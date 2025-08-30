'It's just a safer play' - Matteo Jorgenson dampens expectations of fireworks by Visma-Lease a Bike before second half of Vuelta a España

American confirms that Visma and leader Jonas Vingegaard waiting for second and third week to strike 

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - AUGUST 29: Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 7 a 188km stage from Andorra la Vella to Cerler. Huesca La Magia 1910m / #UCIWT / on August 29, 2025 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
A relaxed Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the start of Vuelta a España stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson has confirmed that the notably conservative stance taken by Visma-Lease a Bike on the major climbs of the Vuelta a España boils down to the team opting to take a 'classic' approach to Jonas Vingegaard's bid to become Denmark's first-ever winner of the Spanish Grand Tour.

Vingegaard did take an early stage win in an uphill dash for the line at Limone Piemonte, and finished third the following day at Ceres, and he has already twice held the lead in the Vuelta. But on neither occasion did Vingegaard need to deploy a full-scale assault by his team on the leader's jersey.

While the team obviously pushed themselves hard in the team time trial, coming a narrowly defeated second to UAE Team Emirates-XRG, since then, Visma's role has been more muted, with non-GC threat Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) being allowed to stay ahead to take the lead on stage 6, and Vingegaard mainly following wheels rather than attacking on the two Pyrenean summit finishes.

This stands in stark contrast to Visma's ultra-active strategy in the first week of the Tour de France, or even to 2023 in the Vuelta a España, where the squad fired Sepp Kuss up the road on the stage to Javalambre, forcing their rivals to chase.

Jorgenson was still with his previous squad, Movistar, when Visma last won the Vuelta, back in 2023, when Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard and Primož Roglič scooped the top three spots overall. But he has raced with Vingegaard in both of his last Tours de France, giving the American a ring-side seat into how his team leader handles Grand Tour racing.

"Then, when you get to that race itself, you have a lot of nerves and anxiety. There's just a lot of pressure, especially on Jonas – he's won it [the Tour] twice.

Probably the key factor in all of this, in any case, is that rather than being the underdogs as they were at the Tour, Visma are currently expected to be making the running in the Vuelta and as such are looking at the race in a long-term perspective. It's a strategy that is highly reminiscent of the 2021 Vuelta, in fact, where Roglič opened up the race with a powerful statement in the opening prologue at Burgos, but then only took a definitive lead overall on stage 17 at Covadonga.

