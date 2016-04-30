Wild thwarts Armitstead's Tour de Yorkshire dream
Dutch rider takes bunch sprint to claim biggest prize in women’s cycling
Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild thwarted both the hopes of Yorkshire’s world champion Lizzie Armitstead and those of local fans when she proved quickest of the bunch to claim the first edition of the Asda Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster. The Hitec Products rider finished a bike length clear of Wiggle-High5’s Lucy Garner, with Liv-Plantur’s Floortje Mackaij in third, to claim the biggest prize in women’s cycling of more than £15,000.
Related Articles
Going into the final 20 kilometres it had seemed that Armitstead, riding for the Great Britain team, might pull off a hugely popular coup after she went on the attack with Liv-Plantur’s Leah Kirchmann and Cylance Pro Cycling’s Doris Schweizer. The trio opened up a lead of more than a minute with little more than 15km remaining. But they were reeled in two kilometres from the line.
It was Schweizer who made the early running, breaking away after the field had left Armitstead’s home town of Otley. The gap was kept down to below two minutes as Liv-Plantur and Hitec Products kept the bunch moving along briskly behind the Swiss rider.
Soon after passing the 60-kilometre mark in Pontefract, where church bells rang as the riders passed, Schweizer pushed out her lead even more until it reached more than three minutes at just beyond half-distance. That signalled the start of a more determined pursuit of the lone leader, whose advantage began to fall rapidly approaching Conisbrough.
Prior to the race, Armitstead had suggested that the short climb at Conisbrough Castle might provide a launchpad to thwart the sprinters’ hopes of deciding the race between them, and it was the world champion herself who took advantage of the steep grade. Armitstead accelerated clear with Liv-Plantur’s Leah Kirchmann, and the pair quickly bridged across the gap to Schweizer.
The trio pushed their advantage out to just over a minute going into the final 15 kilometres, as Hitec took responsibility for leading the chase in the peloton. With 10 kilometres remaining, Hitec had trimmed the deficit back to 45 seconds. Five kilometres later and Armitstead, Kirchmann and Schweizer were just 20 seconds clear.
For a couple of minutes it looked as if world champion Armitstead might still be in with a chance of delivering a fairytale ending to the debut edition of her home race. However, the bunch had judged its pursuit perfectly. Having reeled the three breakaways in with little more than two kilometres remaining, the lead-out trains began to jostle for position.
In the final straight, pre-race favourite Wild opened up with 150 metres to the line to finish a bike length clear of Garner, who was one of five British riders in the top 10.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|3:22:26
|2
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|3
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Alice Barnes (GBr) GBR
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|6
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|7
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8
|Nicola Juniper (GBr)
|9
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|10
|Evie Richards (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|12
|Jennifer Hudson (GBr)
|13
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|Melissa Lowther (GBr)
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|18
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|19
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|20
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|21
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|22
|Maddi Campbell (NZl)
|23
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|24
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|25
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|26
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|28
|Annasley Park (GBr)
|29
|Alice Cobb (GBr)
|30
|Hayley Jones (GBr)
|31
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|32
|Jessie Walker (GBr)
|33
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|34
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|35
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|36
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|37
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|38
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|39
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|40
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|41
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:00:07
|42
|Kim Ashton (GBr)
|0:00:09
|43
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|44
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|45
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|46
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|47
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:02:44
|48
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr)
|0:03:20
|49
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:05:02
|50
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|51
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|52
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:12:05
|53
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|54
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
|55
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|56
|Lydia Boylan (Irl)
|57
|Fiona Hunter-Johnston (GBr)
|58
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|59
|Becca Carter (GBr)
|60
|Kelly Murphy (GBr)
|61
|Jo Tindley (GBr)
|62
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
|63
|Louise Mahe (GBr)
|64
|Martina Alzini (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|65
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|66
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain
|67
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
|68
|Megan Barker (GBr)
|69
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|OTL
|Julie Erskine (GBr)
|0:22:32
|OTL
|Annabel Fischer (GBr)
|OTL
|Ellie Campell (GBr)
|OTL
|Monica Dew (GBr)
|0:23:13
|OTL
|Clover Murray (GBr)
|OTL
|Hannah Walker (GBr)
|OTL
|Suzetta Guerrini (GBr)
|OTL
|Clémence Copie (Fra)
|OTL
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
|OTL
|Ruth Taylor (GBr)
|OTL
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut)
|OTL
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|OTL
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicole Oh (GBr)
|DNF
|Helen Ralston (GBr)
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Abigail Dentus (GBr)
|DNF
|Emily Kay (GBr)
|DNF
|Josie Gilbert (GBr)
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Bradford (GBr)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Burrows (GBr)
|DNF
|Laura Cheeseman (GBr)
|DNF
|Charlotte Colclough (GBr)
|DNF
|Ellen Mcdermott (GBr)
|DNF
|Nikola Matthews (GBr)
|DNF
|Bethany Taylor (GBr)
|DNF
|Charlene Joiner (GBr)
|DNF
|Amy Hill (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy