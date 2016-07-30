Trending

Wild wins Prudential RideLondon Classique

Crash disrupts final sprint on The Mall

Image 1 of 40

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 40

Roxane Fournier (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)

Roxane Fournier (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 40

Erica Allar (Rally Cyclinh)

Erica Allar (Rally Cyclinh)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 40

Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla)

Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 40

Alice Arzuffi (Lensworld-Zannata)

Alice Arzuffi (Lensworld-Zannata)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 40

Ursa Pintar (BTC City)

Ursa Pintar (BTC City)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 40

Thalita De Jong (RaboLiv) latches back onto the peloton

Thalita De Jong (RaboLiv) latches back onto the peloton
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 40

British champ Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) turns onto Birdcage Walk

British champ Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) turns onto Birdcage Walk
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 40

The peloton onto the second lap of the race

The peloton onto the second lap of the race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 40

The three-rider break of Jessica Allen (Orica-AIS), Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) and Ingrid Drexel (Astana Women's Team)

The three-rider break of Jessica Allen (Orica-AIS), Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) and Ingrid Drexel (Astana Women's Team)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 40

Lucinda Brand gets on the radio mid-corner

Lucinda Brand gets on the radio mid-corner
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 40

Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) was a DNF in the end

Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) was a DNF in the end
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 40

The Liv-Plantur team presented to the crowd

The Liv-Plantur team presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 40

Cyclocross Nationals

Cyclocross Nationals
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 40

Orica-AIS duo Alexandra Manly and Jenelle Crooks pre-race

Orica-AIS duo Alexandra Manly and Jenelle Crooks pre-race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 40

RaboLiv celebrating winning the team prize

RaboLiv celebrating winning the team prize
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 40

The RaboLiv squad debrief post-race

The RaboLiv squad debrief post-race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 40

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) gave it her all as her face shows

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) gave it her all as her face shows
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 40

Swiss champion Doris Schweizer (Cylance)

Swiss champion Doris Schweizer (Cylance)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 40

The Canyon-SRAM team featured the British and German champions

The Canyon-SRAM team featured the British and German champions
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 40

The riders get ready for the start of the race

The riders get ready for the start of the race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 40

The prize for the best team

The prize for the best team
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 40

Tiff Cromwell and her Canyon-SRAM teammates were relaxed before the race got underway

Tiff Cromwell and her Canyon-SRAM teammates were relaxed before the race got underway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 40

The Cervelo-Bigla team are presented to the crowd

The Cervelo-Bigla team are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 40

The peloton starts the first proper lap of the Prudential RideLondon Classique

The peloton starts the first proper lap of the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 40

Kirsten Wild (NED) of Hitec Products Cycling Team (middle) celebrates her win with Nina Kessler (NED) of Lensworld Zannata Cycling Team (left) and Leah Kirchmann (CAN) (CAN) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team (right) on the podium the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Kirsten Wild (NED) of Hitec Products Cycling Team (middle) celebrates her win with Nina Kessler (NED) of Lensworld Zannata Cycling Team (left) and Leah Kirchmann (CAN) (CAN) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team (right) on the podium the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 40

Jessica Allen (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team attacks during the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Jessica Allen (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team attacks during the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 40

Riders of the BTC City Ljubljana Cycling Team attack on Birdcage Walk in the early part of the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Riders of the BTC City Ljubljana Cycling Team attack on Birdcage Walk in the early part of the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 40

Kirsten Wild (NED) of Hitec Products Cycling Team coasts back to the finish for the podium ceremony after winning the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Kirsten Wild (NED) of Hitec Products Cycling Team coasts back to the finish for the podium ceremony after winning the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 40

Tiffany Cromwell (AUS) of CANYON//SRAM Racing leans into a corner at Trafalgar Square during the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Tiffany Cromwell (AUS) of CANYON//SRAM Racing leans into a corner at Trafalgar Square during the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 40

The peloton rides around Trafalgar Square during the Prudential RideLondon Classique

The peloton rides around Trafalgar Square during the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 40

Floortje Mackaaij (NED) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team turns onto Whitehall during the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Floortje Mackaaij (NED) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team turns onto Whitehall during the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 40

With the Big Ben in the background, the peloton is about to turn onto Whitehall during the Prudential RideLondon Classique

With the Big Ben in the background, the peloton is about to turn onto Whitehall during the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 40

The riders reaches the end of Birdcage Walk during the Prudential RideLondon Classique

The riders reaches the end of Birdcage Walk during the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 40

Valentina Scandolara (ITA) of Cylance Pro Cycling launches the first attack at the beginning of the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Valentina Scandolara (ITA) of Cylance Pro Cycling launches the first attack at the beginning of the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 40

The Rabo-Liv Cycling Team holds a last team meeting before the start of the Prudential RideLondon Classique

The Rabo-Liv Cycling Team holds a last team meeting before the start of the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 40

The Hitec Products Cycling Team warms up for the Prudential RideLondon Classique

The Hitec Products Cycling Team warms up for the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 40

Carmen Small (USA) of Cylance Pro Cycling chats to team mate Doris Schweizer (SUI) after finishing the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Carmen Small (USA) of Cylance Pro Cycling chats to team mate Doris Schweizer (SUI) after finishing the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 40

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 40

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM)

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) did exactly what most predicted and smashed the bunch sprint on The Mall to win the Prudential RideLondon Classique on Saturday. The powerful Dutch rider won the crash-marred finale ahead of Nina Kessler (Lensworld-Zannata) and Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur).

Related Articles

Boonen back to his best at RideLondon Classic - Weekend Wrap

Organisers of the Prudential RideLondon Classique offered the women’s field €100,000 prize money, equal to the prize given at the men's race the following day. That made it the richest race on the women's calendar, where the winner took home €25,000, and Wild a happier champion.

The race took place on a new 5.5km circuit in central London, beginning on The Mall in St James’s Park, going up Constitution Hill, turning at the top to come down and on to Birdcage Walk, then passing Big Ben and turning left on to Whitehall and right on to the Strand before turning again to come back up the Strand, through Trafalgar Square, Admiralty Arch and back for a flat finish on to The Mall. The women raced for 12 laps for a total of 66km.

The women set off for an aggressive start on lap 1 but it was Roxanne Knetemann (Rabo Liv) who was the first to create a gap during the second lap. The move resulted in a bigger split in the field with five riders clearing the peloton. That move also included Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla), Valentina Scandolara (Cylance), Spoor, Plichta and Marta Tagliaferro (Ale Cipollini).

The five-rider breakaway didn’t last long as the speeds from the peloton were too fast, and they were reeled in by the third lap.

Claire Rose (Podium Ambition) and Annauska Koster (Rabo Liv) were the next to clear the field but there was a group of riders trying to bridge across. Neither groups stayed out front long as Wiggle High5 led the field to bring them all back.

The attacks continued until a small group emerged with Alice Arzuffi (Lensworld-Zannata), Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) and Lauren Hall (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), and it was Brand who took the first intermediate sprint.

Back together again, Rabo Liv continued on as the most aggressive team in the race as Jeanne Korevaar was the next to attack. But with eight laps to go, teams with strong sprinters in the mix began to move forward and the field was all together.

Ahead of the next intermediate sprint lap, Ingrid Drexel (Astana), Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) and Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo-Bigla) rode off the front but they were reeled in before the sprint won by Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM).

Seven riders broke clear of the field with two eventually breaking off the front of that including Korevaar and Confalonieri but the pair were caught by a chasing Liv-Plantur team.

Jessica Allen (Orica-AIS) attacked into the corner at The Strand and cleared the field solo and gained the most time of the day on the field with four laps to go. Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) and Drexel bridged across to the solo breakaway rider and they built eight seconds on the chasing field. But that breakaway, too, didn’t survive the last two laps of the high-speed race.

On the third intermediate sprint, Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) picked up full points and prizes ahead of Brand and Lepisto with three laps to go.

The field stayed together for the final two laps as sprinters' teams organized themselves near the front of the field. Hitec Product, largely quiet during the race, came forward with their sprinter Wild. Canyon-SRAM surfed the front with British road champion Hannah Barnes on their wheels. While Cervelo-Bigla moved forward with Lepisto and Numainville.

As the women set up for the final sprint, a crash in the middle of the road marred the efforts of some of the teams. In the end, it was Wild who got through the mess unscathed and took the bunch sprint for the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products1:28:12
2Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
6Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
12Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
14Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
15Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
16Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
17Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
19Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
20Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
21Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
22Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
24Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
25Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
26Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
27Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
28Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
29Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
30Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Pro Team
32Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
33Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
34Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-AIS
35Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
36Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain
37Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
38Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
39Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
40Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
41Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
42Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
43Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
44Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
45Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
46Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
47Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
49Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
50Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
51Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
52Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
54Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
55Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
56Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
57Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
58Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
59Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
60Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
61Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
62Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
63Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
64Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
65Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
66Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:22
67Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
68Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS
69Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
70Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team
71Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
72Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
73Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
74Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
75Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
76Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
77Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
78Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
79Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
80Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
82Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
83Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
84Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
85Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
86Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:40
87Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:43
88Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
89Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:55
90Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:23
91Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:31
92Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
93Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:06:51
94Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:08
95Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:28
96Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
97Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain
98Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
99Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
100Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling Women
101Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
102Elena Bissolati (Ita) Bepink
103Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling Women
104Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling Women
105Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
106Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
107Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFSara Pillon (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFTone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFAnnelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFJanneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFGiulia Nanni (Ita) Bepink

Latest on Cyclingnews