'It was not my choice' – Despite back pain resurfacing, Mattias Skjelmose fulfills team duty in leadership role at Tour of Guangxi

'Maybe I do 10 kilometres, maybe I do the whole race, only time will tell' says Dane after making trip over from Il Lombardia DNF to China

FANGCHENG, CHINA - OCTOBER 14: Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 6th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2025, Stage 1 a 149.4km stage from Fangchenggang to Fangchenggang on October 14, 2025 in Fangcheng, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Skjelmose during stage 1 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just three days after abandoning Il Lombardia as a previous back issue came back to haunt him, Mattias Skjelmose couldn't help but laugh when asked exactly why he was racing at the Tour of Guangxi for Lidl-Trek, as the WorldTour calendar comes to a close.

The starting field in China often features a mix of strong sprinters, up-and-coming climbers, and many either approaching the end of their careers or hoping they can earn an extension thanks to solid results.

But a rider of the calibre of Skjelmose – who is on a very elite list of riders to have beaten Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel in the same race this season – is more of a rarity on the Guangxi start list, especially given how a herniated disc in his back, which is what forced him to end his season early this last time this year, is troubling him once again. 

He starts as one of the GC favourites, nevertheless, alongside the likes of Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike), but is he confident of going home with the red jersey? Not particularly.

Racing in Guangxi certainly isn't for everyone, with the lengthy travel and extension of the season in Europe into a late east Asian fixture prompting Skjelmose's future teammate, Juan Ayuso, to earn his way out of dutiful leadership in Guangxi by winning two stages of the Vuelta a España.

"Also – I mean, now it's a bit unlikely that we can overtake Visma – but at some point, it was really close to fighting for second place in the [UCI] team ranking, and that would have meant a lot to us, so I think that was the reason for it."

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

