sunglasses: $219.00 From $109.50 at Competitive Cyclist Up to 50% off - Available in four different lens tints, the Reverb glasses feature Smith's ChromaPop tech, which filters specific light wavelengths to provide greater contrast out on the road.

Giro HRC+ socks: $24.95 From $12.48 at Competitive Cyclist Up to 50% off - A good pair of socks will go a long way to keep your feet happy. These Giro socks are lightweight and compressive for arch and circulation support as you ride. Six colours available in up to four sizes.

Velocio Geo Ultralight women's jersey: $158.95 $79.48 at Competitive Cyclist 50% off - Another hot weather cycling jersey, this time for women, with UPF30+ sun protection. There are three colour options - we've chosen not to show the yellow to ring the changes a bit.

Bikesmart Domestique water bottle cage: $19.99 $11.77 at Mike's Bikes 41% off - Ferry bottles to your team leader in this Domestique water bottle cage, with a close-fitting design to make sure the bottle stays put. It's available in a range of colours, with weights as low as 27.5 grams.

POC Do Blade sunglasses: $229.95 $172.46 at Competitive Cyclist 25% off - POC's sunnies offer a wide field of view and deep coverage, along with anti-slip grippers. They pair perfectly with POC's helmets and the lens is replaceable if you need a different tint for other conditions.

The Official History of the Tour de France: $24.95 $20.91 at Amazon 17% off - Revised in 2023, the Official History of the Tour de France delves into the stories behind the race, up to the 2022 edition. It's complete with an introduction by Bernard Hinault

Giordana FR-C Pro jersey: $199.95 From $89.98 at Competitive Cyclist Up to 55% off - Another hot weather jersey with a tasty discount, the Giordana FR-C Pro comes in no less than 14 different colours, including yellow. A fourth zipped pocket keeps your Euros ready for the cafe stop.

Giant Propel Advanced Pro 0 AXS: $7,999.99 $7,199.95 at Mike's Bikes 10% off - With a SRAM Force AXS groupset and Giant 50mm carbon wheels, the Propel Advanced Pro 0 looks fast and is fast. Even the water bottle cages are aero and the two-piece bar and stem make for easy adjustability.

Tour de France deals for readers in the UK

Assos Mille GT C2 Evo jersey: £115 £80.99 at Cyclestore 29% off - A limited edition, this Assos jersey is made of lighter fabric with a bonded hem and features a lower collar for greater hot weather comfort. The fit is still race-close though.

Etape: The Untold Story of the Tour de France's Defining Stages: £9.99 £7.69 at Amazon 23% off - With 21 stages each year, it's easy to forget what happened when. But in Etape, Richard Moore tells the stories of some of the Tour's defining stages and their riders, from Cavendish and Armstrong to Merckx and Boardman.

Castelli Superleggera 2 jersey: £125 £40 at Merlin Cycles 68% off - A very lightweight jersey for hot days on the bike, the Superleggera has a claimed weight of just 102g in size L. Welded trims and pocket reinforcement ensure a slimline fit.

Ale K-Coldblack bib shorts: £134.99 £79.99 at Tredz 40% off - With three men's teams riding the Tour in its kit, Ale has a big presence. Its K-Coldblack shorts are made with coldblack-treated fabric, which helps keep you cooler by reflecting infrared rays from the sun, as well as offering UV protection.

Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 helmet: £250 From £159.99 at Tredz 36% off - The Prevail helmet is lightweight, with great airflow thanks to its air channel construction. MIPS Air Node provides extra protection. Claimed weights for the Prevail 3 vary from 250g to 300g.

Vittoria Corsa G2.0 tyre pair with free tubes: £130 £69 at Merlin Cycles 47% off - Available in 28mm and 30mm widths, Vittoria's cotton-walled race tyre is fast and includes graphene for great wear life. Merlin is selling a pair with free tubes, so you're all ready for your summer riding.

Fulcrum Racing Wind 750 DB wheelset: £1099.99 £749 at Merlin Cycles 32% off - At 75mm deep, the Wind 750 DB wheelset offers the aero gains from a deep wheel, while remaining stable in crosswinds. With 2-Way Fit tech, it's tubeless ready out of the box, without the need for rim tape. Shimano 11-speed freehub.

Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Convertible jacket: £275.00 £135 at Merlin Cycles 51% off - Castelli's poor weather jackets are still a top choice, with constant upgrades in performance. This convertible jacket allows you to remove the sleeves to adapt to warmer or cooler conditions.

Endura FS260 bib shorts: £109.99 £92.39 at Cyclestore 16% off - Endura's FS260 bib shorts offer pro-level performance without the price tag. There's a 600 Series seat pad inside and they're available in deep grey and navy blue as well as the usual black.

The Tour According to G: £12.99 £9.09 at Amazon 30% off - His first Giro-Tour in one season and his last Tour this year? This book tells the story of Geraint Thomas's 2018 Tour and the back-story of what it takes to win the biggest cycle race in the world.

Castelli Bagarre jersey: £100 £35 at Merlin Cycles 66% off - Made with Castelli's ProSecco Micromesh fabric, the Bagarre is a stylish option, with the scorpion logo making a change. It's available in four different colour options including white and this pale blue for hotter rides.

Specialized Tarmac SL7 Expert: £7,250 £5,250 at Tredz 27% off - Available in sizes 54, 56 and 58, the Tarmac SL7 Expert has a SRAM Rival groupset and Roval Rapide C 38 Disc wheels for a road-ready pro look.