Keeping Tadej Pogačar at peak level is 'no longer a question of age, but mainly of motivation' says UAE Head of Performance as he nears fourth Tour de France title

Jeroen Swart tells L'Equipe that world champion is at his absolute peak, having made huge improvements after change of coach in 2023

NANTUA, FRANCE - JULY 26: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 20 a 184.2km stage from Nantua to Pontarlier
As Tadej Pogačar nears a fourth yellow jersey victory at the Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Head of Performance believes the world champion is at his absolute pinnacle, with motivation, not his age, being the key to him keeping it up in future years.

Pogačar has audibly and visibly wanted this Tour to end in the final few Alpine stages, after sustaining the mental toughness needed to win a three-week Grand Tour and living up to every challenge Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike threw at him.

