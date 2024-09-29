'It was a stupid move' - Tadej Pogačar on how he won the World Championships

Slovenian on the emotions, logic - and lack of it - involved in his long-range assault on the rainbow jersey

Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning the gold medal in the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar had to autograph several piles of rainbow jerseys after his World Championships victory in Zurich but only he will wear the unique jersey in the men's peloton for the next 12 months.

After an incredible 2024 season that now includes 23 victories and the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double, Pogačar has become only the fourth rider to win cycling's Triple Crown, following Belgian Eddy Merckx in 1974, Stephen Roche in 1987 and Annemiek van Vleuten in 2022.

Pogačar is a generational talent but even he was tied and emotional after his long-range attack and solo victory in Zurich. He poured water over his head several times beyond the finish line and then hugged and kissed his partner Urška Žigart.

"I experienced all the emotions today, it's been like a rollercoaster," he admitted.

"It was a crazy, crazy race, then there was the last kilometre and when I saw my teammates and Urška at the finish. I was almost crying afterwards."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.