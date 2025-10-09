Israel-Premier Tech confirmed not to start in Il Lombardia in latest Italian race to be removed from team program

ProTeam will no longer take part in final Monument of 2025

Israel-Premier Tech&#039;s lineup for the 2025 edition of Binche-Chimay-Binche
Israel-Premier Tech's lineup for the 2025 edition of Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Israel-Premier Tech will not be present in the final Monument of 2025, Il Lombardia, according to multiple sources, with the team no longer set to appear at the start line in Como on Saturday, October 11.

The latest absence follows the team's withdrawal of all the Italian autumn semi-Classics from the Giro dell'Emilia on October 4 through to Gran Piemonte on October 9, for security reasons.

Israel-Premier Tech have been the target of several pro-Palestine protests amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza in recent months, which saw major disruption to several Vuelta a España stages.

Several of Israel-Premier Tech's sponsors expressed the desire to remove the word 'Israel' from the team name in light of the protests – notably bike brand Factor and title sponsor Premier Tech.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

