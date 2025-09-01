'I was quite tired and couldn't help the team much' – Juan Ayuso sheds 21 minutes on Vuelta a España Valdezcaray summit finish

By published

Spaniard unable to help João Almeida in the mountains as rumours link him with move away from UAE Team Emirates-XRG for 2026

Team UAE&#039;s Spanish rider Juan Ayuso looks on after winning the seventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 187 km race between Andorra la Vella and Cerler, on August 29, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the highs and lows for Juan Ayuso on previous mountain stages at the Vuelta a España, Sunday's ninth stage was another to forget for the Spanish rider.

Ayuso, who went into the Vuelta as co-leader of UAE Team Emirates-XRG, suffered on the road to Valdezcaray, dropping early on the final climb and losing over 21 minutes at the finish.

Further up the mountain, UAE's main GC hope since Ayuso's demise, João Almeida, shed 24 seconds to main race favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike). With Ayuso obviously unable to assist his teammate in the final, some raised questions about his role in the team.

Almeida now lies third overall, 1:15 off race leader Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) and 38 seconds off second-placed Vingegaard, with almost half the Vuelta done.

UAE have taken three stage victories so far in the race – the team time trial in Figueres, Jay Vine's breakaway effort in Andorra, and Ayuso's move from the break in Cerler. Almeida, meanwhile, looks a favourite for a final podium spot, even if beating Vingegaard will be a tall order.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.