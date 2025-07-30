'It's way better than I expected for me' - Anna van der Breggen surprises herself with third place on hilly stage 5 at Tour de France Femmes

'I expected more fireworks' says SD Worx-Protime all-rounder after finishing third on punchy roads to Guéret

Anna van der Breggen finishes third on stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) was back at the pointy end of the race on the Maupuy climb and descent to Guéret, and then sprinted among the selection of favourites to finish in third place and move into fifth overall on stage 5 in her debut at the Tour de France Femmes - surprising even herself.

The former Olympic and world champion and Grand Tour winner retired from cycling after the 2021 season to take up a role as a sports director, but missed the racing and returned to the peloton after three years away.

