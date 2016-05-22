Women's Tour of California: Wild wins fast and furious Sacramento stage
Guarnier seals first WorldTour stage race victory
Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) sprinted past Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) to win the final stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race. Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) finished safely in the field winning the yellow Amgen Race Leader jersey, and the Visit California Sprint Leader jersey.
"It was a bit of chaos but my teammates were so great," WiId said. "They helped me in the front and pulled me into the train, into the train of Rabobank. It was so strange but I could finish it off."
Sunday's race was tightly controlled by several teams including Boels-Dolmans, UnitedHealthCare and Hitec who were looking to set up a sprint finish. Large crowds and sunny skies greeted the women's peloton at the 70 km downtown Sacramento circuit.
Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) came through at the head of the field on the first lap, pushing the pace as if to say Boels-Dolmans would be a constant presence for any rider thinking of trying to slip away. Early attacks were quickly neutralized by Boels-Dolmans and Guarnier who kept close tabs on the field.
Several laps into the race a small group of seven riders separated from the field gaining a handful of seconds. The move was doomed after Rabo-Liv and Boels Dolmans jumped into the group forcing a reaction from the peloton.
With the small group reabsorbed Cylance and BePink took up the role of agitators the front of the race. Amber Neben (BePink) made a significant, but short lived, attack with 10 laps to go. After Neben's attack Hitec crossed the line with two riders at the front of the field as if to send a message that the race was destined for a field sprint.
With six to go the bell rang for the only intermediate sprint of the day. Guarnier won the field sprint, gaining the three second time bonus, followed by Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Ridebiker.)
In the closing laps a handful of attacks were brought back and the field remained intact. With one lap to go the entire UnitedHealthcare squad crossed the line at the front of the field attempting to set up their famed 'Blue Train' in support of Coryn Rivera. As the field rounded the circuit a final time the big European teams including Canyon-SRAM and Rabo-Liv began to position their sprinters.
In the final straight Vos and Wild jumped at the same time but Wild was too powerful. Wild blasted down the long stretch to the finish for the win followed by Brennauer in second, and Vos in third.
"It was clear that it was going to be so fast in the final that it would probably end up in a bunch sprint," Vos said. "Of course then Kirsten Wild and Brennauer are such powerful sprinters, and this is such a fast roll in, that it would be hard to beat them but I was in a really good position.
"I came off and I saw Kirsten coming by, and then Brennauer and I couldn't match the speed. So third was my place today."
Former Time Trial World Champion Lisa Brennauer's Canyon-SRAM squad suffered throughout the week due to the combination of travel and altitude. Despite a rough several days Brennauer felt the team was leaving on a good note after her second place finish.
"It's a finish line that suits me," Brennauer said. "It's pretty long, and it's a powerful sprint. Something that suits me. I'm happy that we go out of this week with good energy. It hasn't been the team's best week here in California."
Megan Guarnier finished safely in the field winning the GC by 17 seconds over Kristin Armstrong. The day had not gone exactly to plan for Boels-Dolmans but Guarnier was pleased nonetheless.
"The primary goals was to keep the jersey coming into today," Guarnier said. "We really wanted to lead Chantal [Blaak] out for a stage but we kind of got disorganized in the finish. It would have been nice, but we kept first and third in the GC and we are happy with that."
Kristin Armstrong finished second in the GC, while Evelyn Stevens finished third. Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) won the Lexus Queen of the Mountain jersey and 19 year old Chloe Dygert won the SRAM Best Young Rider jersey.
The US peloton moves to Winston-Salem, NC next week for the US Pro Road Race and Time Trial Nationals.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|1:35:10
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|8
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|14
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|15
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|16
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|17
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|18
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|19
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|22
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|23
|Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|24
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|25
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|27
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|28
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|30
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|32
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|33
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|34
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:06
|35
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|36
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|37
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|38
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|40
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|41
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|42
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|43
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|44
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|45
|Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|46
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|47
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|48
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|50
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|51
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|52
|Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|53
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:11
|54
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|55
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|56
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|57
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|58
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|59
|Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|60
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|61
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|62
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|63
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|64
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|65
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|66
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|67
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|68
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|69
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|70
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|71
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|72
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|73
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|74
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|75
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|76
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|77
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|78
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:00:19
|79
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:21
|80
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|81
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:23
|82
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|83
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|84
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|85
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|86
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|15
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|12
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|7
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|6
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|4
|8
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|3
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|1:35:10
|2
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:06
|7
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|9
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:11
|11
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|12
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|14
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4:45:30
|2
|Rally Cycling
|3
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|6
|Wiggle High5
|7
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|8
|Bepink
|0:00:11
|9
|USA National Team
|0:00:12
|10
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:17
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|Hitec Products
|13
|Colavita - Bianchi
|14
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|16
|Drops Cycling
|0:00:22
|17
|Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:00:23
|18
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:06:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8:00:31
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:17
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:56
|6
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:59
|7
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:01
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:01:02
|9
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:07
|10
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:25
|11
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:27
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:37
|13
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:38
|14
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:50
|15
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|16
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|0:01:58
|18
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:02:08
|19
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:02:17
|20
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:33
|21
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|22
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:02
|23
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:03:59
|24
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|25
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|0:04:12
|26
|Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|27
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:38
|28
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:20
|29
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|30
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:40
|31
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:54
|32
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:56
|33
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:05
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|35
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|36
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:07:18
|37
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|38
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:07:30
|39
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:07:36
|40
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:07:48
|41
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:50
|42
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:07:54
|43
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:08:07
|44
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|45
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:15
|46
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:17
|47
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:08:25
|48
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|49
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:08:28
|50
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:08:29
|51
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:30
|52
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|53
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:09:03
|54
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:09:04
|55
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|56
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:09:20
|57
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:09:45
|58
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:12:29
|59
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:12:38
|60
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:12:51
|61
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:13:17
|62
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:13:27
|63
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|0:13:29
|64
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:13:30
|65
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:13:50
|66
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:25
|67
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:28
|68
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:14:29
|69
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|70
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:15:18
|71
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:25
|72
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:15:26
|73
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:15:39
|74
|Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:15:46
|75
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:15:50
|76
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|77
|Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:16:21
|78
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:17:17
|79
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:18:25
|80
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:19:34
|81
|Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:20:16
|82
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:21:29
|83
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:21:44
|84
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:23:42
|85
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:23:49
|86
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|23
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|23
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|15
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|12
|7
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|10
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|6
|11
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|12
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|4
|15
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|16
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|3
|17
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|3
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|3
|21
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|22
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|2
|24
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|25
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|1
|26
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|8
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|2
|5
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|1
|6
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|8:01:30
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:13
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:21
|4
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:41
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:51
|7
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:07:31
|8
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:46
|9
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:11:52
|10
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|0:12:30
|11
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|12
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:13:26
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:13:29
|14
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:18:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|24:03:28
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:49
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:02:15
|5
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|6
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:45
|7
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:13:11
|8
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|0:15:51
|9
|Colavita - Bianchi
|0:16:24
|10
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:17:32
|11
|Rally Cycling
|0:18:08
|12
|USA National Team
|0:18:19
|13
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:18:20
|14
|Hitec Products
|0:20:30
|15
|Bepink
|0:24:41
|16
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:25:33
|17
|Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:26:00
|18
|Drops Cycling
|0:36:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy