Wild thwarts Armitstead's Tour de Yorkshire dream

Dutch rider takes bunch sprint to claim biggest prize in women’s cycling

Image 1 of 11

The Wiggle-High5 team is presented to the crowd in Oatley

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 11

Lizzie Armitstead in her one-off Team GB rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 11

Lizzie Armitstead, with the Team GB squad, is all smiles pre-race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 11

Kirsten Wild (Hitech Products) claims the win.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

Liv-Plantur’s Floortje Mackaij, Hitec's Kirsten Wild and Wiggle-High5’s Lucy Garner on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 11

The sprint winds up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 11

Kirsten Wild (Hitech Products) won the Women's Tour de Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

Lizzie Armitstead was joined by Leah Kirchmann and Doris Schweizer (Cylance) in the break at the Women's Tour de Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Lizzie Armitstead on the attack at the Women's Tour de Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

Lizzie Armitstead in the early kilometres of the women's Tour de Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

Kirsten Wild (Hitech Products) celebrates Women's Tour de Yorkshire victory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild thwarted both the hopes of Yorkshire’s world champion Lizzie Armitstead and those of local fans when she proved quickest of the bunch to claim the first edition of the Asda Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster. The Hitec Products rider finished a bike length clear of Wiggle-High5’s Lucy Garner, with Liv-Plantur’s Floortje Mackaij in third, to claim the biggest prize in women’s cycling of more than £15,000.

Going into the final 20 kilometres it had seemed that Armitstead, riding for the Great Britain team, might pull off a hugely popular coup after she went on the attack with Liv-Plantur’s Leah Kirchmann and Cylance Pro Cycling’s Doris Schweizer. The trio opened up a lead of more than a minute with little more than 15km remaining. But they were reeled in two kilometres from the line.

It was Schweizer who made the early running, breaking away after the field had left Armitstead’s home town of Otley. The gap was kept down to below two minutes as Liv-Plantur and Hitec Products kept the bunch moving along briskly behind the Swiss rider.

Soon after passing the 60-kilometre mark in Pontefract, where church bells rang as the riders passed, Schweizer pushed out her lead even more until it reached more than three minutes at just beyond half-distance. That signalled the start of a more determined pursuit of the lone leader, whose advantage began to fall rapidly approaching Conisbrough.

Prior to the race, Armitstead had suggested that the short climb at Conisbrough Castle might provide a launchpad to thwart the sprinters’ hopes of deciding the race between them, and it was the world champion herself who took advantage of the steep grade. Armitstead accelerated clear with Liv-Plantur’s Leah Kirchmann, and the pair quickly bridged across the gap to Schweizer.

The trio pushed their advantage out to just over a minute going into the final 15 kilometres, as Hitec took responsibility for leading the chase in the peloton. With 10 kilometres remaining, Hitec had trimmed the deficit back to 45 seconds. Five kilometres later and Armitstead, Kirchmann and Schweizer were just 20 seconds clear.

For a couple of minutes it looked as if world champion Armitstead might still be in with a chance of delivering a fairytale ending to the debut edition of her home race. However, the bunch had judged its pursuit perfectly. Having reeled the three breakaways in with little more than two kilometres remaining, the lead-out trains began to jostle for position.

In the final straight, pre-race favourite Wild opened up with 150 metres to the line to finish a bike length clear of Garner, who was one of five British riders in the top 10.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products3:22:26
2Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
4Alice Barnes (GBr) GBR
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
6Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
7Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
8Nicola Juniper (GBr)
9Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
10Evie Richards (GBr) Great Britain
11Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
12Jennifer Hudson (GBr)
13Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
14Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Melissa Lowther (GBr)
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
18Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
19Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
20Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
21Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
22Maddi Campbell (NZl)
23Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
24Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
25Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
26Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Great Britain
27Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
28Annasley Park (GBr)
29Alice Cobb (GBr)
30Hayley Jones (GBr)
31Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
32Jessie Walker (GBr)
33Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
34Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
35Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
36Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
37Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
38Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
39Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
40Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
41Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini0:00:07
42Kim Ashton (GBr)0:00:09
43Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:11
44Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:15
45Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
46Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
47Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:02:44
48Natalie Grinczer (GBr)0:03:20
49Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:05:02
50Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
51Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
52Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:12:05
53Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
54Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
55Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:14:15
56Lydia Boylan (Irl)
57Fiona Hunter-Johnston (GBr)
58Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
59Becca Carter (GBr)
60Kelly Murphy (GBr)
61Jo Tindley (GBr)
62Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
63Louise Mahe (GBr)
64Martina Alzini (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
65Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
66Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain
67Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
68Megan Barker (GBr)
69Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
OTLJulie Erskine (GBr)0:22:32
OTLAnnabel Fischer (GBr)
OTLEllie Campell (GBr)
OTLMonica Dew (GBr)0:23:13
OTLClover Murray (GBr)
OTLHannah Walker (GBr)
OTLSuzetta Guerrini (GBr)
OTLClémence Copie (Fra)
OTLLaura Greenhalgh (GBr)
OTLRuth Taylor (GBr)
OTLVerena Eberhardt (Aut)
OTLDelia Beddis (GBr)
OTLSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFNicole Oh (GBr)
DNFHelen Ralston (GBr)
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFAbigail Dentus (GBr)
DNFEmily Kay (GBr)
DNFJosie Gilbert (GBr)
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFSarah Bradford (GBr)
DNFElizabeth Burrows (GBr)
DNFLaura Cheeseman (GBr)
DNFCharlotte Colclough (GBr)
DNFEllen Mcdermott (GBr)
DNFNikola Matthews (GBr)
DNFBethany Taylor (GBr)
DNFCharlene Joiner (GBr)
DNFAmy Hill (GBr)

