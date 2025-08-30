Rumours of Juan Ayuso's possible early exit from UAE Team Emirates-XRG re-emerge at Vuelta a España

Lidl-Trek refuse to comment on news of possible signing for 2026

CERLER. HUESCA LA MAGIA, SPAIN - AUGUST 29: Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 7 a 188km stage from Andorra la Vella to Cerler. Huesca La Magia 1910m / #UCIWT / on August 29, 2025 in Cerler. Huesca La Magia, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates Vuelta a España stage 7 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumours surrounding Juan Ayuso's possible early exit from current squad UAE Team Emirates-XRG have resurfaced at the Vuelta a España, just one day after the Spanish star claimed an impressive stage win at Cerler.

Ayuso, 22, is currently under contract with UAE until the end of 2028. However, after rumours of a potential early departure from his team emerged as early as 2024, this summer there have been further suggestions that this could be the case.

At the stage 8 start in Monzón, Lidl-Trek told Cyclingnews they had no comment on the rumoured move. Cyclingnews has also reached out to UAE for comment.

Movistar and Ineos Grenadiers were both said to have been interested in Ayuso, who had won stages of the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España this year.

Following his Giro abandon, Ayuso was brought in late as co-leader for the Vuelta by UAE for a GC bid after Tadej Pogačar opted not to take part following the Tour de France.

