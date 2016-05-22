Trending

Women's Tour of California: Wild wins fast and furious Sacramento stage

Guarnier seals first WorldTour stage race victory

Image 1 of 34

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) takes out the stage 4 win

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) takes out the stage 4 win
Image 2 of 34

The peloton strung out past the capitol

The peloton strung out past the capitol
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 34

Riders attack on the front

Riders attack on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 34

More riders try to make a move on the front

More riders try to make a move on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 34

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolman) on her way to the top three overall

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolman) on her way to the top three overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 34

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolman) on her way to the win

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolman) on her way to the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 34

The front of the peloton takes a sharp turn

The front of the peloton takes a sharp turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 34

Riders lean through the last turn

Riders lean through the last turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 34

The bunch accelerates out of one of todays corners

The bunch accelerates out of one of todays corners
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 34

Chloe Dygert (Twenty 16) held onto the best young rider jersey

Chloe Dygert (Twenty 16) held onto the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 34

The women close in on the final lap

The women close in on the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 34

Hannah Barnes (Canyon/SRAM) shows the dust from todays roads

Hannah Barnes (Canyon/SRAM) shows the dust from todays roads
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 34

The Hitec Products team relaxes after taking today's win

The Hitec Products team relaxes after taking today's win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 34

Race winner Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) with her trophy

Race winner Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) with her trophy
Image 15 of 34

Marianne Vos in the green points jersey

Marianne Vos in the green points jersey
Image 16 of 34

Shara Gillow wins the most combative rider classification

Shara Gillow wins the most combative rider classification
Image 17 of 34

Ruth Winder (USA) covers a move off the front

Ruth Winder (USA) covers a move off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 34

Today's stage passed in front of the state capitol

Today's stage passed in front of the state capitol
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 34

The top three for the stage

The top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 34

Twenty 16-Ridebiker took home the team prize

Twenty 16-Ridebiker took home the team prize
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 34

The top three overall

The top three overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 34

Team TIBCO rolls back to the team hotel

Team TIBCO rolls back to the team hotel
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 34

Wiggle High5 at the morning sign on

Wiggle High5 at the morning sign on
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 34

Twenty 16-Ridebiker is presented to the crowd

Twenty 16-Ridebiker is presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 34

Cylance presented on the morning stage

Cylance presented on the morning stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 34

Twenty 16-Ridebiker on the start line

Twenty 16-Ridebiker on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 34

Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) rolls to the line in the mountain jersey

Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) rolls to the line in the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 34

The jersey leaders have a chat on the start line

The jersey leaders have a chat on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 34

Riders leave the start line in downtown Sacramento

Riders leave the start line in downtown Sacramento
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 34

Good crowds came out for todays womens race

Good crowds came out for todays womens race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 34

The yellow jersey staying safe at the front

The yellow jersey staying safe at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 34

A couple riders try to get off the front of the field

A couple riders try to get off the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 34

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) is the new leader of the Women's WorldTour

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) is the new leader of the Women's WorldTour
Image 34 of 34

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) sprints to final day victory

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) sprints to final day victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) sprinted past Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) to win the final stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race. Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) finished safely in the field winning the yellow Amgen Race Leader jersey, and the Visit California Sprint Leader jersey.

"It was a bit of chaos but my teammates were so great," WiId said. "They helped me in the front and pulled me into the train, into the train of Rabobank. It was so strange but I could finish it off."

Sunday's race was tightly controlled by several teams including Boels-Dolmans, UnitedHealthCare and Hitec who were looking to set up a sprint finish. Large crowds and sunny skies greeted the women's peloton at the 70 km downtown Sacramento circuit.

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) came through at the head of the field on the first lap, pushing the pace as if to say Boels-Dolmans would be a constant presence for any rider thinking of trying to slip away. Early attacks were quickly neutralized by Boels-Dolmans and Guarnier who kept close tabs on the field.

Several laps into the race a small group of seven riders separated from the field gaining a handful of seconds. The move was doomed after Rabo-Liv and Boels Dolmans jumped into the group forcing a reaction from the peloton.

With the small group reabsorbed Cylance and BePink took up the role of agitators the front of the race. Amber Neben (BePink) made a significant, but short lived, attack with 10 laps to go. After Neben's attack Hitec crossed the line with two riders at the front of the field as if to send a message that the race was destined for a field sprint.

With six to go the bell rang for the only intermediate sprint of the day. Guarnier won the field sprint, gaining the three second time bonus, followed by Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Ridebiker.)

In the closing laps a handful of attacks were brought back and the field remained intact. With one lap to go the entire UnitedHealthcare squad crossed the line at the front of the field attempting to set up their famed 'Blue Train' in support of Coryn Rivera. As the field rounded the circuit a final time the big European teams including Canyon-SRAM and Rabo-Liv began to position their sprinters.

In the final straight Vos and Wild jumped at the same time but Wild was too powerful. Wild blasted down the long stretch to the finish for the win followed by Brennauer in second, and Vos in third.

"It was clear that it was going to be so fast in the final that it would probably end up in a bunch sprint," Vos said. "Of course then Kirsten Wild and Brennauer are such powerful sprinters, and this is such a fast roll in, that it would be hard to beat them but I was in a really good position.

"I came off and I saw Kirsten coming by, and then Brennauer and I couldn't match the speed. So third was my place today."

Former Time Trial World Champion Lisa Brennauer's Canyon-SRAM squad suffered throughout the week due to the combination of travel and altitude. Despite a rough several days Brennauer felt the team was leaving on a good note after her second place finish.

"It's a finish line that suits me," Brennauer said. "It's pretty long, and it's a powerful sprint. Something that suits me. I'm happy that we go out of this week with good energy. It hasn't been the team's best week here in California."

Megan Guarnier finished safely in the field winning the GC by 17 seconds over Kristin Armstrong. The day had not gone exactly to plan for Boels-Dolmans but Guarnier was pleased nonetheless.

"The primary goals was to keep the jersey coming into today," Guarnier said. "We really wanted to lead Chantal [Blaak] out for a stage but we kind of got disorganized in the finish. It would have been nice, but we kept first and third in the GC and we are happy with that."

Kristin Armstrong finished second in the GC, while Evelyn Stevens finished third. Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) won the Lexus Queen of the Mountain jersey and 19 year old Chloe Dygert won the SRAM Best Young Rider jersey.

The US peloton moves to Winston-Salem, NC next week for the US Pro Road Race and Time Trial Nationals.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products1:35:10
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
11Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
12Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
13Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
14Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
15Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
16Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
17Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
18Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
19Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
22Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
23Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
24Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
25Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
26Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
27Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
28Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
30Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
32Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
33Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
34Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:00:06
35Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
36Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
37Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
38Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
39Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
40Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
41Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
42Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
43Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
44Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
45Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
46Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
47Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
48Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
50Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
51Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
52Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
53Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:00:11
54Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
55Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
56Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
57Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
58Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
59Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
60Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
61Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
62Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
63Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
64Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
65Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
66Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
67Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
68Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
69Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
70Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
71Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
72Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
73Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
74Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
75Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
76Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
77Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
78Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:19
79Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:21
80Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
81Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:23
82Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
83Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:05:00
84Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:06:30
85Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
86Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFEmily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMegan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
DNFScotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFKathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Sprint 1 - Sacramento (15th crossing of the finish line) - 52.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High52
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products15pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM12
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team9
4Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women7
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High56
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling5
7Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team4
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink3
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team1:35:10
2Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
4Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:00:06
7Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
8Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
9Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:11
11Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
12Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
14Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:23

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4:45:30
2Rally Cycling
3Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Twenty16 - Ridebiker
6Wiggle High5
7Podium Ambition Pro Cycling0:00:06
8Bepink0:00:11
9USA National Team0:00:12
10Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:17
11UnitedHealthcare Women
12Hitec Products
13Colavita - Bianchi
14Cylance Pro Cycling
15Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:18
16Drops Cycling0:00:22
17Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:23
18Hagens Berman - Supermint0:06:36

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8:00:31
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:17
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:28
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:42
5Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:56
6Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:59
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:01
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:01:02
9Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:07
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:25
11Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:27
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:37
13Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:38
14Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:50
15Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:54
16Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High50:01:58
18Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:02:08
19Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:17
20Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team0:02:33
21Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
22Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:02
23Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:03:59
24Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
25Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team0:04:12
26Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:13
27Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:05:38
28Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:20
29Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:29
30Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:40
31Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:54
32Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:56
33Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:05
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:08
35Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
36Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:07:18
37Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:19
38Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:07:30
39Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:07:36
40Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:07:48
41Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:07:50
42Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:54
43Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women0:08:07
44Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:08:12
45Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:15
46Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:17
47Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:08:25
48Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:08:27
49Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:08:28
50Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:08:29
51Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:30
52Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
53Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:09:03
54Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:09:04
55Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:09:13
56Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:09:20
57Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:09:45
58Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:12:29
59Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:12:38
60Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women0:12:51
61Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:13:17
62Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:13:27
63Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team0:13:29
64Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:13:30
65Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:13:50
66Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:14:25
67Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:14:28
68Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:29
69Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:14:55
70Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:15:18
71Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:15:25
72Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:15:26
73Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:15:39
74Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:15:46
75Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:15:50
76Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:15:53
77Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:16:21
78Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:17:17
79Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:18:25
80Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:19:34
81Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:20:16
82Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:21:29
83Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:21:44
84Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:23:42
85Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:49
86Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:27:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team30pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team30
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High523
4Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women23
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products15
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM12
7Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker10
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
9Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High56
11Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM5
12Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling5
13Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling5
14Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team4
15Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling4
16Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa3
17Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker3
18Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
20Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink3
21Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
22Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High52
23Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team2
24Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling2
25Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women1
26Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High58pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High52
5Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker1
6Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1
7Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker8:01:30
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team0:03:13
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:21
4Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:41
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:09
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:51
7Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:07:31
8Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:08:46
9Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women0:11:52
10Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team0:12:30
11Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:12:31
12Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:13:26
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:13:29
14Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:18:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty16 - Ridebiker24:03:28
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:45
3UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:49
4Wiggle High50:02:15
5Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:18
6Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:08:45
7Canyon SRAM Racing0:13:11
8Podium Ambition Pro Cycling0:15:51
9Colavita - Bianchi0:16:24
10Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:32
11Rally Cycling0:18:08
12USA National Team0:18:19
13Hagens Berman - Supermint0:18:20
14Hitec Products0:20:30
15Bepink0:24:41
16Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:25:33
17Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:26:00
18Drops Cycling0:36:33

Latest on Cyclingnews