'It was a stupid move' - Tadej Pogačar on how he won the World Championships

Tadej Pogačar had to autograph several piles of rainbow jerseys after his World Championships victory in Zurich but only he will wear the unique jersey in the men's peloton for the next 12 months.



After an incredible 2024 season that now includes 23 victories and the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double, Pogačar has become only the fourth rider to win cycling's Triple Crown, following Belgian Eddy Merckx in 1974, Stephen Roche in 1987 and Annemiek van Vleuten in 2022.

Pogačar is a generational talent but even he was tied and emotional after his long-range attack and solo victory in Zurich. He poured water over his head several times beyond the finish line and then hugged and kissed his partner Urška Žigart.



"I experienced all the emotions today, it's been like a rollercoaster," he admitted.



"It was a crazy, crazy race, then there was the last kilometre and when I saw my teammates and Urška at the finish. I was almost crying afterwards."

Pogačar's wardrobe contains three Tour de France yellow jerseys, a Giro d'Italia maglia rosa and other symbols of his success. The rainbow jersey was the one missing. Now he intends to wear it at least once in the final weeks of the 2024 season.



"When we were kids, I didn't dare to dream of winning this jersey. I dreamt of starting the Tour de France and the Worlds but not to win it," Pogačar said.



"In the last few years it was often just another race, I never prepared for it, but this year was the perfect opportunity. I could prepare well and I gave it my all today.



"It's more than a dream come true. I can't wait to race in the rainbow jersey. I hope it'll look cool and that I can have some fun in it."



A thought for Muriel Furrer and rider safety

Pogačar's happiness and emotions were tempered by his thoughts for Muriel Furrer and her family, after the young Swiss rider crashed on the Zurich circuit and tragically died from her injuries on Friday. The men respected a minute's silence before Sunday's race and many rode with a black armband.



"It was really tough this week for her family and those close to her. It was devastating news and a sad loss for the cycling world and Swiss cycling," Pogačar said.



"Everyone on the start line and yesterday in the women's race were riding with her in mind."



Pogačar made an appeal for more respect amongst riders. "It's hard to say what we can change, cycling is a dangerous sport," he said.



"Crashes are happening too much. We need to be more careful, take care of each other in the peloton, think about the person next to you, your team. Respect plays a high part. We're just riding bikes and we don't want anything bad to happen to anyone. We need to have that in mind, to look after each other."

'It was not the plan, it was a stupid move' - Pogačar on his 100km attack

Pogačar admitted he slept through his first wakeup call on Sunday morning but he was awake and vigilant early in the race all the same, making his first attack with 100km to go.

"It was not the plan, it was a stupid move," he admitted before qualifying his 'stupidity'.

"You don't decide stupid moves, you don't think, you just attack, that's why they are stupid. But this time it just came naturally, it worked and so perhaps it's not stupid."



"When I was clear, I thought I was putting a bullet in one of my knees and then a bullet into the other. But then when I saw Jan Tratnik up front, he gave me hope and motivation."

"He's a machine and can pull super strong. After he was done, I raced with my head and my legs. I counted down the kilometres and tried not to go over the limit. I made it."



"I was going cross-eyed [with the effort] and I struggled on the final lap but I pushed on, though. I had to do it if I wanted to win the rainbow jersey."

