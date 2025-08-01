Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso reunite for first time since Giro d'Italia at Clásica San Sebastián

Mexican rider arrives after taking five victories in last seven races, with Spaniard making return after Giro abandon

Pink Jersey UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro poses with teammate UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Spanish rider Juan Ayuso before the 11th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 186kms from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne&#039; Monti on May 21, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Del Toro and Ayuso at the Giro d'Italia in May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso will reunite for the first time since the Giro d'Italia at Saturday's Clásica San Sebastián, with the UAE Team Emirates-XRG pair starting as two of the pre-race favourites.

They've taken vastly different approaches to the one-day race, as the men's WorldTour resumes a week after the conclusion of the Tour de France, with this set to be Ayuso's first appearance since he abandoned the Giro due to a lingering knee injury and a bee sting.

