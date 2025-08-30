Rumours of Juan Ayuso's possible early exit from UAE Team Emirates-XRG re-emerge at Vuelta a España

Rumours surrounding Juan Ayuso's possible early exit from current squad UAE Team Emirates-XRG have resurfaced at the Vuelta a España, just one day after the Spanish star claimed an impressive stage win at Cerler.

Ayuso, 22, is currently under contract with UAE until the end of 2028. However, after rumours of a potential early departure from his team emerged as early as 2024, this summer there have been further suggestions that this could be the case.

Italy's leading sports newspaper, La Gazzetta dello Sport, already claimed a few days ago that Ayuso could be leaving at the end of the year, and on Saturday one of Spain's biggest dailies, AS, also reported that the move was imminent, saying that the operation to ensure he could move to join Lidl-Trek in 2026 was already underway. Spanish television commentators also said on Saturday afternoon during the live broadcast of the Vuelta stage 8 stage that Ayuso's team change to Lidl-Trek could be going ahead.

At the stage 8 start in Monzón, Lidl-Trek told Cyclingnews they had no comment on the rumoured move. Cyclingnews has also reached out to UAE for comment.

Movistar and Ineos Grenadiers were both said to have been interested in Ayuso, who had won stages of the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España this year.

Part of UAE since he turned pro in 2021, Ayuso took a breakthrough podium finish in the Vuelta in 2022 behind Remco Evenepoel and Enric Mas. He co-led UAE at the Giro d'Italia this May alongside Adam Yates, but while Yates failed to impact on GC, Ayuso took an early stage win, only to suffer illness and injury before abandoning. Meanwhile his young teammate Isaac del Toro completely overshadowed Ayuso's efforts by coming close to winning the Giro outright, only to be ousted from the lead on the last possible day by Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Following his Giro abandon, Ayuso was brought in late as co-leader for the Vuelta by UAE for a GC bid after Tadej Pogačar opted not to take part following the Tour de France.

Things went well for Ayuso in the opening stages in Italy, and after the team won the TTT on Wednesday, Ayuso was lying second overall. However, he then lost nearly eight minutes on GC on Thursday and any hope of an overall bid, prior to bouncing back big time and taking a stage win at Cerler on Friday.

Ayuso is confirmed as being due to play a key role for Spain in the upcoming World Championships. However, the question marks over his mid-to-long term future remain very much in place.

